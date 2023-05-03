CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2023-24| Download Urdu Syllabus for Course A and Course B

CBSE Class 10 Urdu Syllabus 2023-24: Check and download CBSE Syllabus for Class 10 Urdu Course A and Course B here for the academic session 2023-24.

CBSE Class 10 Urdu Syllabus 2023-24: In this article, we have provided the CBSE Class 10 Urdu Syllabus that has been released by CBSE for the AY 2023-24. CBSE syllabus of Class 10 Urdu Course A and Urdu Course B is made available here for PDF download. Students with either course option can check and download the respective curriculum from this article.

CBSE Class 10 Urdu syllabus mentions details of course structure and course contents prescribed by CBSE. While going through the syllabus, students must check for the following details:

Question paper format

Section-wise contents

Weightage distribution

Type of questions in each section

Having a thorough knowledge of the aforementioned elements of CBSE syllabus would make it easy to plan your exam preparation strategy and score maximum marks.

CBSE Class 10 Urdu Syllabus 2023-24 Section-Wise Weightage

The sectional breakup for both Urdu Course A and Urdu Course B in Class 10 is same and is as mentioned below:

SECTION MARKS Reading and Comprehension 20 Writing Skill 25 Grammar 20 Literature 15 Total 80

Marks Breakup: 80 (Annual Board Exam) + 20 (Internal Assessment)

Time Allowed: 3 Hours

CBSE Class 10 Urdu Course A (Code - 003) Syllabus 2023-24

Download the full Syllabus from the following link:

CBSE Class 10 Urdu Course B (Code - 303) Syllabus 2023-24

Download the full Syllabus from the following link:

