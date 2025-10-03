Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus; Download PDF Here

1. Events and Processes A. The Rise of Nationalism in Europe The French Revolution and the Idea of the Nation, The Making of Nationalism in Europe – The Aristorcracy and the New Middile Class, Liberal Nationalism, A New Conservatism after 1815, The Revolutionaries, The Age of Revolutions: 1830-1848 – The Romantic Imagination and National Feeling, Hunger, Hardship and Popular Revolt, 1848 : The Revolution of the Liberals, The Making of Germany and Italy- German Army, Italy Unified, The strange Case of Britain, Visualising the Nation, Nationalism and Imperialism. B. Nationalism in India The First World War, Khilafat and Non – Cooperation – The Idea of Satyagraha, The Rowlatt Act, Non- cooperation movement, Differing Strands within the Movement – The Movement in the Towns, Rebellion in the Countryside, Swaraj in the Plantations, Towards Civil Disobedience – The Salt March and the Civil Disobedience Movement, Participation of People in the Movement, The Limits of Civil Disobedience, The Sense of Collective Belonging – Quit India Movement.