Personality Test: Your Favorite Color Reveals These Personality Traits

Color Personality Test: In our previous personality tests, we explored what personality traits are revealed based on your nose shape, foot shape, finger length, standing position, sleeping position, sitting position, favorite coffee, walking style, and more. Today, we are back with another personality test that reveals your personality traits based on your favorite color.

In this Color Personality Test, you will discover the qualities and characteristics of your personality and that of the people you know based on the color your and their favorite color. We have gathered these key personality traits for each color based on many years of studies on behavioral styles and personality types by psychologists. These personality tests help you to facilitate the discovery of self as well as others at your workplace, family, school, groups, etc to enable deeper understanding and communications.

What does your favorite color say about you?

Red Color Personality

If your favorite color is Red, then your color personality reveals that you seek power and control. You want your own way. You could have also gotten better at manipulating things and people to get what you want. You find it hard to give away your power and freedom, especially in presence of authoritative figures such as teachers, bosses, parents, etc. As a child, you could have been quite frustrated in school as you had a limited say in your life and had to follow a lot of routine stuff.

In relationships, you like to work on things and expect the same from your partner. You love passionately and intensely. You tend to be bold, determined, extroverted, persistent, and unafraid of taking the initiative or expressing your mind.

At work, you like to get the job done. You are action-oriented. You are a doer. You are often called a workaholic. However, it can be hard to get something done by you if that doesn’t interest you. You tend to be decisive, assertive, driven, and focused on the goals. You also like to be in control and have a say in the processes. You like to be in leadership roles or where you can have some degree of autonomy.

Career Choices: Business Development, Sales, Journalist, Lawyer, Judge, Project Manager, Executive.

Blue Color Personality

If your favorite color is Blue, then your color personality reveals that you look for meaning and significance in life. You have a need to care, encourage, and contribute to your surroundings and relations. You want to feel authentic and unique in whatever you do. You value integrity and unity in relationships. You are a natural romantic and nurturer. You enjoy nurturing people, plants, and animals. As a child, you sought recognition and were quite sensitive to rejection. You must have had a difficult time adjusting to mundane school routines as your mind was highly imaginative. You worked better in an environment of encouragement rather than competition. In your adult life also, you may find yourself on a quest to discover yourself.

In relationships, you seek harmonious relationships where you can be a true romantic. You enjoy gestures of bringing flowers, music, candlelight dinners, warmth, empathy, and quality time in your relationships. You enjoy connections that encourage expressions and acceptance. You are likely to make decisions based on emotions. You want to be understood and appreciated.

At work, you are meticulous, systematic, analytical, and attentive to details. You are good at motivating and communicating ideas with people. You also tend to offer guidance or have a positive influence on people to make their work or lives better. Your colleagues appreciate your sincerity and compassionate outlook. You are good at resolving conflicts between people. You are happy to nurture or help or develop the potential of others.

Career Choices: Communication, Arts, Education, Counselling, Human Resource Development, Nurse Teacher, Social Worker, Health Care, Finance, Law, Engineering, Accounting.

Green Color Personality

If your favorite color is Green, then your color personality reveals that you are a natural visionary, non-conformist, and problem-solver kind of individual. You value intelligence, insight, justice, and fairness, You seek knowledge, understanding, explanation, and answers behind the working of things, processes, or decisions taken. You live by your own standards. In your childhood, you did exceptionally well in subjects that were mentally stimulating. You are more inclined towards working on your greater interests than just blindly following the routine set. You could also find yourself questioning authority as you are not a natural follower.

In relationships, you prefer to lead by a 'head over heart' approach. You are likely to repeat your feelings again and again. You become uneasy if you feel controlled too much by your emotions. You like to establish your emotional connection but when you are not in the lovey-dovey time, you would like to put your energies into your work or other life interests.

At work, you shine for your intelligence. You love to learn new concepts and concepts. You abide by high morals while working also. You like to be appreciated for your good work. You are strong-willed. You will not give up easily if faced with obstacles or problems at work. However, you are a not bold risk-taker. You observe, research, and process information quickly to develop a new idea or concept out of it. You are good at organizing and delegating as well. You are good at reading people.

Career Choices: Research, Copywriter, Ecology, Environment, Physician, Veterinarian, Forensics, Accountant, Banking, Psychologist, Counsellor, Product/Account Management.

