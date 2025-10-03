MLSU Result 2025 OUT at mlsu.ac.in, Download Mohanlal Sukhadia University Result UG and PG Marksheet PDF

MLSU Result 2025: Mohanlal Sukhadia University (MLSU) has recently declared the odd semester results for various courses like BCA, BA (CBCS)(NC), BA, MA Political Science, Diploma Course In Labour Law Labour Welfare & Personal Management, Post Graduate Diploma in Cyber Laws, BBA hotel management, Diploma in Fashion Design and Technology, BBA, BA LLB, MA Hindi, MA History, LLB, BSc and other exams. Mohanlal Sukhadia University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- mlsu.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. To access the MLSU result 2025 PDF, the students need to enter their roll number.
Mohanlal Sukhadia University Results 2025
As per the latest update, Mohanlal Sukhadia University released various semester results for UG and PG programs. The students can check their MLSU results on the official website of the University- mlsu.ac.in.
Mohanlal Sukhadia University Result 2025
Steps to Check MLSU Results 2025
Candidates can check their semester results for various UG and PG courses, like LLM, and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the MLSU results 2025.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - mlsu.ac.in
Step 2: Select the ‘Students Corner’ segment given on the menu bar.
Step 3: Click on the ‘Results’ section available there.
Step 4: Select the type of semester, odd or even.
Step 5: Select your course from the list and click on it.
Step 6: Enter the roll number and click on ‘Get Result’.
Step 7: The Result PDF will appear, check the results and download it.
Direct Links to Mohanlal Sukhadia University Results 2025
Check here the direct link for Mohanlal Sukhadia University Results 2025 for various semester examinations.
Course
|
Result Date
|
Result Links
|
BCA Third Year (REVAL) Examination Result
|
September 29, 2025
|
B.A. (CBCS)(NC) NEP III Sem Examination Result
|
September 29, 2025
|
B.A. Second Year Examination Result
|
September 26, 2025
|
MA Political Science Final Year (REVAL) Examination Result
|
September 25, 2025
|
Diploma Course In Labour Law Labour Welfare & Personal Management (REVAL) Examination Result
|
September 25, 2025
|
Post Graduate Diploma in Cyber Laws (REVAL) Examination Result
|
September 25, 2025
|
BBA HOTEL MANAGEMENT V Sem Examination Result
|
September 24, 2025
|
Diploma in Fashion Design and Technology I Sem Examination Result
|
September 24, 2025
|
BBA VI Sem Examination Result
|
September 24, 2025
|
BA LLB II Sem Examination Result
|
September 23, 2025
|
BA LLB IV Sem Examination Result
|
September 23, 2025
|
BA LLB VI Sem Examination Result
|
September 23, 2025
|
MA Hindi Literature Final Year (REVAL) Examination Result
|
September 23, 2025
|
MA History Final Year (REVAL) Examination Result
|
September 23, 2025
|
LLB Second Year (REVAL) Examination Result
|
September 22, 2025
|
B.Sc. Second Year (REVAL) Examination Result
|
September 17, 2025
|
BCA Second Year (REVAL) Examination Result
|
September 17, 2025
Highlights of Mohanlal Sukhadia University
Mohanlal Sukhadia University, formerly known as Udaipur University, is located in Udaipur, Rajasthan. It was established in 1962. In 1984, it was renamed Mohanlal Sukhadia University in memory of politician Mohanlal Sukhadia. The university is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
MLSU offers diploma, UG, PG, programs in various departments like faculty of commerce, faculty of humanities, faculty of management, faculty of science, and faculty of social science. for students, staff, and faculty members, MLSU has modern and upgraded facilities.
Mohanlal Sukhadia University: Highlights
|
University Name
|
Mohanlal Sukhadia University
|
Established
|
1962
|
Location
|
Udaipur, Rajasthan
|
MLSU Result Link - Latest
|
Accreditations
|
NAAC
|
Approvals
|
UGC
Gender
|
Co-ed
