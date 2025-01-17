List of Government ITI Colleges in India 2025: Fees, Trades and Location

List of Government ITI Colleges in India: According to PIB Delhi, India has approximately 15,034 industrial training institutes (ITIs), including around 3,298 government ITI colleges and 11,736 private ones as of August 5, 2024. ITIs aim to provide specialised training to help young individuals prepare for various career opportunities. Notable government ITIs include Salboni Government ITI, Industrial Training Institute Mandvi, GITI (Women/Mahila) Rae Bareli, and GITI Tiruchendur. These institutions offer short-term courses ranging from six months to two years. Admission to government ITI colleges in India for 2025 is based on Class 8 or 10 merit, with each institution setting its own eligibility criteria.
ITI colleges are vital to the skill development network, with most being managed by state governments, while private institutions operate under their authorisation. A few National Skill Training Institutes (NSTIs) are directly overseen by the Central Government. Maharashtra leads in the number of government ITI colleges, with 422, followed by Uttar Pradesh (292), Karnataka (275), Gujarat (274), and Madhya Pradesh (195). This article provides detailed information about the top government ITI colleges in India, including their fee structure, eligibility criteria, offered trades, locations, and more.
Government ITI Colleges in India
Given below is a list of government ITI colleges . These top institutions in India offer a range of trades that you may consider for admission.
|
Top Government ITI Colleges in India
|
Location
|
Trades Offered
|
Average Government ITI Fees (in INR)
|
Industrial Training Institute, Mandvi (Surat) (Government)
|
Mandvi, Surat, Gujarat
|
Electrician
Fitter wireman
COPA
Basic cosmetology
Health sanitary inspector
Interior decoration and designing
Mechanic diesel engine
Sewing technology
Welder
|
6,500 to 8,500
|
Government Industrial Training Institute (Women/Mahila), Rae Bareli
|
Raebareli, UP
|
Electronics Mechanic
COPA
Fashion Design Technology
Stenography Hindi
Basic Cosmetology
Sewing Technology
Surface Ornamentation Techniques
|
1,000 to 9,000
|
Government Industrial Training Institute, Tiruchendur
|
Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu.
|
Carpenter
Electrician
Fitter
Mechanic (Motor Vehicle)
Sheet Metal Worker
Turner
Welder
|
1,600 to 7,000
|
Government Industrial Training Institute, Ulundurpet
|
Ulundurpet, Tamil Nadu
|
Engineering & Non- Engineering trade courses
|
2,000 to 7,000
|
Sir CV Raman Industrial Training Institute (ITI), New Delhi
|
New Delhi
|
Carpenter (NSQF)
Electrician (NSQF)
Electronics Mechanic (NSQF)
Fitter (NSQF)
Foundryman (NSQF)
Machinist (Grinder) (NSQF)
Machinist (NSQF)
Mechanic (Motor Vehicle) (NSQF)
Mechanic Diesel (NSQF)
Sheet Metal Worker (NSQF)
Surveyor (NSQF)
Welder (NSQF)
Wireman (NSQF).
|
1,000 to 10,000
|
Government Industrial Training Institute (Women), Madurai
|
Madurai, Tamil Nadu
|
Electronic Mechanic ( NCVT )
Technician Medical Electronics ( SCVT )
Computer Operator and Programming Assistant
Desktop Publishing Operator
Sewing Technology (PPP)
Basic Cosmetology (PPP)
|
2,000 to 5,000
|
Salboni Government ITI
|
Salboni, West Bengal
|
Electrician
Welder
Mechanic Motor Vehicle
Surveyor
|
4,000 to 5,000
|
Government Industrial Training Institute (Women), Namakkal
|
Namakkal, Tamil Nadu
|
Electronic Mechanic (NCVT)
Technician Medical Electronics (SCVT)
Computer Operator and Programming Assistant (Engineering & non-engineering trade courses)
|
5,000 to 7,000
|
Atal Bihari Vajpayee Govt Institute of Engineering & Technology, Shimla
|
Shimla, Himachal Pradesh
|
Carpenter
Electrician
Fitter
Mechanic (Motor Vehicle)
Sheet Metal Worker
Turner
Welder
Wireman (Engineering & Non- Engineering trade courses)
|
6,000 to 8,000
List of All State-wise Govt ITI Colleges in India
The table below provides an official list of all ITI colleges in India, including both government and private institutions.
