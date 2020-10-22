NCERT Book for Class 10 Geography (in English & Hindi) - Latest textbook in chapter-wise PDF for 2020-2021

NCERT Book for Class 10 Geography is one of the most important resources for making preparations for the board exam. This book contains all necessary contents and information based on which the question paper is prepared in the exam. The book covers various important geographical aspects like availability and distribution of resources, development in the field of agriculture, manufacturing industries, national economy, etc. With the help of the NCERT Class 10 Geography Book, students can easily clear all the concepts related to these topics and prepare for their exams in a much better way.

We have provided here the latest edition of the NCERT Class 10 Geography Book - Contemporary India II which has been published exclusively for the current academic year, 2020-2021. The book is available here in both English and Hindi languages. Students can access the chapter wise PDF of the book from the links given in the following table:

New* CBSE Class 10 Social Science Sample Papers 2021 Released - Download Now

The NCERT Book for Class 10 Geography explains each and every concept in detail with suitable examples to increase engagement among students. There are several questions given at the end of each chapter of the textbook for students to practice. These questions are not only useful for the self-assessment but also important from the examination point of view. We have prepared accurate and thorough solutions for all these NCERT questions. These NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Geography Book will help you easily understand the concepts used. You will also earn the technique to write appropriate answers to different questions that will further enhance your confidence level for writing the board exam. All the NCERT Solutions can be accessed in the form of chapter-wise PDF by clicking on the following link:

Also, check below the NCERT Books and Solutions for all other major subjects of Class 10:

NCERT Book for Class 10 Maths - NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Maths

NCERT Book for Class 10 Science - NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Science

NCERT Book Class 10 Social Science - NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Social Science

NCERT Book for Class 10 English - NCERT Solutions for Class 10 English

NCERT Book for Class 10 Hindi

NCERT Exemplar Solutions for Class 10 Maths

0NCERT Exemplar Solutions for Class 10 Science