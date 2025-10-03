NCERT Launches New Modules for Students, Check Details Here

Key Points
- Swadeshi Vocal for Local and Swadeshi Self-Reliant India launched
- Connect Atmanidrbhar Bharat with the Swadeshi Movement
- Module focuses on the Made-in-India concept to increase self-reliance
The National Council of Educational Research and Training has announced the introduction of two new educational modules. The modules - Swadeshi: Vocal for Local - Middle Stage and Swadeshi for a Self-Reliant India - Secondary Stage. The modules are in line with the Prime Minister’s vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat with the historic Swadeshi Movement.
The modules include excerpts from the Prime Minister's 79th Independence Day speech, stressing that self-reliance is the bedrock of national strength and dignity. The PM on several occasions has urged citizens and shopkeepers to champion the Made-in-India goods, emphasising that it should be done as an act of pride and not a compulsion.
The Modules recall the Swadeshi Movement of 1905, where leaders like Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Lala Lajpat Rai, and Bipin Chandra Pal mobilised people to boycott British goods and adopt Indian-made products. The Swadeshi movement was later described as the ‘Soul of Swaraj’, transforming it into a deeper movement for social and spiritual self-reliance.
The modules connect with present-day initiatives, and students are also introduced to the India Semiconductor Mission, aiming to reduce import dependence and build domestic capability in the developing sector.
Along with technological advances, the module also includes stories of grassroots entrepreneurship, which embody the spirit of Vocal for Loca.
The government's One District One Product initiative is also mentioned in the module. As of now, over 1200 unique products have been identified from over 750 districts. The products are now available on platforms like GeM and ONDC, promoted internationally with dedicated ODOP Walls in cities such as Singapore, Milan, New York and Tokyo.
