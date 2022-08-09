Who is Tejashwi Yadav? Early Life, Cricket & Political Career, Net Worth

Tejashwi Prasad Yadav is the son of Lalu Prasad Yadav (former Chief Minister of Bihar) and Rabri Devi. Tejashwi Yadav has served as the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar in Nitish Kumar’s government. He was elected to the Bihar Legislative assembly from the Raghopur constituency. Tejashwi was also a former cricketer and a member of the Delhi Daredevils team in 2008.

Who is Tejashwi Yadav?

Born on 9th November 1989 in Gopalganj, Bihar, India, Tejashwi is an Indian Politician who is serving as the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The net worth of Tejashwi Yadav is ₹1.98 crore. He was the former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and a Chief Ministerial candidate of the Opposition. Tejashwi leads the Rashtriya Janata Dal which is the single largest political party in Bihar, India.

Early Life

Tejashwi did his schooling in Patna and later in Delhi. He attended the Delhi Public School in Vasant Vihar till Class 5. Later, he moved to Delhi Public School, R K Puram, Delhi. During his schooling, he has always been described as an introverted and shy kid.

Cricket Career

Tejashwi has always been a cricket enthusiast since school. He was the selected U-15 cricket team of Delhi. He later dropped from Class X to pursue a career in sports. He also graduated to the U-17 and U-19 cricket teams in Delhi. He also got selected to the list of standby players for the world cup winning U-19 Indian National Cricket Team. In 2008, the Indian Premier League franchise also selected Tejashwi in the Delhi Daredevils where he remained on the reserved bench of the team for the entire season between 2008 and 2012.

Political Career

In 2010, Tejashwi started campaigning for the Rashtriya Janata Dal while pursuing a career in cricket. He was credited with success for modernizing campaigning strategies and expanding digital outreach for the party.

In the 2015 Bihar Legislative Assembly Election, Tejashwi campaigned as a candidate of the Mahagathbandhan from both the Raghopur. The alliance gathered a massive majority in the assembly which led to his appointment as the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar. He was allocated the portfolios of Public Works, Forestry and Environment in the 5th Nitish Kumar cabinet.

After a setback due to a controversy in 2018, Tejashwi cleared his name and became the de facto leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal. Tejashwi played a significant role in the relief work and organizing of food supplies in the 2019 Bihar Floods.

In the 2020 Bihar Legislative Assembly Elections, Tejashwi had led the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) as the Chief Ministerial candidate of the Mahagathbandhan however the alliance won 110 seats of which RJD managed to secure 75 seats. The Alliance was unable to form a new government as the majority requirement 122. Tejashwi was elected as the Leader of Opposition of Bihar.

Political Timeline

2015 - Tejashwi was elected a member of the Bihar Legislative Assembly from Raghopur where he defeated Satish Kumar of the BJP by a margin of 22,733 votes. He was subsequently appointed the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar.

Controversy

In 2017, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a case against Tejashwi Yadav and members of his family following which the Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched a probe into money laundering in a 2004 corruption case involving the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation. This led Nitish Kumar to pull out Janata Dal (United) from the alliance and form a fresh government with the Bharatiya Janata Party. In 2018, Tejashwi was granted relief from the probe after he furnished that he was only 14 years old and could not have played a role in the allegations leveled against him.

