Best Body Language Tips for Interview: Preparing for a job interview is a holistic process where you decide what you will wear? What should you ask? How to answer the most commonly asked questions during an interview? Well as much as it is crucial to practice your act to shine in your interview, it is equally important to prepare yourself on how you will present yourself. This is where the body language comes into play.

Body language is a crucial part of personality development. It is the non-verbal communication that your interviewer will read into through your hands movement, facial expressions, body postures, eye movements, etc. At times, even if you answer all the questions but your body postures or movements tell a different side of you, your chances of getting selected become low. If you are preparing for UPSC civil services exam, bank exams such as IBPS, defense exams, or even private organizations, this article must have given you valuable personality tips to ace your interview.

Personality Development Tips: 5 Body Language Mistakes to Avoid During Interview

#1 Weak Handshake & Lack of Eye Contact

A good firm handshake is one of the most powerful and positive body language gestures. If your hands are cold and sweaty, it could be perceived as a poor gesture. A weak handshake is referred to as the wet fish handshake. It is not only poor hygiene to extend your hand before wiping your hands with your handkerchief but also shows nervousness and lack of confidence. Whereas if you grasp too tightly onto the hands of your interviewer or senior management while greeting them, it could show a lack of manners and dominance. One should avoid giving a weak handshake or a too strong handshake. Go for an adequate, firm wherein you try to match the strength of your interviewer’s handshake to appear confident and in control.

Lack of eye contact is another body language mistake to avoid during an interview. You should not be looking elsewhere in the room or at your feet while answering questions. Make direct eye contact with your interviewer to develop a connection and rapport. However, avoid staring at your interviewer. So now you know that sitting straight or standing upright and making strong eye contact will help you appear confident and competent.

#2 Bad Sitting Posture

Slouching is a big NO. You should be self-aware during the interview to keep your back straight, chin up, and sit attentively in your chair. It will help in feeling confident from the inside. Studies have shown that interviewers can assess your leadership skills based on if you are sitting with a strong, straight back. Leaning or hunching in your chair will make you like someone who is easily stressed in situations that require strength. In case, you are standing while answering questions then make sure you are not standing leg cross. It will make you look defensive and disinterested as well as someone who defies the authorities. Slouching will definitely make you feel less adequate for the role and induce a lack of confidence.

#3 Crossed Arms

Crossing your arms is another body language mistake during an interview. Crossing your arms during an interview is seen as a bossy gesture which is definitely a big NO in front of HR person or senior management. You do not want to seem arrogant, cocky, or defensive. Standing with arms crossed over the chest is also another big NO. Avoid putting your hands inside your pockets as well, it shows disrespect. Don’t place your arms over the desk unless you are leaning forward to show or sign something. Keep your palms down your thighs where they are visible to your interviewer. This shows openness and honesty. While crossing or gripping your arms show you are insecure, nervous, and lack confidence.

#4 Excessive Hand Gestures

Excessive hand gestures show anxiety or hurriedness, which is a big body language mistake during an interview. To some extent, hand gestures are fine to show your interest and excitement levels. The less you move your hands or arms, the more you seem confident. While sitting, avoid massaging your head, eyes, or neck. Doing so signifies vulnerability and uneasiness. One of the most important body language tips for an interview is to keep palms open and facing upward while talking. This shows honesty and sincerity. Another body language mistake during an interview is rubbing your palms. Avoid clenching your fists. Avoid biting your fingernails or pointing fingers while talking. Hold a pen or rest your arm on your armrest to ease yourself.

#5 Touching Your Face

Touching your face is not a good gesture during an interview. Playing with your hands, face, hair, jewelry, or clothes indicates irritation and impatience, nervousness, and dishonesty. If you feel like an itch or find an eyelash making your eyes uncomfortable, perhaps you can let the interviewer know and go to the restroom. However, constantly running hands on your mouth, or fiddling with your hair, watch, etc is not good body language. Avoid covering your mouth, touching your nose, itching your nose, scratching your neck, grabbing your ears, rubbing your eyes, pulling your collars, and putting a finger on your mouth. All of these are negative body language during an interview.

Interview Tips: Avoid fidgeting your fingers or objects around you during your interview, it could make you look anxious and nervous. A confident and capable candidate embraces calmness and answers questions in the most precise manner possible. By the end of your interview, you should go for a firm handshake with strong eye contact and words of gratitude. For example, “Thank you for considering for the role, (Interviewer’s name). I really look forward to hearing back from you.”

