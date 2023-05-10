CBSE Syllabus 2023-24 for Class 10 French: Download in PDF

CBSE Class 10 French Syllabus 2023-24: CBSE syllabus of Class 10 French language is available here for 2023-24 session. Check and download PDF copy of the syllabus to know the course structure and contents.

CBSE French Syllabus Class 10 2023-24: French is one of the most widespread languages in the world. Moreover, the availability of various career choices after learning French is the most influential factor that attracts many students. A number of students appear for the CBSE Class 10 French Exam every year. CBSE Class 10 French Syllabus is a guide for students to learn the course and prepare for the exam activities in the 2023-24 academic session. We have provided below the detailed CBSE syllabus for Class 10 French. Students must go through the syllabus to know the course structure, examination scheme and design of question paper. You can also download the full syllabus in PDF from the link provided towards the end of this article.

CBSE Class 10 French (Code 018) Syllabus 2023-24

Course Structure:

Annual Board Examination 80 Marks Internal Assessment 30 Marks Total 100 Marks

Time Allowed for Theory Paper - 3 Hours

A) Reading Section: 10 marks

One unseen prose passage (factual/descriptive) (150-200 words)

(with a picture/diagrammatically represented data)

B) Writing Section: 20 marks

One long composition (Informal letter) based on the main themes given in lessons 2-8, 10 (80 words)

Two short compositions: message, re-arranging a dialogue in logical sequence, completing a text with the help of clues provided. (30-35 words)

C) Grammar Section: 30 marks

Verbs (All tenses done in class 9, conditionnel du présent, futur antérieur, plus-que-parfait & subjonctif), pronom relatif simple et composé, pronom personnel (COD, COI, y, en, tonique, etc.), trouvez la question, discours direct et indirect, négatifs, possessifs - adjectifs et pronoms, démonstratifs - adjectifs et pronoms (simples et composés)

(Note: Personal pronouns will continue to be tested as the topic is done in Class 9)

D) Culture and Civilization 20 marks

Question based on text book:

a) Short answer questions 5 x 2 10 marks

b) MCQ (True or false/ match the following/ fill in the blanks)10 marks

Note: Students are not to be tested on texts marked ‘Pour aller plus loin’ and ‘ Je découvre’

L.2 – Après le bac L.3 – Chercher du travail L.4 – Le plaisir de lire 4 L.5 - Les médias L.6 - Chacun ses goûts L.7 – En pleine forme L.8 – L’environnement L.10 - Vive la République!

E) Internal Assessment:20 marks

As per CBSE guidelines for all subjects:

i. Subject enrichment activity (ASL) 5 Marks ii. Portfolio 5 Marks iii. Periodic Tests 5 Marks iv. Multiple Assessments 5 Marks

(Please refer to the latest guidelines issued by the CBSE on their website from time to time)

It is recommended that listening and speaking skills be regularly practised and art-integrated projects based on activities like role play, skit, dramatisation etc. be encouraged.

Prescribed textbook:

Entre Jeunes, Class X (CBSE) Textbook Lessons 2-8, 10

CBSE Class 10 French Question Paper Design 2023-24

The Question Paper will be divided into four sections:

Section - A: Comprehension - 10 marks

Section - B: Writing - 20 marks

Section - C: Grammar - 30 marks

Section - D: Culture and Civilisation - 20 marks

Download the full syllabus of French for CBSE Class 10 from the following link:

