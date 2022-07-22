Personality Test: Your Love Language Reveals These Personality Traits

Love Language Personality Test: Between busy schedules and non-stop hectic life, we tend to miss out on ways to express our love. Sometimes, we are either at a loss for words or not able to find the gesture. We forget to compliment every now and then or give gifts. Receiving and giving love is our most basic emotional need. In the act of giving or receiving love, the role of understanding your love language and that of your loved ones plays a significant role in strengthening your bonds.

Everyone has different personalities and that is why everyone gives and receives love in different ways. By learning to recognize your love language and that of your loved ones, you can learn to connect more profoundly, identify the root of your conflicts, and genuinely grow closer. Discovering and speaking your own primary love language will help you better understand yourself This will also help each other learn how to love each other. Read on to know ‘what is my love language’?

What your Love Language says about you?

Love Language: Gifts Giving

If your love language is receiving or giving gifts, then your love personality reveals that you believe actions speak louder than words. You are more expressive in giving a tangible face to your emotions. You keep track of your loved ones or partner’s likes and interests. You are quite good at remembering important dates such as anniversaries, birthdays, etc. You will not let any moment of celebration in vain. You are surely the one who will do extravagant gifts to spoil your loved ones or partner. In case of limited means also, you will make sure that you put your best to give a thoughtful gift to your loved ones or partner. You will not miss a chance to let them know that you were thinking of them.

Love Language: Physical Touch

If your love language is physical touch, then your love personality reveals that you find comfort in being near to your loved ones or partners. You enjoy physical intimacy. It serves as a powerful emotional connector for you. It is also your window of expressing your emotions deep down which you may not be very vocal about. You enjoy cuddling, holding hands, kissing, sitting near to your partner, etc. You cannot stand much distance or long-distance relationships. You got to see or meet your partner or loved ones, even if it means just hugging them. Having this love language also means that you have gained quite a good understanding of your loved ones or partner’s body language.

Love Language: Quality Time

If your love language is quality time, then your love personality reveals that you feel cherished, loved, and prioritized when you spend a considerable amount of time with your partner or loved ones. You are able to express more when you have ample or reasonably good amount of time and undivided attention from your partner or friends or family. Quality time to you means sitting with your partner or loved ones with no other distractions around. You and they talk about everything and anything. For you, quality time is not couples or families sitting next to each other while one is engrossed in their phone and the other maybe watching tv. Quality time gives you space for a healthy dialogue with your partner or loved ones. You like to plan romantic picnics, family getaways, weekly date nights with a specific time allotted for heart-to-heart conversation, etc. In a nutshell, quality time to you is focused attention, quality conversation, and quality activities.

Love Language: Words of Affirmation

If your love language is words of affirmation, then your love personality reveals that you practice the act of showing love through supportive, encouraging, appreciative, and affirmative words. You will convey your feelings or compliments in words either in writing such as love notes, love letters, etc, or verbally such as voice notes, or directly in person. You believe words of affirmation are kind of strong spells to strengthen your love relationship. You like to surprise your significant other or loved ones with sweet and unexpected notes, send them appreciation texts, show love for their work or creations with lovely comments, and text them during random hours of the day just to say ‘you were thinking of them’ or ‘if they reached home safely’, or speak highly of your partner in front of your friends, family, etc.

Did you enjoy reading about your love language personality traits?

Check out more such personality tests below

