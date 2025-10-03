Jammu and Kashmir is commonly referred to as the crown of India due to the stunning beauty, mountains that are snow capped, green valleys, and calm lakes. In addition to its beauty, the area has a tremendous historical, cultural and political significance. Throughout history it has stood at the intersection of civilizations, as it has been the place where the paths of trade were crossing, and the place in which poets, emperors, and travelers have long been the sources of inspiration. Its traditions are a beautiful mixture of many different cultures, languages and religions. Not only the landscapes but the region is also renowned with its rich heritage, traditional handicrafts, music and folk dances, which even after the time, still exist. It has hosted dynasties, saints and scholars all of whom have had a legacy that contributes to its cultural wealth. Starting with the sacred temples that are situated in the Himalayas, to the vibrant festivals that are celebrated with a lot of energy, everything in Jammu and Kashmir is diverse and united.

The region has also attracted attention in recent years due to the major political shifts, which have transformed its position and political leadership. Besides history and politics, Jammu and Kashmir also boasts of a rich biodiversity, national parks, and rare species of flora and fauna that is a source of attraction for everyone. That is why we bring you a quiz about the region that will give insight into the past, the present, and the identity of Jammu and Kashmir. 1. What is the capital of Jammu and Kashmir? A) Srinagar B) Jammu C) Both Srinagar and Jammu D) Leh Question: C) Srinagar and Jammu. Explanation: Jammu and Kashmir has 2 capitals Srinagar (summer) and Jammu (winter). 2. When was Article 370 abrogated in Jammu and Kashmir? A) 2017 B) 2019 C) 2020 D) 2018 Answer: B) 2019 Explanation Article 370 of Jammu and Kashmir giving it the special status was abrogated on 05 August 2019.

3. Which river is called the lifeline of Jammu and Kashmir? A) Chenab B) Jhelum C) Indus D) Ravi Answer: B) Jhelum Explanation: The Kashmir Valley is fed by the Jhelum River which is regarded as the lifeline of the valley. 4. Who called Kashmir as the Paradise on Earth by the Mughal Emperor? A) Akbar B) Aurangzeb C) Jahangir D) Humayun Answer: C) Jahangir Explanation: Kashmir is so beautiful that Mughal Emperor Jahangir considered it as the paradise on the earth. 5. What lake in Srinagar has houseboats and shikaras? A) Mansar Lake B) Dal Lake C) Nigeen Lake D) Wular Lake Answer: B) Dal Lake Explanation: Dal lake is known in the entire world because of its houseboats and shikara rides which are the main tourist attraction. 6. Who is the last Dogra ruler of Jammu and Kashmir? A) Maharaja Hari Singh B) Maharaja Ranbir Singh

C) Maharaja Gulab Singh D) Maharaja Pratap Singh Answer: A) Maharaja Hari Singh Elaboration: Maharaja Hari Singh had been the final ruler of Dogra. 7. What is the largest fresh water lake in Jammu and Kashmir? A) Dal Lake B) Mansar Lake C) Wular Lake D) Surinsar Lake Answer: C) Wular Lake Description: Wular Lake is the biggest fresh water lake in Jammu and Kashmir and it is found in Bandipora district. 8. When was Jammu and Kashmir restructured into two Union Territories? A) 2018 B) 2019 C) 2020 D) 2021 Answer: B) 2019 Reason: Jammu and Kashmir On 31 October 2019, was split into two Union Territories -Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. 9. To what Hindu deity is the Amarnath cave dedicated? A) Vishnu B) Shiva C) Krishna D) Ganesha Answer: B) Shiva Description: Amarnath cave in Jammu and Kashmir is a holy shrine of Lord Shiva which draws lakhs of pilgrims annually.