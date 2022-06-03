Personality Test: What is your BTS Personality Type?

What is your BTS Personality Type: The Korean boy band BTS recently in 2022 took the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator MBTI test to check their MBTI personality type. All of the BTS members Kim Nam-joon (known as RM), Min Yoon-gi (known as Suga), Jung Ho-seok (known as J-hope), Kim Seok-jin (known as Jin), Jeon Jung-kook (known as Jungkook or Kookie), Kim Tae-hyung (known as V) and Park Ji-min (known as Jimin) had earlier taken the MBTI test in 2017 to determine which of 16 personalities they fit into.

Interestingly, five of the BTS members got their results for introverted personalities despite being international stars. The BTS band is filled with five members of the INTP, ISTP, INFJ, INFP personality type while two of their members were found on the extrovert side with ENFP and ESTP personality type. We bring you the results of the Myers-Briggs Personality Test taken by the BTS members. Are you interested in finding out Which BTS Personality Are You? Let us see!

What is Myers-Briggs Personality Test? The Myers-Briggs Personality Test is an introspective questionnaire that is designed to measure the psychological responses of an individual to assess how the said person perceives the world, reacts around others, and makes decisions. The MBTI assessment makes you fill out a questionnaire and according to your responses, the test identifies your Myer-Briggs Type. There are 8 Myers-Briggs Type Indicators: Extroverted, Introverted, Sensing, Intuition, Thinking, Feeling, Judging, and Perceiving. The 16 MBTI Personality Types are: ISTJ, ISFJ, INFJ, INTJ, ISTP, ISFP, INFP, INTP, ESTP, ESFP, ENFP, ENTP, ESTJ, ESFJ, ENFJ, and ENTJ.

What is your BTS Personality Type?

ENFP Personality

If your MBTI Personality Type is ENFP, you are the Extraverted, Intuitive, Feeling, and Prospecting personality traits. You are Passionate, Warm, Imaginative, Confident, Proactive, Flexible.

You embrace big ideas and actions that showcase goodwill toward others and instil a sense of hope. You have a very vibrant energy, free-spirited, outgoing, open-minded, open-hearted personality. You live life with an upbeat approach and stand out in the crowd.

ENFP personality types are found to be friendly and outgoing. They have rich social life. They are introspective. They have an infectious enthusiasm. Their positive energy draws in people and being looked up to as a leader or guru.

Strengths: Curious, Perceptive, Enthusiastic, Excellent Communication, Festive, Good-Natured.

Weaknesses: People-Pleasing, Unfocused, Disorganized, Overly Accommodating, Overly Optimistic, Restless

RM of the BTS got ENFP in his MBTI Test. Do you think you are RM is your personality match?

ESTP Personality

If your MBTI Personality Type is ESTP, you are the Extroverted, Observant, Thinking, and Prospecting personality type. You are Flexible, Generous, Active, Realistic, and Spontaneous. You are action-oriented and energetic and love to be the center of attention. You exhibit blunt and earthy humor. You are a doer who takes risks and fixes your own mistakes rather than sitting idly and sulking.

ESTP personality types are the ones who live in the moment and seize opportunities. They are not scared of taking critical decisions. They find more sense in living life as per their own principles and moral compass than conform to the standards set by others. In a group, an ESTP personality type is more likely to take the path less travelled. They are inspiring and epitome of excitement.

Strengths: Bold, Rational and Practical, Original, Perceptive, Direct, Sociable

Weaknesses: Insensitive, Impatient, Risk-prone, Unstructured, May Miss the Bigger Picture, Defiant

Jimin of the BTS got ESTP in his MBTI Test. Do you think Jimin is your personality match?

INTP Personality

Logical, Calm, Adaptable, Focused, Skeptical, Critical, Analytical

If your MBTI Personality Type is INTP, you are the Introverted, Intuitive, Thinking, and Prospecting personality type. You enjoy taking an unconventional approach in various aspects of life. You are a flexible thinker who is imaginative and curious. You may find your often getting lost in your train of thoughts. You have a hard time to silence your mind as the moment you wake up, your mind starts buzzing with questions, insights, ideas, etc. Others usually perceive you a bit reserved and detached. Though you are quite friendly and can match the energy with the other person if you connect with them on certain mental or emotional level.

INTP personality types enjoy analyzing patterns, brainstorming sessions, and rooms full of unconventional thoughts and ‘what-ifs’. They are overflowing with ideas and this may sometimes cause them to change their mind from the idea they had already made up their mind about. Their uncanny ability to solve a tricky, multi-layered problem is found only in few personality types. One of the most fascinating things that INTP personality type enjoy are mysteries of universe.

Strengths: Analytical, Original, Open-Minded, Curious, Objective

Weaknesses: Disconnected, Insensitive, Dissatisfied, Impatient, Perfectionist

Jungkook and Jin of the BTS got INTP in MBTI Test. Do you think Jungkook and Jin are your personality match?

ISTP Personality

If your MBTI Personality Type is ISTP, you are the Introverted, Observant, Thinking, and Prospecting personality type. You are Generous, Flexible, Observant, Analytical, Cause and Effect, and Efficient. You do not seek external validation. You rely on your individualistic mindset and pursue goals. You are filled with inquisitiveness and approach things by touching and examining. Though you are a very private person, still you enjoy sharing your experiences and listening to others, especially with whom you have a connection.

ISTP personality types are calm and spontaneous all of a sudden. Sudden sparks of curiosity can lead to burst of impulsive energy. You live with a sense of practical realism. They have certain difficulty in predicting emotions. In a group setting, ISTP personality types are most likely to blurt an insensitive joke or suddenly change their plans in pursuit of something more interesting. They prefer freedom to move across the boundaries set for them. They usually get along well with people who understand their sense of humor and unpredictability.

Strength: Optimistic and Energetic, Creative and Practical, Spontaneous and Rational, Know How to Prioritize, Great in Crisis, Relaxed

Weaknesses: Stubborn, Insensitive, Private and Reserved, Easily Bored, Dislike Commitment, Risky Behaviour

Suga of the BTS got ISTP in MBTI Test. Do you think Suga is your personality match?

INFJ Personality

If your MBTI Personality Type is INFJ, you are the Introverted, Intuitive, Feeling, and Judging personality type. You are Understanding, Insightful, Grounded in Strong Values, Organized, and Decisive. You are among the rarest personality type of all. You are principled, idealistic, thoughtful, imaginative, helpful, and a force of humanity in the world. You cherish authentic relationships and enjoy deep, meaningful conversations. You are highly compassionate.

The INFJ personality types They live their lives with a unique sense of purpose. are highly conscientious, and you will not rest until you have done right or what truly matters in a situation. You abhor injustice and therefore you put your energy into uplifting others in need. However, in midst of fixing the problems of society, you tend to forget to take care of yourself.

Strength: Creative, Insightful, Principled, Passionate, Altruistic

Weaknesses: Sensitive to Criticism, Reluctant to Open, Perfectionistic, Avoiding the Ordinary, Prone to Burnout

J-Hope of the BTS got INFJ in MBTI Test. Do you think J-Hope is your personality match?

INFP Personality

If your MBTI Personality Type is INFP, you are the Introverted, Intuitive, Feeling, and Prospecting personality type. You are Idealist, Curious, Catalyst, Adaptable, Flexible, and Receptive. You seem to be quiet or dull to the world however you lead a rich, vibrant life. You tend to have a heartful emotional response to arts, nature, music. You get involved in deep meaningful relations only. You have an innate gift of empathy. You are a non-judgmental, compassionate individual who at times happens to be internalizing the moods or pain of people around you. You despise pretending someone you are not.

The INFP personality types are usually found among artists, actors, writers, poets, etc where they can find ways for self-expression. They experience a disconnect until they have found their purpose or sense of direction in life or work. They never see anything negative as the end of the world. They will spew a new beginning at the end of every finish line. They exude beauty, kindness, and life.

V of the BTS got INFP in MBTI Test. Do you think V is your personality match?

Did you enjoy reading about your personality traits based on BTS Personality Types? Myers-Briggs Personality Test reveals interesting and amazing personality traits that have been studied over several studies and experiments by behavioural experts, psychologists, mentalists, etc. Personality tests are an amazing tool to get insight into traits of your own personality.

