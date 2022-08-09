5-Minute Career Test: Your Favorite Color Can Determine Your Perfect Career

5-Minute Career Test: What does your choice of color say about your suitable career? What color is your personality? Today, we will explore into the relationship between your favorite color and career compatibility. Your favorite color tells how you are at work. Did you ever had answer to interview question, ‘If you were a color, which would you be? Or as simple as ‘What is your favorite color? Ever wondered why do employers ask your favorite color? This way they are able to learn about your personality traits, assess if you are suitable for the kind of role and industry you are applying for based on color psychology.

The first step towards having a fulfilling career is learning more about yourself. The more aware you are about self, more the chances you can align with your perfect life and career. You favorite color can reveal a lot about your personality traits that can tell a lot about how you are at work.

How to choose the right career if your favorite color is red? The first thing to note about the red personality is that you thrive in roles that give you autonomy and ownership. Your sheer determination, laser focus, efficiency, and drive to achieve success without much dilly dallying makes you a natural leader. You are drawn to leadership positions wherein you lead organizational change. You have an analytical personality who understands the value of resources, money, and the efforts of your team or colleagues. You enjoy solving complex problems and thrive in environments where innovation is highly favoured. However, you do not like too much reliance on others. You have a structured and direct approach at approaching things or people. You keep your conversation quite to the point to avoid wasting much time on phone calls. You are a doer however one can have a hard time getting you to do something that you do not want to do. You can a bit impulsive too at times. You like your work and efforts to be recognized and rewarded with power, money, and prestige.

Red Personality Type: How you are at work?

  • Driven
  • Competitive
  • Decisive
  • Logical Thinker
  • Goal-orientated
  • Strong-minded
  • Energetic
  • Ambitious
  • Extroverted
  • Bold

What jobs are good for you if your favorite color is Red?

Best Jobs for Red Personality

Management Consultant

Credit Analyst

Financial Counsellor

Stockbroker

Budget Analyst

Project Manager

Insurance Adjuster

Office Manager

Public Administrator

Pharmacist

Athletic Trainer

 

Hotel Manager

Chief Financial Officer

Chief Information Officer

Military Officer

Police Officer

Airline Pilot

Vocational Teacher

Farmer or Rancher

Chef

Dentist

 

Sales Engineer

Insurance Agent

Sales Manager

Purchasing Agent

Real Estate Agent

Attorney

Paralegal

Judge

Auditor

Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/ Industrial)

School Principal

Property Manager

Restaurant Owner

Database Administrator

Real Estate Appraiser

Cost Estimator

Building Inspector

Factory Supervisor

General Contractor

Physician

 

How to choose the right career if favorite color is white? Your penchant for achieving perfection and strong ideals while doing work makes you a star in your employers eyes. You are organized in your own way. You have an agreeable side too but you prefer having full control over your decisions and projects. Your tact and fact-based conversation skills can make almost anyone listen to what you have to say even if they are unwilling to. You can devise environments, services, systems, and products to fit the needs of others. You abide by deadlines and prefer to work independently in a systematic manner to achieve your targets. You do not like much surprises. You thrive best when you are able to create your own plan of work tasks with little room for deviations. You do well in groups or hierarchy system when you have clear set of instructions, set targets, and least intervention.

White Personality Type: How you are at work?

  • Meticulous
  • Organized
  • Logical
  • Visionary
  • Peacekeeper
  • Diplomatic
  • Good Listener
  • Patient

What jobs are good for you if your favorite color is White?

Best Jobs for White Personality

Optometrist

Orthotist or Prosthetist

Pharmacist

Nuclear Medicine Technologist

Athlete

Umpire or Referee

Baker

Power Plant Operator

Airline or Commercial Pilot

Forest or Conservation Worker

Agricultural or Food Science Technician

Agricultural or Food Scientist

Meteorologist

Sales

Education

Sound Engineering

Construction Worker

Athletic Trainers or Exercise Physiologist

Dentist

Clinical Laboratory Technologist or Technician

Medical Transcriptionist

Radiologic or MRI Technologists

Engineering

Architecture

Marine Engineer or Naval Architect

Network or Computer Systems Administrator

Software Developer

Web Developer

Database Administrator

Information Security Analyst

Computer Network Architect

Computer Programmer

Advertising and Promotions Manager

Top Executive

Community Service

Social Service

Military

Court Reporter

Judge

Lawyer

Paralegal or Legal Assistant

Police Officer

Firefighter

Correctional Officer

Surveillance Officer

Statistician

Accountant or Auditor

Budget Analyst

Real Estate

Tax Collector

Also Read: 5 Minute Personality Test: The Animal You See First Reveals Your Dominant Personality Traits

How to choose the right career if favorite color is black? You are most likely the one who is delivering valuable perspectives and strong opinions. You rely on facts and figures accomplished from past wins, success, failures, mistakes to form your current verdict on any situation demanding a way-forward. You will constantly examine things in detail to find ways for accomplishing tasks while increasing profitability in most efficient ways.

Black Personality Type: How you are at work?

  • Artistic
  • Sensitive
  • Introverted
  • Excellent Research Skills
  • Intelligence
  • Professionalism
  • Methodical
  • Straightforward

What jobs are good for you if your favorite color is Black?

