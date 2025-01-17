List of Government ITI Colleges in India 2025: Fees, Trades and Location

List of Government ITI Colleges in India: According to PIB Delhi, India has approximately 15,034 industrial training institutes (ITIs), including around 3,298 government ITI colleges and 11,736 private ones as of August 5, 2024. ITIs aim to provide specialised training to help young individuals prepare for various career opportunities. Notable government ITIs include Salboni Government ITI, Industrial Training Institute Mandvi, GITI (Women/Mahila) Rae Bareli, and GITI Tiruchendur. These institutions offer short-term courses ranging from six months to two years. Admission to government ITI colleges in India for 2025 is based on Class 8 or 10 merit, with each institution setting its own eligibility criteria.

ITI colleges are vital to the skill development network, with most being managed by state governments, while private institutions operate under their authorisation. A few National Skill Training Institutes (NSTIs) are directly overseen by the Central Government. Maharashtra leads in the number of government ITI colleges, with 422, followed by Uttar Pradesh (292), Karnataka (275), Gujarat (274), and Madhya Pradesh (195). This article provides detailed information about the top government ITI colleges in India, including their fee structure, eligibility criteria, offered trades, locations, and more.