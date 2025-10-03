Railway RRC NWR Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Begins for 2162 Posts - Register Now atrrcjaipur.in

The Railway RRC NWR Apprentice Recruitment 2025 apply online has officially begun. The North Western Railway (NWR) has announced 2162 apprentice posts under various trades in its workshops and divisions. Candidates who have been dreaming of a stable and respected career with Railways can now apply online through the official website rrcjaipur.in.

This recruitment drive is under the Apprentices Act 1961. This is the perfect chance for ITI-qualified candidates to showcase their skills with thousands of vacancies across trades like Electrician, Fitter, Welder, Mechanic Diesel, and more.

This article will cover complete details about Railway RRC NWR Apprentice Recruitment 2025, including eligibility, fees, important dates, application steps, and more.