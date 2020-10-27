Study at Home
NCERT Book for Class 10 Political Science (in English & Hindi) - Download latest book for 2020-2021

NCERT Class 10 Political Science (Civics) Textbook is available here for free PDF download. You will get here the latest textbook for academic session 2020-2021 in both English and Hindi languages.

Oct 27, 2020 18:39 IST
NCERT Book for Class 10 Political Science
NCERT Book for Class 10 Political Science

NCERT Class 10 Political Science Book - Democratic Politics is very important for the board exam preparations. This book explains all the concepts and topics in a very simple language that students can easily understand even complex topics. This book basically covers all the major and minor elements that together form a democratic government. Topics like power-sharing, federalism, democracy and diversity, political parties, outcomes of democracy, challenges to democracy, etc., are discussed in the NCERT Class 10 Political Science Book. Question papers in the CBSE board exam are generally based on the latest NCERT Books. Therefore, students must follow the NCERT book to prepare effectively for their Class 10 Social Science Exam.

We have provided here the latest edition of the NCERT Class 10 Political Science (Civics) Book that has been published exclusively for the current academic year, 2020-2021. This book is available here in both English and Hindi languages. Students can access this latest textbook in the form of chapter-wise PDF from the links given in the following table:

NCERT Class 10 Political Science Book - Democratic Politics II (in English)

NCERT Class 10 Political Science Book - Loktantrik Rajniti II (in Hindi)

Chapter 1: Power Sharing

Chapter 1: सत्ता की साझेदारी

Chapter 2: Federalism

Chapter 2: संघवाद

Chapter 3: Democracy and Diversity

Chapter 3: लोकतंत्र और विविधता

Chapter 4: Gender, Religion and Caste

Chapter 4: जाति, धर्म और लैंगिक मसले

Chapter 5: Popular Struggles and Movements

Chapter 5: जन-संघर्ष और आंदोलन

Chapter 6: Political Parties

Chapter 6: राजनीतिक दल

Chapter 7: Outcomes of Democracy

Chapter 7: लोकतंत्र के परिणाम

Chapter 8: Challenges to Democracy

Chapter 8: लोकतंत्र की चुनौतियाँ

While reading the NCERT Class 10 Political Science Book, students should not miss solving the questions given at the end of each chapter of the book. Practicing with these NCERT questions is important for self-assessment and to identify your weak areas. Besides this, these questions are also important from the examination point of view. Jagran Josh provides here the best-explained NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Political Science Book. These NCERT solutions are prepared and reviewed by the subject experts and are very easy to understand. All the solutions are designed in pointers or bullets that help students to easily memorise the solutions. Link to access the NCERT Political Science Solutions is given below:

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Political Science - Chapter-Wise PDF