Yellow Color Personality

If your favorite color is Yellow, then your color personality reveals that you are an optimistic, fun-loving, cheery, creative kind of individual. You love to chat with people. You are usually the life of a party. You cannot stand solitude for long. Expression of individuality comes naturally to you. Feelings of joy and happiness keep you motivated. You are quite selective when making friends as you prefer a tightly-knit happy social group rather than bigger groups with shallow connections. You are good at hiding your emotions behind your high-energy gullible attitude. Under negative circumstances, you can also be pretentious, snobbish, and arrogant.

In relationships, you love living in the present. You enjoy every moment to the fullest. You get along well with partners with whom you can maintain your freedom and social life. You are a charismatic, fun-to-be with, passionate partner. You love meeting new people and having crazy experiences or adventures. You may come across as carefree and nonchalant but you do crave the physical presence and attention of your partner. You will do well with partners that can offer stable grounding energy.

At work, you are well suited for roles that give you room for creativity and collaboration with people. You love spontaneity in your work. You love creating new ideas. You are also good at making decisions based on statistics and facts. You make good financial decisions as well. At times, you may jump in too quickly and rush things. You have a strong independent streak. You are good at finding information and networking.

Career Choices: Marketing, Branding, Design, Advertising, Lawyer, Financial Planner, CEO, Accountant, Reporter, Logistician, Auditor, Actor, Performer, Hospitality, Food Service, Designer, Healthcare.

Black Color Personality

If your favorite color is Black, then your color personality reveals that you are a strong-willed, determined, confident, independent, risk-taker kind of individual. You can also appear serious, intimidating, and authoritative, both at your work as well as in relationships. You are a conventional and conservative individual who exudes mysteriousness, elegance, intensity, dignity, sophistication, and politeness. Your appearance shows that you are in total control of your reality however you could be quite insecure on the inside. You make bold moves but not in the anticipation of being praised. Though you do love attention. You are also often envied for your status and lifestyle.

In relationships, you keep people at a distance. You guard your emotions. You have quite high walls to not let someone in on your secrets and life. You are a private person. You do not like to share every detail of your life. You are very much detached. You keep an aura of mystery around you. You do not let your guard down easily. However, you are a trustworthy person yourself. You take time to absorb the raw feelings. It could also be your fear of rejection that holds you from expressing yourself. You can be rebellious too at times. You hide your vulnerabilities quite well.

At work, you have an uncanny ability to make anything a success. You are always onto the next big thing. You want everything to be perfect or at least close to perfect. You are methodical and straightforward in your work. You adhere to professionalism. You will try to do everything by yourself. You have a hard time asking for help from others. You can rebel against authorities.

Career Choices: Engineering, Architecture, Computer Programmer, Financial Analyst, Economist, Corporate, Actor/Actresses, Entrepreneurs, Attorneys, Leaders.

White Color Personality

If your Favorite color is White, then your color personality reveals that you are a peacekeeper, patient, empathetic, calm, organized, meticulous kind of individual. You avoid confrontations. You are a mindful person who stands for chastity, purity, and innocence. You strive for simplicity, neatness, and peacefulness. You are sought after for your calming presence and peaceful nature. You deal with most situations diplomatically. You are an agreeable person who aims to bring balance in any chaotic situation.

In relationships, you are generous, kind, and a good listener. You make sure that the other person has a good time. You are fuelled by other people’s desires. You expect kindness and respect in return. You are motivated by peaceful settings. You will do anything in your power to avoid confrontation, even if it requires lying blatantly in the face of their person. You aim at feeling good more than being good. You have a need to be accepted for your individuality. You may be all peace and light on the surface, but you have a strong, silent stubbornness that shows up when you are treated unfairly. You do not like to be bossed around. One should not use harsh words with you.

At work, you are an independent worker who refuses to be under someone’s control. You like to do things your way. This way, you are also able to have more autonomy and less confrontation or disagreements. Since you have an agreeable side that makes you comply with unreasonable demands, eventually you resent it. You do not like to be pushed for results. You are quite far-sighted and organized in your work.

Career Choices: Banker, Business Consultant, Analysts, Airport Staff, Security, Scientist, Engineering, Lawyer.

