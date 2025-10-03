GPSC MO Recruitment 2025 Exam Schedule Out, Download Admit Card PDF at gpsc.gujarat.gov.in

GPSC MO Exam 2025 Postponed: The Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has announced the postponement of the GPSC MO Preliminary exam. According to the notification, the written exam scheduled to be held on October 12, 2025, is rescheduled for December 07, 2025. The new exam date for the prelims exam has been released online on the official website- gpsc.gujarat.gov.in. GPSC will fill 100 posts of Medical Officer (MO) through this exam. All students who are going to participate in the exams can check and download the latest notice using the direct link provided below. GPSC MO Exam 2025 Official Notice PDF Candidates who have to appear in the MO prelims exam can download the postponement notice directly through the link given below. GPSC MO Exam 2025 Postponed Notice PDF Click here

GPSC MO Exam 2025 New Date As per the latest notice, the Commission has postponed the preliminary examination for Medical Officer/Resident Medical Officer (Ayurveda), Class-2, which was originally scheduled for October 12, 2025. The new date and time for the exam are provided in the table below. All concerned candidates should take note of this revised schedule. Exam Name Old Date New Date Medical Officer/Resident | Medical Officer (Ayurveda), Class-2 October 12, 2025 December 07, 2025 How to Download the GPSC MO Revised Exam Schedule 2025 To check and download the GPSC Medical Officer Prelims exam schedule, simply follow these steps on the official website: Step 1: Go to the official website: gpsc.gujarat.gov.in. Step 2: On the homepage, click the relevant link for the exam schedule.