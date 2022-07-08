 Personality Development Tricks: Who you will help first reveals your personality traits

Personality Development Tricks: In our previous personality tests, we explored what personality traits are revealed based on your nose shape, foot shape, finger length, standing position, sleeping position, sitting position, favorite coffee, walking style, and more. Today we are back with another personality test that reveals your personality traits based on who will you help first in the given image.

Psychologists have researched and devised several personality traits using a self-report approach where people identify themselves with a certain given situation to assess their personality traits such as conscientiousness, friendliness, honesty, and helpfulness. We all know helpfulness and humility are some of the very appreciated traits in a person. People with the ‘Helping Personality’ are principally motivated by altruistic ideals who are helpful, show kindness, sympathy, empathy, and consideration for others.

Let us see your personality traits based on who you will help first in the image below

Helping Personality #1 If you help the nurse

If you will help the nurse first, then your personality traits reveal that you do not dwell on any problems or issues. You do not overthink any situation for long. You will rather look for solutions if needed. You have the ability to spot if any situation actually needs any fixing or solutions. You are analytical and a problem-solver. Your time is very valuable to you. You will work in a practical and efficient manner. You tend to have a rational approach. You will not base your decisions influenced by emotions. However, you are still known as one who will listen calmly and respond before jumping to conclusions. You have the ability to make the other person feel heard and acknowledged.

Also Read: Personality Test: Your Standing position reveals these personality traits

Helping Personality #2 If you help the handicapped man

If you will help the handicapped man first, then your personality traits reveal that you have leadership qualities. You will step up to the occasion to help people and empathise with them as well. You take your decisions seriously. You prioritize your life goals. You will seldom indulge in activities that will put you off track from achieving your goals. You will take initiative and risks regardless of the probability of losses. You are headstrong. You are most likely to maintain your cool even during the toughest situations. You have a higher level of awareness of your surroundings. You will spot an opportunity even when the crowd fails to do so.

Helping Personality #3 If you help the crying child

If you will help the crying child, then your personality traits reveal that you are a sentimental person. You give importance to emotions and relationships. You are also a good listener. Your friends and family usually confide in you. You are a caring, nurturing kind of individual. You are at times highly influenced by your emotions. You make your decisions based on sentimental values and emotional connection. People mostly look up to you as their confidante. You will listen to their problems and even try to solve them or take care of them. Most women or men in their parenthood are likely to choose to help the crying child in the image. However, this also tells that you might have unresolved inner child issues. You could have led a life early on where you were needed to solve your own problems. You might carry this attitude further in your adult life as well. You would like to have people who would help you deal with emotional turbulences in life.

Also Read: Personality Test: Your Foot shape reveals these personality traits

Helping Personality #4 If you help the old woman

If you will help the old woman first, then your personality traits reveal that you are an individual of strong morals and principles. You give respect to authorities and older people. You cannot see anyone struggling who is in their weak stage or hour of need. You respect other people's opinions and emotions. You will give company to one who is feeling alone. You are an emotional person but also know when to draw the line. You will respect others and also expect respect in return. One can speak and express without fear in your company. You have a non-judgemental nature. You will stand your ground to defend your own opinions and decisions. You are a highly emotionally mature individual. You empathise with people a lot even if you may not express it loudly.

Also Read: Personality Test: Your sleeping position reveals these personality traits

Tell us in comment section below: Who you will help first?

Do you know that throughout our lives from childhood to adulthood, a lot of our personality traits are formed based on our experiences and the way we got to deal with situations? The Big 5 Personality Traits play a pivotal role in making us who we are today. The Big 5 Personality Traits include extraversion (individual’s outgoing or social attitude), openness (open-mindedness and willingness to try new things), agreeableness (behavior of kindness, sympathy, empathy), conscientiousness (self-discipline, dutifulness, self-efficacy, control over impulses), and neuroticism (emotional stability).

Check out more such personality tests below

Also Read: Personality Test: Your Nose shape reveals these personality traits

Also Read: Personality Test: Your Sitting position reveals these personality traits

Also Read: Personality Test: Your walking style reveals these personality traits

Also Read: Personality Test: Your favorite Coffee reveals these personality traits

Also Read: Personality Test: अपने सोने के तरीके से जाने अपने व्यक्तित्व के बारे में