NCERT Launches New Modules for Students, Check Details Here

The National Council of Educational Research and Training has announced the introduction of two new educational modules. The modules - Swadeshi: Vocal for Local - Middle Stage and Swadeshi for a Self-Reliant India - Secondary Stage. The modules are in line with the Prime Minister’s vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat with the historic Swadeshi Movement.

The modules include excerpts from the Prime Minister's 79th Independence Day speech, stressing that self-reliance is the bedrock of national strength and dignity. The PM on several occasions has urged citizens and shopkeepers to champion the Made-in-India goods, emphasising that it should be done as an act of pride and not a compulsion.

The Modules recall the Swadeshi Movement of 1905, where leaders like Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Lala Lajpat Rai, and Bipin Chandra Pal mobilised people to boycott British goods and adopt Indian-made products. The Swadeshi movement was later described as the ‘Soul of Swaraj’, transforming it into a deeper movement for social and spiritual self-reliance.