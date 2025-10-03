RRB NTPC City Intimation Slip 2025 OUT!
UK Board Compartment Result 2025: Class 10th, 12th Supplementary Result Declared at ubse.uk.gov.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Oct 3, 2025, 13:17 IST

Uttarakhand Board 10th and 12th compartment results 2025 have been announced by officials. The improvement results have been issued as PDFs for different regions. Candidates can check the results through the direct link given here.

Uttarakhand Board 10th 12th Compartment Result 2025 Out
Key Points

  • Uttarakhand Board 10th and 12th compartment results out at ubse.uk.gov.in
  • Improvement result available as region-wise PDF document
  • Results include student name, subject, marks, total, qualifying status

Uttarakhand Board Compartment Result 2025: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education has announced the Uttarakhand Board 10th and 12th compartment results 2025 today, October 3, 2025. Candidates eagerly awaiting the compartment results can click on the direct link given here to check the UK Board improvement results 2025.

Uttarakhand Board conducted the UK Board Improvement exam 2025 from August 4 to 11, 2025, across all designated exam centres. Candidates who have appeared for the compartment exams can check the results through the link on the official website. The results have been issued as a PDF files for the class 10 and class 12 students. Candidates can click on the direct link given here to check the UK Board Improvement Result 2025

Uttarakhand Board 10th Compartment Result 2025 - Click Here

Uttarakhand Board 12th Compartment Result 2025 - Click Here

UK Board Compartment Result 2025 Official Website

Uttarakhand board class 10 and class 12 improvement results 2025 have been announced online. Candidates can check their results through the link on the official website ubse.uk.gov.in

Steps to Check the Uttarakhand Board Compartment Result 2025

The Uttarakhand board improvement results 2025 are out on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to download the compartment results. 

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Uttarakhand Board

Step 2: Click on Board Exam 2025

Step 3: Click on Improvement Exam 10th/ 12

Step 4: Search the region and click on the PDF link

Step 5: Check name, qualifying marks and other details

Step 6: Download the compartment results for further reference

