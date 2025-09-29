Asia Cup Winners List 2025
Focus
Quick Links

DPCC Recruitment 2025 Notification Released for 54 Posts, Apply Online at dpcc.delhigovt.nic.in

By Manish Kumar
Sep 29, 2025, 10:47 IST

DPCC AEE Notification 2025 PDF:  Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) (Delhi) has issued a notice for recruitment of various posts including Scientist B, Legal Assistant, Environmental Engineer, Senior Environmental Engineer, Scientific Assistant and others. Check eligibility, selection process and others. 

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

DPCC Recruitment 2025: Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) (Delhi) has issued a notice for recruitment of various posts including Scientist B, Legal Assistant, Environmental Engineer, Senior Environmental Engineer, Scientific Assistant and others. A total of 54 positions are available in different disciplines. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before October 31, 2025.

DPCC Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF

The detailed pdf is available on the official website which will provide you all the crucial detials regarding the recruitment drive. You can download the pdf directly through the link given below

DPCC Recruitment 2025  Notification PDF

DPCC 2025 Important Dates

This is a Rolling Advertisement and all applications received upto 30th September, 2025 shall be considered in the 1st phase, applications received upto 15th October, 2025 shall be considered in the 2d phase and applications received upto 31d October, 2025 shall be considered in the 3rd phase.

DPCC Recruitment 2025 Overview

The recruitment drive aims to recruit a total of 54 various posts. Check the table below for DPCC Recruitment 2025 Key Highlights 

Category

Details

Conducting Body

Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) (Delhi) 

Posts Name

Scientist B, Legal Assistant, Environmental Engineer, Senior Environmental Engineer, Scientific Assistant and others

Number of Posts 

54

Official Website

dpcc.delhigovt.nic.in

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News