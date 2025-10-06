Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Registration Link
Focus
Quick Links
News

BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 11 Result 2025 Out, Download PDF at biharsimultala.com

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Oct 6, 2025, 09:40 IST

BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya class 11 entrance result 2025 is available on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the entrance can check the results through the link available at biharsimultala.com

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 11 Result 2025 Out
BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 11 Result 2025 Out
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • Download BSEB SAV Class 11 Result at biharsimultala.com
  • Stream wise class 11 result PDF available for male and female candidates
  • Qualified canddiates will be eligible for further admission procedures

BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Result 2025: Bihar School Education Board has announced the BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya class 11 entrance result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the entrance exams can check their results through the link available on the official website.

The results of the BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya class 11 entrance exam 2025 have been announced separately for each stream. The streamwise results for male and female candidates have been announced as a PDF document. Students can check the same through the link online.

BSEB Simultala Awaysiya Vidyalaya class 11 result 2025 is available on the official website - biharsimultala.com. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to check the stream-wise results. 

BSEB Simultala Awasiya Class 11 Result - Click Here

Steps to Check the BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 11 Entrance Result 2025

The Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya class 11 entrance exam result 2025 is available on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to download the results

Step 1: Visit the official website biharsimultala.com

Step 2: Click on Class 11 result link

Step 3: Click on the desired PDF link

Step 4: Scroll through the information provided

Step 5: Save and click on submit

Also Read: JKBOSE 10th Datesheet 2025 Out, Download Annual Regular Session Timetable PDF at jkbose.nic.in

Related Stories

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News