Best Jobs for Black Personality

Music Director or Composer

Producer or Director

Graphic Designer

Industrial Designer

Multimedia Artist

Animator

Photographer

Writer/ Author

Professor/ College Instructor

Urban or Regional Planner

Software Developer

Computer Programmer

 

Research

Lawyer

Sales Engineer

Accountant or Auditor

Financial Analyst

Management Consultant

Market Research Analyst

Top Executive

Political Scientist

Medical Scientist

Physician

Computer Systems Analyst

Mathematician

Statistician

Surgeon

Environmental Scientist

Epidemiologist

Microbiologist

Physicist or Astronomer

Psychologist

Aerospace Engineer

Architect

Landscape Architect

 

Biomedical Engineer

Chemical Engineer

Computer Hardware Engineer

Environmental Engineer

Mechanical Engineer

Mechanical Engineering Technician

Computer Network Architect

 

How to choose the right career if favorite color is blue? You have a realistic approach to resolve issues quickly or find practical solutions to problems. You enjoy fixing things or supporting people through tough times. You are efficient at motivating people and communicating your ideas. You have a compassionate outlook. You tend to follow instructions and pay attention to detail. You are good at using words of affirmation and encouragement. You are also known to be an empathetic and a good mediator at resolving stressful situations at work.

Blue Personality Type: How you are at work?

  • Analytical
  • Systematic
  • Attentive to Details
  • Meticulous
  • Sensitive
  • Reliable
  • Provider
  • Communicative
  • Sincere
  • Imaginative

What jobs are good for you if your favorite color is Blue?

Best Jobs for Blue Personality

Psychiatrist

Physical Therapist

Public Health Educator

Nutritionist

Medical Researcher

Counsellor

Social Worker

Clinical Psychologist

Graphic Designer

Animator

HR Manager

Corporate Trainer

Environmental Lawyer

Legal Mediator

Elementary Teacher

School Counsellor

Special Education Teacher

Social Scientist

 

Genealogist

Food Scientist

Environmental Scientist

Translator

Editor

Writer

Interior Designer

Librarian

 

 

How to choose the right career if favorite color is green? You are found to be good at understanding, listening, observing, and absorbing learnings in your surroundings. You are efficient at researching and find tailored solutions to problems. You are not a talkative person and can also be slow to processing changes in work routines. You are good for roles that let you set your own pace. Too much fast paced job roles can leave you anxious and off-the-work-life-balance. You are also good at putting your team before you. Mostly, you are found with supportive perspectives and practical solutions. You are a social person but you require your own time to recharge yourself from all the wear-and-tear at work. You are usually calm and modest at work.

Green Personality Type: How you are at work?

  • High Morals
  • Curious to Learn New Things
  • Strong-willed
  • Observer
  • Organized
  • Straightforward
  • Analytical
  • Stability
  • Productive
  • Less Talkative
  • Tactful
  • Modest

What jobs are good for you if your favorite color is Green?

Best Jobs for Green Personality

Public Relations Manager

HR Manager

Corporate Trainer

Event Coordinator

Real Estate Agent

Insurance Agent

Advertising Sales Agent

Merchandise Planner

Elementary Teacher

Special Education Teacher

Child Care Provider

School Administrator

Counsellor

Social Worker

Police Officer

Paralegal

Hotel Manager

Caterer

 

Court Reporter

Real Estate Appraiser

Writer

Cosmetologist

Health Care Administrator

Respiratory Therapist

Dental Hygienist

Radiation Therapist

Paediatrician

Physician Assistant

Dietitian

Optometrist

Speech Pathologist

Nurse

Surgeon

Physical Therapist

Fitness Trainer

Dentist

Medical Assistant

Receptionist

Customer Service Representative

How to choose the right career if favorite color is yellow? You showcase a love for learning. You are inquisitive. You enjoy brainstorming, coming up with new ideas, and exploring profitable avenues, break new record. You are found to be effective at identifying the point of view of your client. You are good with devising strategies, strong research, and problem-solving which in turn creates influx of profit and revenue. You have excellent communication skills and business acumen. You are also found to one who infuses joy, positivity, cheerfulness, creativity, originality, idealism in groups or meetings. Author and medical intuitive Carol Ritberger in her book ‘What Color is Your Personality?’ states that Yellow Personality are self-confident perfectionists.

Yellow Personality Type: How you are at work?

  • Creative
  • Collaborative
  • Spontaneous
  • Independent
  • Good at Networking
  • Good with Finances
  • Strategic
  • Good Communication Skills
  • Problem-Solver
  • Realistic
  • Pragmatic
  • Cheerful
  • Moody

What jobs are good for you if your favorite color is Yellow?

Best Jobs for Yellow Personality

Photographer

Chef

Florist

Gardener

Musician

Artist

Special Education Teacher

Physical Therapist

Massage Therapist

 

Animal Trainer

Receptionist

Flight Attendant

Corporate Trainer

Real Estate Agent

Insurance Agent

Retail Salesperson

Elementary Teacher

Recreation Worker

Social Worker

Police Officer

Firefighter

Fitness Trainer

Dental Hygienist

Paediatrician

Physician Assistant

Dietitian

Child Care Provider

Veterinary Assistant

Landscape Architect

Fashion Designer

Interior Designer

Cosmetologist

Retail Manager

Buyer

Public Relations Manager

Event Coordinator

