India's nuclear power industry is the pillar of its plan to diversify the power matrix, cut the country's reliance on fossil fuels, and supply clean, quality electricity. With large reactors and recent additions, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Rajasthan are at the forefront of nuclear capacity, contributing disproportionately to the country's advance toward clean energy. The following list ranks India's top ten states based on their installed nuclear power capacity, highlighting India's 2025 atomic power landscape. Top 5 States in India with Nuclear Energy Capacity Rank State Installed Nuclear Capacity (MW) 1 Tamil Nadu 2,440 2 Gujarat 1,840 3 Rajasthan 1,780 4 Maharashtra 1,400 5 Karnataka 880 6 Uttar Pradesh 440 7 West Bengal 0 8 Andhra Pradesh 0 9 Kerala 0 10 Haryana 0



Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu has the most at 2,440 MW, led by the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant and Madras Atomic Power Station. Kudankulam is the biggest nuclear power facility in India, powering the grid and pushing atomic technology forward. Gujarat Gujarat ranks second at 1,840 MW, led by Kakrapar and a considerable contribution from new reactors. The state has strong infrastructure and recent increases in atomic energy. Rajasthan Rajasthan's 1,780 MW capacity is from the Rawatbhata Nuclear Site, positioning it as North India's leader in atomic energy with several reactors under the Rajasthan Atomic Power Project. Maharashtra Maharashtra's 1,400 MW capacity is backed by the Tarapur Atomic Power Station, India's oldest commercial nuclear power plant, and follow-up sophisticated reactors that boost regional power supply.

Karnataka With 880 MW from the Kaiga Generating Station, Karnataka supplies safe nuclear energy and has expansion proposals in the sector in the future. Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh adds 440 MW through the Narora Atomic Power Station, serving the state's industry and domestic power requirements. Rest of the States West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Haryana currently do not have a single operational nuclear reactor, a witness to the focused structure of India's atomic infrastructure as well as the policy concentration in chosen areas. New Policy Reforms in Recent Years New policy reforms in 2024–2025 have revolutionized India's nuclear energy sector, creating the stage for high-speed growth and greater private sector involvement in the future. The following highlights chronicle these changes and what can be anticipated:

1. Dedicated Nuclear Energy Mission Announced in the Union Budget 2025–26, the Nuclear Energy Mission was initiated with an objective to achieve safe and sustainable 100 GW nuclear capacity by 2047 from 8.18 GW in early 2025. The mission is a part of the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision and commits significant federal investment to enhance atomic energy's contribution to the national grid. 2. Legislative Reform for Private Entry Two milestone legislative amendments are underway: Amendment of Atomic Energy Act, 1962, for private and foreign firms to acquire and operate nuclear power plants, so far with state-run enterprises (NPCIL and NTPC).

Reforms in the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act, 2010, to limit equipment suppliers' liability and provide time-bound claims, aligning closer to global standards and luring global partners in technology.

3. Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) and Bharat Small Reactors (BSRs). The government accelerated SMR development indigenously built 16 MW to 300 MW capacity reactors with the goal of bringing five into operation by 2033. Bharat Small Reactors (220 MW PHWRs) are to be installed close to industries (steel, aluminium, and metals), used as captive power plants, and minimizing carbon footprint.

Private companies are now invited to provide land, water, and capital, while NPCIL undertakes design, safety, and operation. 4. Public–Private Joint Ventures NPCIL has started establishing joint ventures with top PSUs like Indian Oil Corporation, NALCO, and NTPC to speed up project commissions, consolidate capital, and enhance indigenous technology growth. Future regulatory changes can additionally pave the way for minority equity investment by foreign companies in nuclear projects.

5. Global Cooperation Large projects with Russia (Kudankulam, 6 GW) and France (Jaitapur, 9.6 GW) mark advancement in international collaboration and technology induction. 6. Clean Energy & Net-Zero Targets All the reforms indicate India's determination towards: Attaining 500 GW non-fossil capacity by 2030

Attaining net-zero emissions by 2070

Low-carbon baseload diversified energy mix with competitive supply. With new reactors and continuous modernization, India is progressively adding atomic capacity to its energy needs to achieve its green energy ambitions. Strategic regional positioning of nuclear power provides energy security, grid resilience, and advancement towards renewable energy future.





