List of Government ITI Colleges in India 2025: Fees, Trades and Location

Sep 29, 2025

Government ITI colleges in India are places where students get job training for many different fields. They teach practical skills for industries like engineering, technology, and manufacturing. Students usually get in based on good grades or a test. Finishing a course at an ITI offers graduates good job chances in both government and private companies.

List of Government ITI Colleges in India: According to PIB Delhi, India has approximately 15,034 industrial training institutes (ITIs), including around 3,298 government ITI colleges and 11,736 private ones as of August 5, 2024. ITIs aim to provide specialised training to help young individuals prepare for various career opportunities. Notable government ITIs include Salboni Government ITI, Industrial Training Institute Mandvi, GITI (Women/Mahila) Rae Bareli, and GITI Tiruchendur. These institutions offer short-term courses ranging from six months to two years. Admission to government ITI colleges in India for 2025 is based on Class 8 or 10 merit, with each institution setting its own eligibility criteria.

ITI colleges are vital to the skill development network, with most being managed by state governments, while private institutions operate under their authorisation. A few National Skill Training Institutes (NSTIs) are directly overseen by the Central Government. Maharashtra leads in the number of government ITI colleges, with 422, followed by Uttar Pradesh (292), Karnataka (275), Gujarat (274), and Madhya Pradesh (195). This article provides detailed information about the top government ITI colleges in India, including their fee structure, eligibility criteria, offered trades, locations, and more.

Government ITI Colleges in India

Given below is a list of government ITI colleges . These top institutions in India offer a range of trades that you may consider for admission.

Top Government ITI Colleges in India

Location

Trades Offered

Average Government ITI Fees (in INR)

Industrial Training Institute, Mandvi (Surat) (Government)

Mandvi, Surat, Gujarat

Electrician


Fitter wireman


COPA


Basic cosmetology


Health sanitary inspector


Interior decoration and designing


Mechanic diesel engine


Sewing technology


Welder

6,500 to 8,500

Government Industrial Training Institute (Women/Mahila), Rae Bareli

Raebareli, UP

Electronics Mechanic


COPA


Fashion Design Technology


Stenography Hindi


Basic Cosmetology


Sewing Technology


Surface Ornamentation Techniques

1,000 to 9,000

Government Industrial Training Institute, Tiruchendur

Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu.

Carpenter


Electrician


Fitter


Mechanic (Motor Vehicle)


Sheet Metal Worker


Turner


Welder

1,600 to 7,000

Government Industrial Training Institute, Ulundurpet

Ulundurpet, Tamil Nadu

Engineering & Non- Engineering trade courses

2,000 to 7,000

Sir CV Raman Industrial Training Institute (ITI), New Delhi

New Delhi

Carpenter (NSQF)


Electrician (NSQF)


Electronics Mechanic (NSQF)


Fitter (NSQF)


Foundryman (NSQF)


Machinist (Grinder) (NSQF)


Machinist (NSQF)


Mechanic (Motor Vehicle) (NSQF)


Mechanic Diesel (NSQF)


Sheet Metal Worker (NSQF)


Surveyor (NSQF)


Welder (NSQF)


Wireman (NSQF).

1,000 to 10,000

Government Industrial Training Institute (Women), Madurai

Madurai, Tamil Nadu

Electronic Mechanic ( NCVT )


Technician Medical Electronics ( SCVT )


Computer Operator and Programming Assistant


Desktop Publishing Operator


Sewing Technology (PPP)


Basic Cosmetology (PPP)

2,000 to 5,000

Salboni Government ITI

Salboni, West Bengal

Electrician


Welder


Mechanic Motor Vehicle


Surveyor

4,000 to 5,000

Government Industrial Training Institute (Women), Namakkal

Namakkal, Tamil Nadu

Electronic Mechanic (NCVT)


Technician Medical Electronics (SCVT)


Computer Operator and Programming Assistant (Engineering & non-engineering trade courses)

5,000 to 7,000

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Govt Institute of Engineering & Technology, Shimla

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

Carpenter


Electrician


Fitter


Mechanic (Motor Vehicle)


Sheet Metal Worker


Turner


Welder


Wireman (Engineering & Non- Engineering trade courses)

6,000 to 8,000

List of All State-wise Govt ITI Colleges in India

The table below provides an official list of all ITI colleges in India, including both government and private institutions.

Sr. No.

UT/ State Name

Private ITI Colleges

Govt ITI Colleges

Total ITI Colleges

1

Lakshadweep

-

1

1

2

Chandigarh

-

2

2

3

Andaman And Nicobar Islands

1

3

4

4

Ladakh

-

3

3

5

Mizoram

-

3

3

6

Sikkim

-

4

4

7

The Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu

-

4

4

8

Arunachal Pradesh

-

7

7

9

Meghalaya

1

7

8

10

Puducherry

7

8

15

11

Nagaland

-

9

9

12

Manipur

-

10

10

13

Goa

2

11

13

14

Delhi

36

17

53

15

Tripura

2

20

22

16

Assam

15

31

46

17

Jammu And Kashmir

1

49

50

18

Telangana

236

66

302

19

Odisha

450

75

525

20

Jharkhand

271

77

348

21

Andhra Pradesh

436

85

521

22

Tamil Nadu

411

92

503

23

Uttarakhand

82

105

187

24

Punjab

235

116

351

25

Chhattisgarh

112

120

232

26

Himachal Pradesh

142

128

270

27

Kerala

315

149

464

28

Bihar

1,227

150

1,377

29

Haryana

229

160

389

30

West Bengal

139

163

302

31

Rajasthan

1,455

165

1,620

32

Madhya Pradesh

882

195

1,077

33

Gujarat

229

274

503

34

Karnataka

1,229

275

1,504

35

Uttar Pradesh

2,971

292

3,263

36

Maharashtra

620

422

1,042

Grand Total

11,736

3,298

15,034

Eligibility Criteria to Enroll in Government ITI Colleges

To be eligible for admission to government ITI colleges in India, candidates must meet the following requirements:

  • Eligibility generally requires completion of Class 10th or 12th from a recognised school. However, specific ITI courses may accept students who have finished Class 8th.
  • The minimum age requirement for ITI admission is 14 years, while the maximum age limit may vary based on the course and institution.
  • Certain ITI courses may have specific physical fitness requirements, especially those that involve operating heavy machinery or manual labor.
  • The candidate must be a citizen of India.
  • Admission to certain state-level ITIs may require fulfilling domicile requirements.

Candidates looking to begin their careers early and acquire technical skills for their chosen profession can enroll in ITI courses. These short-term programs offer excellent job opportunities across various industries. One of the advantages of ITI institutions is their widespread presence across the state, making it easy for students to access education nearby.

ITI graduates may qualify for employment in various government sectors, including railways, army, navy, air force, public works, irrigation, vocational education, and technical education departments. They can also choose to start their own businesses. Additionally, ITI graduates are eligible for loans without the need for guarantees. State governments offer scholarships or fee reimbursements for ITI training.

