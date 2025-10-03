Railway RRC NWR Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Begins for 2162 Posts - Register Now atrrcjaipur.in

The Railway RRC NWR Apprentice Recruitment 2025 apply online has officially begun. The North Western Railway (NWR) has announced 2162 apprentice posts under various trades in its workshops and divisions. Candidates who have been dreaming of a stable and respected career with Railways can now apply online through the official website rrcjaipur.in.
This recruitment drive is under the Apprentices Act 1961. This is the perfect chance for ITI-qualified candidates to showcase their skills with thousands of vacancies across trades like Electrician, Fitter, Welder, Mechanic Diesel, and more.
This article will cover complete details about Railway RRC NWR Apprentice Recruitment 2025, including eligibility, fees, important dates, application steps, and more.
RRC NWR Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Apply Online
The Railway RRC NWR Apprentice Recruitment 2025 online application process has started, and candidates can submit their forms only through the official portal, rrcjaipur.in. Aspirants must ensure that they carefully check the eligibility, educational qualifications, and trade preferences before applying. The online application link is open from 3rd October 2025 and will remain active until 2nd November 2025, 23:59 hrs.
RRC NWR Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Overview
Check the overview of the Railway RRC NWR Apprentice Recruitment 2025 in the table below:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Recruitment Authority
|
Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), North Western Railway
|
Notification No.
|
04/2025 (NWR/AA)
|
Number of Posts
|
2162
|
Post Name
|
Apprentice (Various Trades)
|
Application Mode
|
Online
|
Official Website
|
rrcjaipur.in
RRC NWR Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Important Dates
Candidates must keep track of the important dates of Railway RRC NWR Apprentice Recruitment 2025 given in the table below:
|
Event
|
Date
|
Notification Release
|
26 September 2025
|
Online Application Start Date
|
3 October 2025
|
Online Application Closing Date
|
2 November 2025 (till 23:59 hrs)
How to Apply for RRC NWR Apprentice Recruitment 2025?
The following are the steps for applying for the Railway RRC NWR Apprentice Recruitment 2025:
-
Visit the official website rrcjaipur.in.
-
Click on the “Apply Online for Apprentice 2025” link.
-
Register using Aadhaar number, email ID, and mobile number.
-
Fill in personal, educational, and technical qualification details carefully.
-
Upload scanned photograph and signature as per the prescribed format.
-
Pay the application fee through debit/credit card or net banking.
-
Review the application form and submit it.
-
Download and print a copy of the submitted application for future use.
RRC NWR Apprentice Application Fees 2025
Candidates can check the fee details for Railway RRC NWR Apprentice Recruitment 2025 in the table below:
|
Category
|
Application Fee
|
General/OBC/EWS
|
₹100
|
SC/ST
|
Exempted
|
PwBD
|
Exempted
|
Women Candidates
|
Exempted
RRC NWR Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Eligibility Criteria
The eligibility conditions for Railway RRC NWR Apprentice Recruitment 2025 are crucial to check before applying:
-
Age Limit: Candidates must be between 15 to 24 years as of 2nd November 2025. Age relaxation is applicable for SC/ST (5 years), OBC (3 years), PwBD (10 years), and Ex-servicemen as per rules.
-
Educational Qualification: Candidates must have passed Class 10th (Matriculation) with at least 50% aggregate marks and should possess an ITI certificate in the relevant trade from NCVT/SCVT.
-
Medical Fitness: Candidates must provide a medical fitness certificate from a government-authorized doctor at the time of document verification.
