 Personality Test: Type of Coffee you drink reveals these PERSONALITY traits

Personality Test: Coffee beans hold secrets about your personality based on the type of coffee you drink. Just as ‘you are what you eat’ is applied to study what type of a person you are based on your food preferences, similarly ‘you are what you drink’ holds true for exploring what your favorite coffee says about you. Coffee is among the most consumed beverages in the world. In fact, coffee has also been medically acclaimed to be a healthy drink if consumed in a healthy moderate way. Drinking 2 to 5 cups a day decreases the chances of diseases and depression.

Behavioral experts and psychologists have been conducting several studies to explore personality traits of people, how would they react under stress, would they want to control every little detail, etc. Studies backed by science have revealed so many interesting personality traits such as levels of patience, sensitivity, introversion, extroversion, etc based on the choice of coffee you drink.

What does your favorite coffee say about you?

Let us have fun over a cup of coffee and see what’s your coffee personality.

Image 1: Black Coffee

If you drink Black Coffee, then your coffee personality type says that you are a no-nonsense, old school, purist, patient, efficient kind of person. You are driven and determined, fitness-oriented, self-sufficient, empowered individuals. You keep things straightforward and simple. You say things as you see them. You stay away from arguments and conflicts. You live by the ideology of ‘It is what it is’. You like to be in control and cannot be convinced easily into doing something unless you have a willingness to do it. You tend to be quiet and moody with sudden exhibits of extroversion.

Black Coffee drinkers are resistant to change but are comfortable in routines set in their own ways. They are usually dismissive of following trends or paths set for them by other people. They do not get stuck on things for long. They always have a plan to move ahead. This trait also makes them dependable people.

Image 2: Cappuccino

If you drink Cappuccino, then your coffee personality type says that you are an adventurous, open-minded, sophisticated, honest, motivated, super-creative kind of person. Studies have shown that cappuccino lovers are perfectionists who are at times extremely obsessive and sensitive over things. They are health-conscious but not as much black coffee lovers. They can be found to be indulging in finer things for pure joy and become dominating or listen to everyone yet do what they please eventually.

The love for adventure in cappuccino lovers makes them dislike monotony or the same repetitive things for a long time. They like to explore different things and varieties. They are not scared of exploring the unknown. They will gladly go to new places all by themselves to learn a new skill or check out a new restaurant to explore the menu. They enjoy in social settings or being around people. They have an amazing sense of humor. They can brighten your day with their quick wit and say just the right thing at the most apt timing.

Image 3: Espresso

If you drink Espresso, then your coffee personality type says that you are an individual with a strong character who is bold in their ways. You are prone to working hard both in your professional and personal lives, being practical, following strict routines, waking up at the same time every day, doing regular workouts, and reaching the office or starting work early.. You do not sway from one thing to another thing. You are punctual and a stickler for keeping things or to-do lists in order.

Espresso lovers are found to be natural leaders, goal-driven, confident, organized, and efficient kinds of individuals. They are usually so engrossed in working and then planning their work or lives ahead of time that they lose track of time for themselves. Even a little bit of change in their routine or lack of a plan can make them abrupt, dismissive, and moody. Pour more love for yourself in your cup at times, espresso lovers.

Image 4: Latte

If you drink Latte, then your coffee personality type says that you are a laidback, agreeable, happy-to-go with the flow kind of person. You are seldom found indulging in taking risks. You tend to work on things where not much or least is at stake. You stick to the neutral sides of conversations or take the middle ground. You are mild-mannered and look for simple uncomplicated things. You hate to pick sides or make decisions. You are okay with whatever comes your way or whatever goes away.

Latte drinkers have been found to be pleasers, generous, polite, comfort seekers, and lovers of little things in life. They are like an open book and straightforward but in a warm-fuzzy way. Their energy is warm and welcoming. If found in the middle of an argument, they will most likely be softening the bitterness in the environment. They will go the extra mile at helping others. Latte drinkers are most likely to be found indulging in less adventurous activities or staying home binge-watching their favorite shows.

Image 5: Decaf

If you drink Decaf, then your coffee personality type says that you are a lover of law and order. You will make sure to be in control in everything and focus on such little things that would not even be noticed by others. You are so much obsessed with rules and order of living that if something does not go the way you planned, you will spiral into a loop of worrisome thoughts.

Decaf drinkers are labeled as selfish individuals. They are found to be the extreme opposite of a Latte drinker. Deaf drinkers are also found to be very aware and concerned with their bodies and health to such an extent that they will go to any length to keep in shape or adopt diets that can do more harm than good. However, the likelihood of making an unhealthy choice is less for someone who drinks decaf as they are obsessed with details so they will dig up everything about their options to make healthy choices.

