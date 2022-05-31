Personality Test: Your walking style reveals these PERSONALITY traits

Personality Type: Your walking style can reveal your personality type. Studies reveal that our walking styles, including stride and speed can tell a lot of important traits about our personalities. Every one of us is unique in our own way and so is our walking style. Just as our sleeping style, eye colour or even how we hold our phone reveals our personality type, similarly studies have shown to reveal some classic insight into the personality of a person. Psychologists have revealed that how one walks could also help to discover what they are trying to hide about themselves from the world.

One of the earliest studies into revealing the personality type by studying the walking style was published in 1935 by German-born psychologist Werner Wolff. Over the years, several investigations into the walking styles also revealed that one can learn how to change walking style or to adapt a different walking style to change the impression they give. For example, if you wish to give an impression of being seen as invulnerable, you can adapt to walking faster with longer stride and bolder arm movements. Though one should always be in their comfort walking style rather than trying too hard to adapt another style as it can also come off as a desperate attempt at being someone you are not.

Read about 5 major walking styles: What does your walking style say about you

Let us dive into the types of walking styles above to know what your walking style is and what it tells about your personality. Keep on reading.

Image 1 - If you walk fast

If your walking style is fast walker, then your personality type reveals a highly diligent and outgoing kind of person. Fast walkers are more likely to be open to new experiences, extroverted, and conscientious. People with such walking style are found to be go-getters and risk takers. They will have more courage than usual to take an initiative. They are sticklers for living fuss-free life. People with such walking style are found to have quick bursts of energy and super attentiveness to detail.

Ladies, if your man walks fast and is not matching his pace with you or walking alongside then he is most likely the personality type who often guides or leads crowd by walking ahead of them.

Image 2 - If you walk slowly

If your walking style is slow walker, then your personality type reveals that you are a cautious person. Slow and shorter strides usually tell that you are most likely an introvert. People with such walking style are usually looking out for themselves and are more self-centered. Slow walkers are found to be involved with themselves or their activities.

Usually, people with this walking style are found to be relaxed and content when in their own company. They will usually slide back in the background or move away form spotlight when in crowd. Though, studies have found that slow walkers are usually leading a less active lifestyle which could lead to developing health problems early in life or more susceptible to accidents as their neurotic functioning becomes slow as they age.

Image 3 - If you walk in relaxed manner

If your walking style is relaxed or strolling, then your personality type reveals that you love to live with your own terms in life at your own pace. You are not in a hurry to be anywhere but the present moment. You are always relaxed and content as well confident, be it indoors or outdoors. You are calm and collected even in middle of a crowd. In fact, you enjoy communicating with people and listen to their conversations or point of views.

Take pride as your walking style is regarded as one of the most ideal walking styles. You will walk down the street with your head up high in a nonchalant manner which is a huge sign of high level of confidence and contentment with yourself. A person who walks in relaxed manner is known to be one who is high on self-assurance and low level of urgency. They do not seek validation or assurance on anything.

Image 4 - If you walk with long quick strides

If your walking style is taking long quick strides, then your personality type reveals a positive outlook on things. You have a competitive and fiery personality type that helps you to get things done. You are an extremely logical, intelligent, and productive person. At times, you can appear cold in personal relationships but however you are still admired by people around you.

This walking style does not mean that you do not enjoy little things in life. You will sometime stop to admire the view around you or cherish the present moment. You are confident kind of person so making eye contact while walking comes naturally to you.

People with long quick strides walking style are also known to be multi-taskers. They can solve several problems or find solutions in their head while walking down the street. One thing about this personality type is that they expect people around them to meet their expectations or match their standards.

Image 5 - If you walk with dragging feet

If your walking style is dragging feet, then your personality type reveals that you are an anxious kind of person or worry a lot. You lack energy and enthusiasm in life or everyday tasks. You face problem in solving or doing things. As simple as climbing few stairs will irritate you or throw into worrying state.

Studies have found that people who drag feet when they walk are usually sulking in themselves or sad. They lack control over detaching themselves from things or worrisome thoughts. They are usually found to be lethargic or lack go-getter attitude.

Also Read: Personality Test: How you hold your phone tells about your personality

Also Read: Optical Illusion: How Many Women Can You Spot In 1 Minute?

Also Read: Personality Test: What you see first tells what you hide from in love?