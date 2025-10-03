RRB NTPC City Intimation Slip 2025 OUT!
Focus
Quick Links

GPSC MO Recruitment 2025 Exam Schedule Out, Download Admit Card PDF at gpsc.gujarat.gov.in

By Sunil Sharma
Oct 3, 2025, 17:30 IST

GPSC MO prelims Exam 2025 Postponed: GPSC has rescheduled the upcoming Medical Officer (MO) prelims exam. Students can check the direct link provided below, along with the GPSC MO Exam Dates 2025 and other related details.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
GPSC MO Prelims Exam 2025 Postponed
GPSC MO Prelims Exam 2025 Postponed

GPSC MO Exam 2025 Postponed: The Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has announced the postponement of the GPSC MO Preliminary exam. According to the notification, the written exam scheduled to be held on October 12, 2025, is rescheduled for December 07, 2025. The new exam date for the prelims exam has been released online on the official website- gpsc.gujarat.gov.in. GPSC will fill 100 posts of Medical Officer (MO) through this exam. All students who are going to participate in the exams can check and download the latest notice using the direct link provided below.

GPSC MO Exam 2025 Official Notice PDF

Candidates who have to appear in the MO prelims exam can download the postponement notice directly through the link given below.

GPSC MO Exam 2025 Postponed Notice PDF

Click here

GPSC MO Exam 2025 New Date

As per the latest notice, the Commission has postponed the preliminary examination for Medical Officer/Resident Medical Officer (Ayurveda), Class-2, which was originally scheduled for October 12, 2025. The new date and time for the exam are provided in the table below. All concerned candidates should take note of this revised schedule.

Exam Name

Old Date

New Date

Medical Officer/Resident | Medical Officer (Ayurveda), Class-2

October 12, 2025

December 07, 2025

How to Download the GPSC MO Revised Exam Schedule 2025

To check and download the GPSC Medical Officer Prelims exam schedule, simply follow these steps on the official website:

Step 1: Go to the official website: gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the relevant link for the exam schedule.

Step 3: The schedule will open immediately as a PDF document.

Step 4: Download the PDF and save it.

Step 5: It's recommended to print a copy for your future reference.


Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain. He holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited. and later joined Aakash Edutech Private Limited . At Jagran New Media, he writes for the Exam Prep section of JagranJosh.com. Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News