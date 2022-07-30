Color Psychology: How Yellow Color Affects Your Mood?

Yellow Color Psychology: On the color wheel, yellow is placed among the warm colors which are found to induce feelings of energy, happiness, and optimism. Color specialists and psychologists tell that if you give any child a box of crayons, they will most likely reach for the yellow crayon. In our everyday life, colors and emotions are intricately linked. Colors on our walls, furniture, car, bags, clothes, etc can make us feel relaxed, happy, sad, gloomy, hungry, and so on. It is crucial to explore the psychological effects of colors on our mood, emotions, and behavior.

What is Color Psychology?

Color Psychology is a study of colors to explore the psychological effects of different colors on human behavior. The study aims at exploring how and which color invokes what feelings or emotions in humans. Carl Jung has played a pivotal role in studying the role of colors and how they affect us in everyday life. Color psychology is widely used in the fields of branding, advertising, and marketing. Every color has a unique effect on individuals and stimulates various responses e.g. fast food companies use red, yellow, and orange colors in their product packaging as these colors are found to be helpful in increasing appetite.

The Chinese and Egyptians during the ancient periods used chromotherapy, the practice of using colors to heal. Chromotherapy is also referred to as colorology or light therapy. Till today, light therapy is used as an alternative or holistic treatment in therapies. In chromotherapy, the yellow color is used for soothing, purifying the body, and stimulating the nerves.

Color Psychology of Yellow

The international color specialist Leatrice Eiseman in her book ‘Color: Messages and Meanings’ states that psychologically, yellow is the strongest color. She further tells that yellow color ribbons have been in use since the 19th century to signify optimism and hope. As per Eiseman, the yellow color is associated with being friendly, open, outgoing, and joyful. Yellow color is found to induce a playful, happy, comedic mood.

According to the world expert on the unconscious effects of color Angela Wright in her book ‘Beginner’s Guide to Color Psychology', yellow is associated with self-esteem, emotions, and creativity.

Color Psychology: How Yellow Affects Your Mood?

Yellow color is associated with sunshine, hope, laughter, warmth, happiness, and energy. Yellow is found to make a person feel spontaneous and happy. A splash of yellow on anything dull or dark can make a person feel cheerful and optimistic. Yellow-colored items in a room at times have been found to activate our thinking processes and generate new ideas.

During exam preparations or working on projects, placing a yellow-colored item or lamp near you can help you become more analytical, find solutions through creative processes or create your own solutions strategy to problems. Yellow color is used to make someone pause and take note of his surroundings (think of traffic lights, stop signs, or hazardous warnings).

Have you ever wondered why smileys or emoticons are yellow? It is because the yellow color aids in releasing a chemical in the brain called Serotonin which acts as a mood stabilizer, also known as a happy chemical. Studies have proven that the yellow color wakes up your brain and enhances concentration. As per color psychology studies, yellow color also increases activity in the left brain which is responsible for rational thinking and analytical ability.

Also Read: Personality Test: Your Favorite Color Reveals These Personality Traits

What are the positive effects of Yellow color on human brain?

(i) Strong analytical thinking

(ii) Increased levels of mental activity

(iii) Heightened sense of awareness

(iv) Increased levels of energy & enthusiasm

(v) Increased rate of metabolic activity

What are the negative effects of Yellow color on human brain?

(i) Increased levels of irritability

(ii) Increased levels of anger

(iii) Increased levels of fatigue

(iv) Increased levels of eyestrain

(v) Increased levels of anxiety

Color Psychology Test: Pick the color that makes you feel happy!

Share your choice in the comments sections also!

Did you enjoy reading the Color Psychology of Yellow?

Color Psychology is an interesting field to study how colors impact our mood, emotions, and behavior. The Lüscher color test invented by Swiss psychotherapist Max Lüscher in 1947 is also a great psychological tool to identify key personality traits of any individual.

Check out more such interesting personality and psychology tests!

Also Read: Know 5 Body Language Gestures That Leave Bad Impression

Also Read: Personality Test: Your Eye Color Reveals These Personality Traits

Also Read: Blood Type Personality Test: What Your Blood Type Reveals About Your EQ, IQ, Career Choices

Also Read: Personality Test: Your Favorite Number Reveals These Personality Traits

Also Read: Personality Test: Your Standing position reveals these personality traits

Also Read: Personality Test: Your Foot shape reveals these personality traits

Also Read: Personality Test: Your sleeping position reveals these personality traits

Also Read: Personality Test: Your Nose shape reveals these personality traits

Also Read: Personality Test: Your Sitting position reveals these personality traits