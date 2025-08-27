IB Junior Intelligence Officer Cut Off 2025: Check IB JIO Previous Year Cutoff Marks

IB Junior Intelligence Officer Cut Off 2025: The Intelligence Bureau will announce the IB Junior Intelligence Officer Cut Off 2025 after each stage of the recruitment process. These cutoff marks represent the minimum score required for candidates to move forward to the next round of the exam. The official cutoff list will be published on the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) website along with the results. The IB JIO Cut Off 2025 will be released separately for different categories, including General, OBC, SC, ST, and EWS. The cutoff marks depend on various factors such as the number of vacancies, the total number of applicants, and the difficulty level of the exam paper. Candidates who meet or score higher than the prescribed cutoff will qualify for the next stage of IB JIO Recruitment 2025. Candidates can check IB JIO Previous Year Cut Off in this article to plan better for the upcoming rounds.

IB Junior Intelligence Officer Cut Off 2025 Overview The IB Junior Intelligence Officer Cut Off 2025 will be released category-wise after every stage of the recruitment process. The cutoff marks are influenced by factors such as the difficulty level of the exam, the total number of candidates, and the available vacancies. These marks play a crucial role in shortlisting candidates for the next round of the selection procedure. Candidates can check the overview in the table below: Particulars Details Exam Name IB Junior Intelligence Officer 2025 Conducting Authority Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Post Name Junior Intelligence Officer (JIO) Cut Off Release Mode Online Purpose of Cut Off To shortlist candidates for the next stage of selection Basis of Cut Off Category-wise, exam difficulty, number of candidates, vacancies Categories Covered General, OBC, SC, ST, EWS

IB JIO Previous Year Cut Offs Candidates should check the IB Junior Intelligence Officer previous year’s cutoffs Tt get an idea of the upcoming cut off marks. The Tier-I cut off varied across categories, while Tier-II was qualifying in nature with a minimum requirement of 33% marks in the IB JIO 2023 exam. Candidates can check estimated IB JIO Previous Year cut off for 2023 in the table below: Category Cut Off Range (Out of 100) General (UR) 68–72 OBC 60–65 SC 50–55 ST 42–47 How to Check IB Junior Intelligence Officer Cut Off Marks? The IB Junior Intelligence Officer Cut Off 2025 will be released online on the official website of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Candidates can easily download the cutoff PDF after each stage of the selection process by following these steps: