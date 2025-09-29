DPCC Recruitment 2025: Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) (Delhi) has issued a notice for recruitment of various posts including Scientist B, Legal Assistant, Environmental Engineer, Senior Environmental Engineer, Scientific Assistant and others. A total of 54 positions are available in different disciplines. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before October 31, 2025.
DPCC Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF
|DPCC Recruitment 2025
|Notification PDF
DPCC 2025 Important Dates
This is a Rolling Advertisement and all applications received upto 30th September, 2025 shall be considered in the 1st phase, applications received upto 15th October, 2025 shall be considered in the 2d phase and applications received upto 31d October, 2025 shall be considered in the 3rd phase.
DPCC Recruitment 2025 Overview
The recruitment drive aims to recruit a total of 54 various posts. Check the table below for DPCC Recruitment 2025 Key Highlights
|
Category
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) (Delhi)
|
Posts Name
|
Scientist B, Legal Assistant, Environmental Engineer, Senior Environmental Engineer, Scientific Assistant and others
|
Number of Posts
|
54
|
Official Website
|
dpcc.delhigovt.nic.in
