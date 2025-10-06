BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 11 Result 2025 Out, Download PDF at biharsimultala.com

BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Result 2025: Bihar School Education Board has announced the BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya class 11 entrance result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the entrance exams can check their results through the link available on the official website.

The results of the BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya class 11 entrance exam 2025 have been announced separately for each stream. The streamwise results for male and female candidates have been announced as a PDF document. Students can check the same through the link online.

BSEB Simultala Awaysiya Vidyalaya class 11 result 2025 is available on the official website - biharsimultala.com. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to check the stream-wise results.

BSEB Simultala Awasiya Class 11 Result - Click Here