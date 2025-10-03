UK Board Compartment Result 2025: Class 10th, 12th Supplementary Result Declared at ubse.uk.gov.in

Uttarakhand Board Compartment Result 2025: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education has announced the Uttarakhand Board 10th and 12th compartment results 2025 today, October 3, 2025. Candidates eagerly awaiting the compartment results can click on the direct link given here to check the UK Board improvement results 2025.

Uttarakhand Board conducted the UK Board Improvement exam 2025 from August 4 to 11, 2025, across all designated exam centres. Candidates who have appeared for the compartment exams can check the results through the link on the official website. The results have been issued as a PDF files for the class 10 and class 12 students. Candidates can click on the direct link given here to check the UK Board Improvement Result 2025

Uttarakhand Board 10th Compartment Result 2025 - Click Here