Tricky IQ Riddles: Only 1 in 5 people with high IQ can solve these

Tricky IQ Riddles: Stimulating your mind through various brainstorming activities is key to enhancing your logical thinking ability, memory, accuracy, reflexes, and creativity. Riddles aid in strengthening your problem-solving skills, expanding vocabulary, maths skills, etc. Riddles and puzzles exercise both sides of your brain, improves your memory, improve your problem-solving skills, improve visual and spatial reasoning, enhance your mood, lower your stress levels, and improve your IQ levels.

Tricky IQ Riddles: Test your IQ level

Riddle #1

If Teresa’s daughter is my daughter’s mother, what am I to Teresa?

Grandmother Mother Daughter Granddaughter

Riddle #2

Toby has 10 siblings (4 girls and 6 boys) and mother and father. How many people are in there in Toby’s family?

10 11 13 12

Riddle #3

A is the father of C and D is the son of B. E is brother of A, If C is sister of D, How is B related to E?

Brother-in-law Daughter Husband Sister-in-law

Riddle #4

Mary's father has 5 daughters:

Nana, Nene, Nini, Nono, and ____.

What is the fifth daughter's name?

Riddle #5

Penny has 5 children.

The 1st is named January.

2nd kid is named February.

Her 3rd child is called March.

4th is April.

What is the name of the 5th.

Let us see if you were able to solve all the 5 riddles correctly!

Answers

Riddle #1

Daughter

The person asking the question is the daughter herself.

Riddle #2

13

The total number of family members are 13 which includes Toby, his 10 siblings (4 girls and 6 boys) and his mother and father.

Riddle #3

Sister-in-law

From the riddle, it can be concluded that A and B are husband and wife. They have two children C and D. Now, E is A’s brother. Then B is the sister-in-law of E.

Riddle #4

The fifth daughter's name is Mary. Upon reading the riddle carefully, you will notice that the answer is hidden in plain sight in the riddle itself. Mary’s father has 5 daughters and the names of 4 daughters of Mary’s father have been mentioned which means Mary is also one of the daughters. Hence, Mary is the name of 5th daughter.

Riddle #5

The name of the 5th child is What.

When you read the riddle carefully again, you will notice ‘What is the name of the 5th' has no question mark. Hence, the riddle is not asking, it is stating that the name of the 5th child is What.

Tell us in comments: Did you solve all the 5 riddles?

