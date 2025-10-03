Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus; Download PDF Here

RBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus 2025 pdf download - The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has released the Class 10 Social Science Syllabus for the academic year 2025. Students preparing for their upcoming board examinations can now access and download the syllabus in a convenient PDF format.
This comprehensive syllabus outlines the topics and sub-topics that will be covered in the Social Science curriculum for Class 10 students. It serves as an essential guide for both students and educators, helping them to effectively plan their studies and teaching methodologies. The Social Science subject typically encompasses various disciplines such as History, Geography, Political Science, and Economics, providing a holistic understanding of societal structures, past events, geographical landscapes, governance, and economic principles.
By downloading the official RBSE Class 10 SST Syllabus 2025 PDF, students can ensure they are focusing on the correct content, understand the weightage of different units, and prepare strategically for their examinations. It is highly recommended that all Class 10 students intending to appear for the RBSE board exams in 2025 obtain a copy of this syllabus to streamline their preparation process. -
RBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2025 -26 Marking Scheme
|
Paper
|
Time
|
Marks
|
Sessional Marks
|
Total Marks
|
One
|
3.15 Hrs
|
80
|
20
|
100
Class 10th RBSE Social Science Syllabus 2025
History
|
1. Events and Processes
A. The Rise of Nationalism in Europe
The French Revolution and the Idea of the Nation, The Making of Nationalism in Europe – The Aristorcracy and the New Middile Class, Liberal Nationalism, A New Conservatism after 1815, The Revolutionaries, The Age of Revolutions: 1830-1848 – The Romantic Imagination and National Feeling, Hunger, Hardship and Popular Revolt, 1848 : The Revolution of the Liberals, The Making of Germany and Italy- German Army, Italy Unified, The strange Case of Britain, Visualising the Nation, Nationalism and Imperialism.
B. Nationalism in India
The First World War, Khilafat and Non – Cooperation – The Idea of Satyagraha, The Rowlatt Act, Non- cooperation movement, Differing Strands within the Movement – The Movement in the Towns, Rebellion in the Countryside, Swaraj in the Plantations, Towards Civil Disobedience – The Salt March and the Civil Disobedience Movement, Participation of People in the Movement, The Limits of Civil Disobedience, The Sense of Collective Belonging – Quit India Movement.
|
2.Livelihoods, Economies and Societies
A.The Making of a Global World
The Pre-modern world – Silk Routes Link the World, Food Travels: Spaghetti and Potato, Conquest, Disease and Trade, The Nineteenth Century (1815-1914) – A World Economy Takes Shape, Role of Technology, Late nineteenth-century Colonialism, Rinderpest,or the Cattle Plague,Indentured Labour Migration From India, Indian Entrepreneurs Abroad, Indian Trade, Colonialism and the Global System, The Inter-war Economy – Wartime Transformations, Post-war Recovery, Rise of Mass Production and Consumption, The Great Depression,India and the Great Depression, Rebuilding a World Economy: The Post-War Era – Post- war Settlement and the bretton Woods Institutions, The Early post-war Years, Decolonisation and Independence, End of Bretton Woods and the Beginning of Globalisation.
B.The Age of Industrialisation
Before the Industrial Revolution – The Coming Up of the Factory, The Pace of Industrial Change,Hand Labour and Steam Power – Life of the Workers, Industrialisation in the colonies - The Age of Indian Textiles, The condition of the weavers, Manchester Comes to India, Factories Come Up – The Early Entrepreneurs, Arrival of workesrs from different places, The Peculiarities of Industrial Growth – Small-scale Industries Predominate, Market for Goods.
|
3. Every day Life, Culture and Politics
A. Print Culture and the Modern World
The First Printed Books – Print in Japan, Print Comes to Europe – Gutenberg and the Printing Press, The Print Revolution and its Impact – A New Reading Public, Religious Debates and the Fear of Print, Print and Dissent, The Reading Mania – Tremble, therefore, tyrants of the world, Print Culture and the French Revolution, The Nineteenth Century – Children, Women and Worklers, Further Innovations, India and the World of Print – Manuscipts Before the Age of Print, Print Comes to India, Religious Reform and Public Debates, New Forms of Publication – Women and Print, Print and the Poor People, Print and Censorship.
