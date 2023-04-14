CBSE Class 10 English (Communicative) Syllabus 2023-24: Download New Curriculum in PDF

CBSE Class 10 English (Communicative) Syllabus 2023-24: Check the new syllabus of CBSE Class 10 English (Communicative) course for the 2023-24 session. Link to download the full syllabus is also available in this article.

CBSE Class 10 Communicative English Syllabus 2023-24: The Central Board of Secondary Educations, CBSE has finally reintroduced the Communicative English in Class 10 in the current academic session (2023-24). After discontinuing the communicative option in the academic session 2018-19, the board decided to bring it back in recommendation of National Education Policy 2020.

Communicative option in language course is necessary for developing communication skills and day-to-day language usage. The prime objective of the English Communicative curriculum prescribed by the CBSE board is to enable the learner to communicate effectively and appropriately in real-life situations.

CBSE Class 10 students who have opted for the communicative option for the English language, can check the new and detailed syllabus from this article. This syllabus will make you familiar with the course contents, marking scheme, question paper design, exam pattern and criteria of internal assessment. You can download the complete syllabus of CBSE Class 10 English (Communicative) here in PDF as well.

CBSE Class 10 English Communicative (Code No. 101) Syllabus 2023-24

Marks Breakup: Total Marks = 100 (Theory 80 + Internal Assessment 20)

Section-Wise Weightage

Section Total Weightage A Reading Skills 22 B Writing Skills 22 C Grammar 10 D Literature Textbook 26 Total 80

CBSE Class 10 English (Communicative) Course Contents 2023-24

SECTION A: READING SKILLS - (12+10=22 Marks) - 50 Periods

The section will have two unseen passages with the maximum word limit of 750 words. The passages can have continuous and non-continuous text inspired from the themes in prescribed books. Please refer to the Main Course Book (MCB) for types of non-continuous texts. (For example –Unit 1 has lists, tables, cues, message, telephone conversation etc.). ·

Objective Type Questions (including Multiple Choice Questions), Very Short Answer Type Questions (one word/ one phrase / one sentence) and Short Answer Type Questions (30-40 words each) will be asked to test interpretation, analysis, inference, evaluation and vocabulary in context.

SECTION B: WRITING SKILLS - 22 Marks - 50 Periods

This section will have a variety of short and long writing tasks

Email to school authorities (Application for leave/ change of subject /change of section/ bus-timings or similar topics) in maximum 50 words 3 Marks

Factual Description of a person/object in maximum 100 words 4 Marks

One out of two formal letters, in maximum 120 words, thematically aligned to topics in MCB. 7 Marks

One out of two articles based on verbal cues, in maximum 150 words, thematically aligned to MCB topics. 8 Marks

SECTION C: GRAMMAR - 10 Marks - 20 periods

Grammar items will be taught and assessed over a period of time.

1. Tenses 2. Modals 3. Subject – verb concord 4. Reported speech Commands and requests

Statements

Questions 5. Clauses: Noun clauses

Adverb clauses

Relative clauses 6. Determiners The above items may be tested through test types as given below: Gap filling - 3 marks

Editing or Omission - 4 marks

Sentences Reordering or Sentence Transformation in context - 3 marks

SECTION D: LITERATURE TEXTBOOK - 26 Marks - 50 Periods

Two out of three extracts from prose/poetry for reference to the context. Very Short Answer Questions will be asked to assess global comprehension, interpretation, inference and evaluation. 8 marks (4+4)

Five Short Answer type Questions out of six from the Literature Reader to test local and global comprehension of theme and ideas, analysis, evaluation and appreciation (30-40 words each) 5x2 = 10 Marks

One out of two Long Answer type Questions to assess how the values inherent in the text have been brought out. Creativity, evaluation and extrapolation beyond the text and across the texts will be assessed. This can also be a passage-based question taken from a situation/plot from the texts. (150 words) 8 marks

Prescribed Books:

Interact in English Series by CBSE (available on www.cbseacademic.nic.in)

Main Course Book (Revised Edition)

Literature Reader (Revised Edition)

Workbook (Revised Edition)

CBSE Class 10 English (Communicative) Question Paper Design 2023-24

Download CBSE Class 10 English (Communicative) Syllabus 2023-24 from the following link: