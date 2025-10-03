UK Board Class 12 Biology Syllabus 2025-26: Download Free PDF

RRB NTPC City Intimation Slip 2025 OUT!
By Aayesha Sharma
Oct 3, 2025, 16:43 IST

UK Board Class 12 Biology Syllabus 2025-26: The Uttarakhand Board has released the UK Class 12 Biology Syllabus 2025-26, including theory, marking scheme, and practical evaluation details. The exam will be held for 3 hours and carry 100 marks in total. Students can check the subject-wise chapters and practical work distribution to prepare better and focus on key areas for scoring well in the board exams.

UK Board Class 12 Biology Syllabus 2025-26: The Uttarakhand Board has released the UK Class 12 Biology Syllabus and Practical Scheme 2025-26 on its official website for students appearing in the upcoming board exams. The syllabus includes detailed units, chapters, and practical work to help students prepare systematically. 

The Class 12 Biology exam will be conducted for a duration of 3 hours and will carry a total of 100 marks, including theory and practicals. With proper understanding of the syllabus, marking scheme, and evaluation process, students can plan their studies efficiently and focus on the most important topics to score well in their final examinations. 

Also, check: UK Board Class 12th Syllabus 2025-26: FREE PDF Download

UK Board Class 12 Biology Syllabus 2025-26

UK Board Class 12 Biology Syllabus 2025-26 has been released on the official website, providing a detailed outline of all chapters, topics, and concepts included for the academic session. Students can check the complete subject-wise syllabus in the table below.

Chapter

Title

Topics Covered

1

Reproduction in Organisms (Flower Structure)

Flower structure; development of male & female gametophytes; pollination (types, agencies, examples); outbreeding devices; pollen-pistil interaction; double fertilization; post-fertilization events (endosperm & embryo development, seed & fruit formation); special modes – apomixis, parthenocarpy, polyembryony; significance of seed dispersal & fruit formation

2

Human Reproduction

Male & female reproductive systems; microscopic anatomy of testis & ovary; gametogenesis (spermatogenesis & oogenesis); menstrual cycle; fertilisation; embryo development up to blastocyst; implantation; pregnancy & placenta (elementary idea); parturition (elementary idea); lactation (elementary idea)

3

Reproductive Health

Need for reproductive health; prevention of STDs; birth control (need & methods); contraception; medical termination of pregnancy (MTP); amniocentesis; infertility & assisted reproductive technologies (IVF, ZIFT, GIFT)

4

Principles of Inheritance and Variation

Mendelian inheritance; deviations (incomplete dominance, co-dominance, multiple alleles, inheritance of blood groups, pleiotropy); polygenic inheritance (elementary idea); chromosome theory of inheritance; chromosomes & genes; sex determination (humans, birds, honey bee); linkage & crossing over; sex-linked inheritance (haemophilia, colour blindness); Mendelian disorders (thalassemia); chromosomal disorders (Down’s, Turner’s, Klinefelter’s syndromes)

5

Molecular Basis of Inheritance

DNA as genetic material; structure of DNA & RNA; DNA packaging & replication; Central Dogma; transcription; genetic code; translation; gene expression & regulation (lac operon); Human & Rice Genome Projects; DNA fingerprinting

6

Evolution

Origin of life; biological evolution & evidences (paleontology, comparative anatomy, embryology, molecular evidences); Darwin’s theory; modern synthetic theory; mechanisms – variation (mutation, recombination), natural selection (types, examples); gene flow & genetic drift; Hardy-Weinberg principle; adaptive radiation; human evolution

7

Human Health and Diseases

Pathogens & parasites causing diseases (malaria, dengue, chikungunya, filariasis, ascariasis, typhoid, pneumonia, common cold, amoebiasis, ringworm) & their control; immunology (vaccines); cancer; HIV & AIDS; adolescence issues – drug & alcohol abuse

8

Microbes in Human Welfare

Role of microbes in food processing, industrial production, sewage treatment, energy generation; microbes as bio-control agents & bio-fertilizers; antibiotics – production & use

9

Biotechnology – Principles and Processes

Genetic engineering & recombinant DNA technology

10

Biotechnology and its Applications

Applications in health & agriculture – human insulin & vaccine production, stem cell technology, gene therapy; GMOs (Bt crops, transgenic animals); biosafety issues, biopiracy, patents

11

Organisms and Populations

Population interactions (mutualism, competition, predation, parasitism); population attributes – growth, birth & death rate, age distribution

12

Ecosystem

Ecosystem patterns & components; productivity; decomposition; energy flow; pyramids of number, biomass, energy

13

Biodiversity and its Conservation

Biodiversity concept, patterns, importance; biodiversity loss; conservation methods; hotspots, endangered species, extinction, Red Data Book, Sacred Groves, biosphere reserves, national parks, wildlife sanctuaries, Ramsar sites

UK Class 12 Biology Marking Scheme 2025-26

Students preparing for the upcoming board exams must carefully go through the UK Class 12 Biology Marking Scheme 2025-26 to understand the distribution of marks. This will help them prioritize important units and plan their studies effectively.

Unit No

Unit Title

Marks

VI

Reproduction

16

VII

Genetics and Evolution

20

VIII

Biology and Human Welfare

12

IX

Biotechnology and its Applications

12

X

Ecology and Environment

10
 

Total

70

UK Class 12 Biology Practical Work 2025-26

Students can check the detailed UK Class 12 Biology Practical Work 2025-26 evaluation scheme in the table below:

Evaluation Scheme

External Examiner

Internal Examiner

One Major Experiment (Experiment No. 5)

4

One Minor Experiment (Experiment No. 02, 03)

4

Slide Preparation (Experiment No. 02, 03)

4

Viva Voce (Experiment No. 01)

3

Spotting

5

Practical Record

2

Investigatory Project and its Record

3

Continuous Assessment (Unit Test)

5

Total

15

15

Download Link:

UK Board Class 12 Biology Syllabus 2025-26: Download Free PDF

The UK Board Class 12 Biology syllabus provides a clear roadmap for exam preparation. By following the marking scheme and practical evaluation, students can focus on important topics. A well-planned approach will help them achieve good results in the 2025-26 board examinations.

Also read: UK Board Class 12th Syllabus 2025-26: FREE PDF Download