Geography
|
1.RESOURCES AND DEVELOPMENT
Classification of Resources, Development of Resources, Resources Planning in India, Land Resources, Land Utilisation, Land use pattern in India, Land degradation and conservation measures, Soil as a resource, Classification of Soils, Soils Erosion and Soil Conservation.
|
2.FOREST AND WILDLIFE RESOUCES
Flora and Fauna in India, Conservation of forest and Wildlife in India, Types and Distribution of forest and wildlife Resources, Community and Conservation.
|
3.WATER RESOUCES
Water Scarcity and the need of water conservation and management, Multi-Purpos, River Project and Integrated water resources management, Rain water Harvesting.
|
4.AGRICULTURE Types of Farming
Primitive subsistence Farming, Intensive subsistence Farming, Commercial Farming, Cropping Pattern, Major Crops- Rice, Wheat, Millets- Bajra, Maize, Pulses, Food Crops other than Grains, Horticultur, Non- Food Crops, Fibre Crops, Technological and Institutional Reforms.
|
5.MINERALS AND ENERGY RESOUCES
Meaning of Minerals, Mode of Occurrence of Minerals, Ferrous and non-ferrous Minerals, NonMetallic minerals, Rock minerals, Conservation of Minerals Energy Resources-conventional And non-conventional sources, conservation of energy recourses
|
6.MANIFACTURING INSDUTRIES
Importance of Manufacturing, Classification of Industries, Industrial Pollution and invironmental Degradation, Control of Environmental Degradation
|
7.LIFELINE OF NATIONAL ECONOMY
Transport Roadways, Railways, Pipelines, Waterways and Major Sea Ports, Airways, Communication, International trade, Tourism-as a trade.
Political Science
|
1.POWER SHARING
Belgium and Sri lanka, Majoritarianism in Sri Lanka Accommodation in Belgium, Need of Power Sharing, Forms of power-sharing
|
2.FEDERALISM
Federalism, Federal System in India, Working Procedure of the Federalism, Linguistic States, Language Policy, Centre-State Reactions, Decentralization In India.
|
3.GENDER, RELIGION AND CASTE
Gender and Politics- Feminist movements, Woman Political Representation, Religion, Communalism and Politics Caste and Politics, Social and Religious Diversity of India, Caste Inequality.
|
4.POLITICAL PARTIES
Importance of Political Parties,Function of Political Parties, Type of political parties, Popular Participation in Political Parties, National Parties, Dimensions of change in Parties.
|
5.OUTCOMES OF DEMOCRACY
Evaluation of the results of democracy, Accountable, Responsive and Legitimate Government, Economic growth and development, Economic outcomes of democracy, reduction of inequality and poverty, Accommodation of social diversity, Dignity and freedom of the citizens.
Economics
|
1.DEVELOPMENT
Development Promises-Different People, Different goals, Income and other Goals, National Development, Comparison of different countries and states, Income and other criteria, Public facilities, Human Development Report, sustainability of Development.
|
2.SECTORS OF THE INDIAN ECONOMY
Sectors of Economic activities, Comparing the three sectors- Counting the various goods and services, Historical Change in Sectors, Primary, Secondary and Tertiary in India, Create More Employment- MGNREGA 2005, Divisions of sectors as organised and unorganised, Sectors in term of ownership: Public and Private Sectors.
|
3.MONEY AND CREDIT
Money as medium of exchange, Modern forms of money- Currency, Depostis with banks, Loan activities of Banks, Two different credit situations, Terms of Credit, Formal Sector credit in India, Comparative study of formal and informal Credit, Self help groups for the Poor.
|
4.GLOBLISATION AND THE INDIAN ECONOMY
Production across countries, Interlinking production across countries, Foreign trade and integration of markets, Meaning of Globalisation - Factors that have enabled Globalisation, Liberlisatian of foreigm trade and foreign investment policy, World Trade Organization, Impact of Globalisation in India, The Struggle for a fair Globalisation.
|
5.CONSUMER RIGHTS
The consumer in the market place, Consumer movement, Consumer Rights-Right to Safty, Right to Information,Right to Choose, Right to Seek redressal, Learning to become well informed consumers, Efforts to take the Consumer Movement Forward.
The RBSE Class 10 syllabus for the 2025-26 academic year has been updated and is now accessible. Students can download the syllabus in PDF format via the direct link provided to commence their exam preparations.
RBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2025-26 Download
RBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2025 PDF Download
RBSE Class 10 Social Science Books - Recommended
-
History - INDIA AND THE CONTEMPORARY WORLD – Part-2
-
Geography: Contemporary India-II (Geography)
-
Political Science:- Democratic Politics-II
-
Economics :- Understanding Economic Development
Also Check - RBSE Class 10th Syllabus 2025-26 All Subjects
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation