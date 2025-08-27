IB Junior Intelligence Officer Cut Off 2025: Check IB JIO Previous Year Cutoff Marks

IB Junior Intelligence Officer Cut Off 2025: The Intelligence Bureau will announce the IB Junior Intelligence Officer Cut Off 2025 after each stage of the recruitment process. These cutoff marks represent the minimum score required for candidates to move forward to the next round of the exam. The official cutoff list will be published on the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) website along with the results.
The IB JIO Cut Off 2025 will be released separately for different categories, including General, OBC, SC, ST, and EWS. The cutoff marks depend on various factors such as the number of vacancies, the total number of applicants, and the difficulty level of the exam paper.
Candidates who meet or score higher than the prescribed cutoff will qualify for the next stage of IB JIO Recruitment 2025. Candidates can check IB JIO Previous Year Cut Off in this article to plan better for the upcoming rounds.
IB Junior Intelligence Officer Cut Off 2025 Overview
The IB Junior Intelligence Officer Cut Off 2025 will be released category-wise after every stage of the recruitment process. The cutoff marks are influenced by factors such as the difficulty level of the exam, the total number of candidates, and the available vacancies. These marks play a crucial role in shortlisting candidates for the next round of the selection procedure. Candidates can check the overview in the table below:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
IB Junior Intelligence Officer 2025
|
Conducting Authority
|
Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)
|
Post Name
|
Junior Intelligence Officer (JIO)
|
Cut Off Release Mode
|
Online
|
Purpose of Cut Off
|
To shortlist candidates for the next stage of selection
|
Basis of Cut Off
|
Category-wise, exam difficulty, number of candidates, vacancies
|
Categories Covered
|
General, OBC, SC, ST, EWS
IB JIO Previous Year Cut Offs
Candidates should check the IB Junior Intelligence Officer previous year’s cutoffs Tt get an idea of the upcoming cut off marks. The Tier-I cut off varied across categories, while Tier-II was qualifying in nature with a minimum requirement of 33% marks in the IB JIO 2023 exam.
Candidates can check estimated IB JIO Previous Year cut off for 2023 in the table below:
|
Category
|
Cut Off Range (Out of 100)
|
General (UR)
|
68–72
|
OBC
|
60–65
|
SC
|
50–55
|
ST
|
42–47
How to Check IB Junior Intelligence Officer Cut Off Marks?
The IB Junior Intelligence Officer Cut Off 2025 will be released online on the official website of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Candidates can easily download the cutoff PDF after each stage of the selection process by following these steps:
Step 1: Visit the official MHA website and go to the “What’s New” or Recruitment section on the homepage.
Step 2: Look for the link titled IB Junior Intelligence Officer Cut Off 2025 and click on it.
Step 3: The cutoff PDF will open on your screen.
Step 4: Check the category-wise cutoff marks mentioned in the document.
Step 5: Download and save the PDF for future reference.
Factors Affecting IB Junior Intelligence Officer Cut Off
The IB JIO Cut Off 2025 is prepared after carefully analyzing multiple factors. These factors help authorities set fair and transparent cutoff marks for each stage of the recruitment process. The cutoff is published online in PDF format. The following are the factors that affect IB JIO Cut Off marks:
-
Number of Vacancies
-
Exam Difficulty Level
-
Number of Candidates
-
Category Reservation
-
Previous Year Trends
-
Candidate Performance
Also Check:
IB JIO Eligibility Criteria 2025
IB JIO Apply Online 2025
IB JIO Exam Pattern 2025
IB JIO Syllabus 2025
IB JIO Selection Process 2025
What After IB JIO Exam?
Candidates who score equal to or above the IB JIO cut off marks are shortlisted for the Tier 2 Skill Test. This stage tests the practical abilities required for the post.
Once the skill test is completed, a final merit list is prepared based on the combined performance of candidates in both Tier 1 and Tier 2. Candidates who qualify in all stages are considered for the final selection.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation