Schools Holiday on 27th August
Focus
Quick Links

IB Junior Intelligence Officer Cut Off 2025: Check IB JIO Previous Year Cutoff Marks

By Mridula Sharma
Aug 27, 2025, 16:14 IST

The IB Junior Intelligence Officer Cut Off 2025 will be released category-wise after each selection stage by the Intelligence Bureau. It depends on vacancies, exam difficulty, and candidate performance. Candidates scoring above the cutoff move to the next stage. Candidates can check previous year cut off in this article to estimate expected marks.

IB Junior Intelligence Officer Cut Off 2025
IB Junior Intelligence Officer Cut Off 2025

IB Junior Intelligence Officer Cut Off 2025: The Intelligence Bureau will announce the IB Junior Intelligence Officer Cut Off 2025 after each stage of the recruitment process. These cutoff marks represent the minimum score required for candidates to move forward to the next round of the exam. The official cutoff list will be published on the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) website along with the results.

The IB JIO Cut Off 2025 will be released separately for different categories, including General, OBC, SC, ST, and EWS. The cutoff marks depend on various factors such as the number of vacancies, the total number of applicants, and the difficulty level of the exam paper.

Candidates who meet or score higher than the prescribed cutoff will qualify for the next stage of IB JIO Recruitment 2025. Candidates can check IB JIO Previous Year Cut Off in this article to plan better for the upcoming rounds.

IB Junior Intelligence Officer Cut Off 2025 Overview

The IB Junior Intelligence Officer Cut Off 2025 will be released category-wise after every stage of the recruitment process. The cutoff marks are influenced by factors such as the difficulty level of the exam, the total number of candidates, and the available vacancies. These marks play a crucial role in shortlisting candidates for the next round of the selection procedure. Candidates can check the overview in the table below:

Particulars

Details

Exam Name

IB Junior Intelligence Officer 2025

Conducting Authority

Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)

Post Name

Junior Intelligence Officer (JIO)

Cut Off Release Mode

Online

Purpose of Cut Off

To shortlist candidates for the next stage of selection

Basis of Cut Off

Category-wise, exam difficulty, number of candidates, vacancies

Categories Covered

General, OBC, SC, ST, EWS

IB JIO Previous Year Cut Offs 

Candidates should check the IB Junior Intelligence Officer previous year’s cutoffs Tt get an idea of the upcoming cut off marks. The Tier-I cut off varied across categories, while Tier-II was qualifying in nature with a minimum requirement of 33% marks in the IB JIO 2023 exam.

Candidates can check estimated IB JIO Previous Year cut off for 2023 in the table below:

Category

Cut Off Range (Out of 100)

General (UR)

68–72

OBC

60–65

SC

50–55

ST

42–47

How to Check IB Junior Intelligence Officer Cut Off Marks?

The IB Junior Intelligence Officer Cut Off 2025 will be released online on the official website of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Candidates can easily download the cutoff PDF after each stage of the selection process by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official MHA website and go to the “What’s New” or Recruitment section on the homepage.

Step 2: Look for the link titled IB Junior Intelligence Officer Cut Off 2025 and click on it.

Step 3: The cutoff PDF will open on your screen.

Step 4: Check the category-wise cutoff marks mentioned in the document.

Step 5: Download and save the PDF for future reference.

Factors Affecting IB Junior Intelligence Officer Cut Off

The IB JIO Cut Off 2025 is prepared after carefully analyzing multiple factors. These factors help authorities set fair and transparent cutoff marks for each stage of the recruitment process. The cutoff is published online in PDF format. The following are the factors that affect IB JIO Cut Off marks:

  • Number of Vacancies

  • Exam Difficulty Level

  • Number of Candidates

  • Category Reservation

  • Previous Year Trends

  • Candidate Performance

Also Check:

IB JIO Eligibility Criteria 2025 
IB JIO Apply Online 2025
IB JIO Exam Pattern 2025
IB JIO Syllabus 2025
IB JIO Selection Process 2025

What After IB JIO Exam?

Candidates who score equal to or above the IB JIO cut off marks are shortlisted for the Tier 2 Skill Test. This stage tests the practical abilities required for the post.

Once the skill test is completed, a final merit list is prepared based on the combined performance of candidates in both Tier 1 and Tier 2. Candidates who qualify in all stages are considered for the final selection.

Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma

Content Writer

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.

... Read More

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Latest Stories

Popular Searches

Latest Education News