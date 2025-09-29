DPCC Recruitment 2025: Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) (Delhi) has issued a notice for recruitment of various posts including Scientist B, Legal Assistant, Environmental Engineer, Senior Environmental Engineer, Scientific Assistant and others. A total of 54 positions are available in different disciplines. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before October 31, 2025.

DPCC Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF

The detailed pdf is available on the official website which will provide you all the crucial detials regarding the recruitment drive. You can download the pdf directly through the link given below

DPCC 2025 Important Dates

This is a Rolling Advertisement and all applications received upto 30th September, 2025 shall be considered in the 1st phase, applications received upto 15th October, 2025 shall be considered in the 2d phase and applications received upto 31d October, 2025 shall be considered in the 3rd phase.