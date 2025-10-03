RRB NTPC City Intimation Slip 2025 OUT!
MLSU Result 2025 OUT at mlsu.ac.in, Download Mohanlal Sukhadia University Result UG and PG Marksheet PDF

By Sunil Sharma
Oct 3, 2025, 16:53 IST

MLSU Result 2025 OUT: Mohanlal Sukhadia University (MLSU) declared the semester results for various UG and PG courses on its official website- mlsu.ac.in. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the MLSU Result.

MLSU Result 2025
MLSU Result 2025

MLSU Result 2025: Mohanlal Sukhadia University (MLSU) has recently declared the odd semester results for various courses like BCA, BA (CBCS)(NC), BA, MA Political Science, Diploma Course In Labour Law Labour Welfare & Personal Management, Post Graduate Diploma in Cyber Laws, BBA hotel management, Diploma in Fashion Design and Technology, BBA, BA LLB, MA Hindi, MA History, LLB, BSc and other exams. Mohanlal Sukhadia University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- mlsu.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. To access the MLSU result 2025 PDF, the students need to enter their roll number.

Mohanlal Sukhadia University Results 2025

As per the latest update, Mohanlal Sukhadia University released various semester results for UG and PG programs. The students can check their MLSU results on the official website of the University- mlsu.ac.in.

Mohanlal Sukhadia University Result 2025

Click here

Steps to Check MLSU Results 2025

Candidates can check their semester results for various UG and PG courses, like LLM, and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the MLSU results 2025.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - mlsu.ac.in

Step 2: Select the ‘Students Corner’ segment given on the menu bar.

Step 3: Click on the ‘Results’ section available there.

Step 4: Select the type of semester, odd or even.

Step 5: Select your course from the list and click on it.

Step 6: Enter the roll number and click on ‘Get Result’.

Step 7: The Result PDF will appear, check the results and download it. 

Direct Links to Mohanlal Sukhadia University Results 2025

Check here the direct link for Mohanlal Sukhadia University Results 2025 for various semester examinations.

Course

Result Date

Result Links

BCA Third Year (REVAL) Examination Result

September 29, 2025

Click here

B.A. (CBCS)(NC) NEP III Sem Examination Result

September 29, 2025

Click here

B.A. Second Year Examination Result

September 26, 2025

Click here

MA Political Science Final Year (REVAL) Examination Result

September 25, 2025

Click here

Diploma Course In Labour Law Labour Welfare & Personal Management (REVAL) Examination Result

September 25, 2025

Click here

Post Graduate Diploma in Cyber Laws (REVAL) Examination Result 

September 25, 2025

Click here

BBA HOTEL MANAGEMENT V Sem Examination Result

September 24, 2025

Click here

Diploma in Fashion Design and Technology I Sem Examination Result

September 24, 2025

Click here

BBA VI Sem Examination Result

September 24, 2025

Click here

BA LLB II Sem Examination Result

September 23, 2025

Click here

BA LLB IV Sem Examination Result

September 23, 2025

Click here

BA LLB VI Sem Examination Result

September 23, 2025

Click here

MA Hindi Literature Final Year (REVAL) Examination Result

September 23, 2025

Click here

MA History Final Year (REVAL) Examination Result

September 23, 2025

Click here

LLB Second Year (REVAL) Examination Result 

September 22, 2025

Click here

B.Sc. Second Year (REVAL) Examination Result

September 17, 2025

Click here

BCA Second Year (REVAL) Examination Result

September 17, 2025

Click here

Highlights of Mohanlal Sukhadia University

Mohanlal Sukhadia University, formerly known as Udaipur University, is located in Udaipur, Rajasthan. It was established in 1962. In 1984, it was renamed Mohanlal Sukhadia University in memory of politician Mohanlal Sukhadia. The university is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). 

MLSU offers diploma, UG, PG, programs in various departments like faculty of commerce, faculty of humanities, faculty of management, faculty of science, and faculty of social science. for students, staff, and faculty members, MLSU has modern and upgraded facilities.

Mohanlal Sukhadia University: Highlights

University Name

Mohanlal Sukhadia University 

Established

1962

Location

Udaipur, Rajasthan

MLSU Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

