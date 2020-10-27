NCERT Book for Class 10 Political Science (in English & Hindi) - Download latest book for 2020-2021

NCERT Class 10 Political Science Book - Democratic Politics is very important for the board exam preparations. This book explains all the concepts and topics in a very simple language that students can easily understand even complex topics. This book basically covers all the major and minor elements that together form a democratic government. Topics like power-sharing, federalism, democracy and diversity, political parties, outcomes of democracy, challenges to democracy, etc., are discussed in the NCERT Class 10 Political Science Book. Question papers in the CBSE board exam are generally based on the latest NCERT Books. Therefore, students must follow the NCERT book to prepare effectively for their Class 10 Social Science Exam.

We have provided here the latest edition of the NCERT Class 10 Political Science (Civics) Book that has been published exclusively for the current academic year, 2020-2021. This book is available here in both English and Hindi languages. Students can access this latest textbook in the form of chapter-wise PDF from the links given in the following table:

New* CBSE Class 10 Social Science Sample Papers 2021 Released - Download Now

While reading the NCERT Class 10 Political Science Book, students should not miss solving the questions given at the end of each chapter of the book. Practicing with these NCERT questions is important for self-assessment and to identify your weak areas. Besides this, these questions are also important from the examination point of view. Jagran Josh provides here the best-explained NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Political Science Book. These NCERT solutions are prepared and reviewed by the subject experts and are very easy to understand. All the solutions are designed in pointers or bullets that help students to easily memorise the solutions. Link to access the NCERT Political Science Solutions is given below:

Also, check below the NCERT Books and Solutions for all other major subjects of Class 10:

NCERT Book for Class 10 Maths - NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Maths

NCERT Book for Class 10 Science - NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Science

NCERT Book Class 10 Social Science - NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Social Science

NCERT Book for Class 10 English - NCERT Solutions for Class 10 English

NCERT Book for Class 10 Hindi

NCERT Exemplar Solutions for Class 10 Maths

NCERT Exemplar Solutions for Class 10 Science