CBSE Class 10 English (Communicative) Syllabus 2023-24: Download New Curriculum in PDF

CBSE Class 10 Communicative English Syllabus 2023-24: The Central Board of Secondary Educations, CBSE has finally reintroduced the Communicative English in Class 10 in the current academic session (2023-24). After discontinuing the communicative option in the academic session 2018-19, the board decided to bring it back in recommendation of National Education Policy 2020.
Communicative option in language course is necessary for developing communication skills and day-to-day language usage. The prime objective of the English Communicative curriculum prescribed by the CBSE board is to enable the learner to communicate effectively and appropriately in real-life situations.
CBSE Class 10 students who have opted for the communicative option for the English language, can check the new and detailed syllabus from this article. This syllabus will make you familiar with the course contents, marking scheme, question paper design, exam pattern and criteria of internal assessment. You can download the complete syllabus of CBSE Class 10 English (Communicative) here in PDF as well.
CBSE Class 10 English Communicative (Code No. 101) Syllabus 2023-24
Marks Breakup: Total Marks = 100 (Theory 80 + Internal Assessment 20)
Section-Wise Weightage
Section
Total Weightage
A
Reading Skills
22
B
Writing Skills
22
C
Grammar
10
D
Literature Textbook
26
Total
80
CBSE Class 10 English (Communicative) Course Contents 2023-24
SECTION A: READING SKILLS - (12+10=22 Marks) - 50 Periods
SECTION B: WRITING SKILLS - 22 Marks - 50 Periods
This section will have a variety of short and long writing tasks
SECTION C: GRAMMAR - 10 Marks - 20 periods
Grammar items will be taught and assessed over a period of time.
1. Tenses
2. Modals
3. Subject – verb concord
4. Reported speech
5. Clauses:
6. Determiners
The above items may be tested through test types as given below:
SECTION D: LITERATURE TEXTBOOK - 26 Marks - 50 Periods
Prescribed Books:
- Interact in English Series by CBSE (available on www.cbseacademic.nic.in)
- Main Course Book (Revised Edition)
- Literature Reader (Revised Edition)
- Workbook (Revised Edition)
CBSE Class 10 English (Communicative) Question Paper Design 2023-24
Download CBSE Class 10 English (Communicative) Syllabus 2023-24 from the following link:
CBSE Class 10 English (Communicative) Syllabus 2023-24 PDF