|
Sr. No.
|
UT/ State Name
|
Private ITI Colleges
|
Govt ITI Colleges
|
Total ITI Colleges
|
1
|
Lakshadweep
|
-
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
Chandigarh
|
-
|
2
|
2
|
3
|
Andaman And Nicobar Islands
|
1
|
3
|
4
|
4
|
Ladakh
|
-
|
3
|
3
|
5
|
Mizoram
|
-
|
3
|
3
|
6
|
Sikkim
|
-
|
4
|
4
|
7
|
The Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|
-
|
4
|
4
|
8
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
-
|
7
|
7
|
9
|
Meghalaya
|
1
|
7
|
8
|
10
|
Puducherry
|
7
|
8
|
15
|
11
|
Nagaland
|
-
|
9
|
9
|
12
|
Manipur
|
-
|
10
|
10
|
13
|
Goa
|
2
|
11
|
13
|
14
|
Delhi
|
36
|
17
|
53
|
15
|
Tripura
|
2
|
20
|
22
|
16
|
Assam
|
15
|
31
|
46
|
17
|
Jammu And Kashmir
|
1
|
49
|
50
|
18
|
Telangana
|
236
|
66
|
302
|
19
|
Odisha
|
450
|
75
|
525
|
20
|
Jharkhand
|
271
|
77
|
348
|
21
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
436
|
85
|
521
|
22
|
Tamil Nadu
|
411
|
92
|
503
|
23
|
Uttarakhand
|
82
|
105
|
187
|
24
|
Punjab
|
235
|
116
|
351
|
25
|
Chhattisgarh
|
112
|
120
|
232
|
26
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
142
|
128
|
270
|
27
|
Kerala
|
315
|
149
|
464
|
28
|
Bihar
|
1,227
|
150
|
1,377
|
29
|
Haryana
|
229
|
160
|
389
|
30
|
West Bengal
|
139
|
163
|
302
|
31
|
Rajasthan
|
1,455
|
165
|
1,620
|
32
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
882
|
195
|
1,077
|
33
|
Gujarat
|
229
|
274
|
503
|
34
|
Karnataka
|
1,229
|
275
|
1,504
|
35
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
2,971
|
292
|
3,263
|
36
|
Maharashtra
|
620
|
422
|
1,042
|
Grand Total
|
11,736
|
3,298
|
15,034
Eligibility Criteria to Enroll in Government ITI Colleges
To be eligible for admission to government ITI colleges in India, candidates must meet the following requirements:
- Eligibility generally requires completion of Class 10th or 12th from a recognised school. However, specific ITI courses may accept students who have finished Class 8th.
- The minimum age requirement for ITI admission is 14 years, while the maximum age limit may vary based on the course and institution.
- Certain ITI courses may have specific physical fitness requirements, especially those that involve operating heavy machinery or manual labor.
- The candidate must be a citizen of India.
- Admission to certain state-level ITIs may require fulfilling domicile requirements.
Candidates looking to begin their careers early and acquire technical skills for their chosen profession can enroll in ITI courses. These short-term programs offer excellent job opportunities across various industries. One of the advantages of ITI institutions is their widespread presence across the state, making it easy for students to access education nearby.
ITI graduates may qualify for employment in various government sectors, including railways, army, navy, air force, public works, irrigation, vocational education, and technical education departments. They can also choose to start their own businesses. Additionally, ITI graduates are eligible for loans without the need for guarantees. State governments offer scholarships or fee reimbursements for ITI training.
