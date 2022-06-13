Personality Test: Your Nose shape reveals these personality traits

Nose Shape Personality Test: For ages, there have been several studies and research to study the link between the shape of our noses and our genetic history. Scientists all over the world have studied 3D scans of people from distinct races and climate zones to decipher types of nose shapes. Experts look into the width of nostrils, the distance between nostrils, the height of the nose, length of the nose bridge, protrusion level of the nasal tip, area of the nostrils, and external area of the nose.

To make it more interesting and insightful from a psychological point of view, physiognomists (face readers) have been studying the shapes of our noses to analyze a person's character and personality traits. Face readers have claimed to discover what the shape of your nose tells about your personality and also ascertain details such as physical health, and how a certain period of your age would be like simply by looking at your facial features and nose shape.

Face reading practices development and research go back 3,000 years old. As per the face reading expert and author Jean Haner, face reading can reveal your personality traits like an open book and help you learn who are you as an individual, deepen your romantic relationships, improve your parenting skills by understanding your personality, and even understand what the personality traits of the people you meet or check out profiles on the dating sites. Let us find out what the shape of your nose reveals about your personality.

Find out your Personality according to Nose Shape

1. Roman Nose (Aquiline) Personality

If you have a Roman nose, you have a very strong personality. Your ambition is highly contagious. You find joy in challenges. You will most likely make a great leader. You seldom lack the stamina for getting things done or achieve your desired goal. Your strategic mind helps you in efficiently organize things, weigh both sides of an issue, and achieve immense prosperity usually by middle age. You are not the kind of person who will rush to make a decision.

You maintain your cool even during the toughest situations. You approach things rationally after thinking clearly on a matter. You are headstrong and least likely to lose your cool. You usually design your own way of life and don’t follow the crowd. You are quite good at influencing people with your words. You don’t want the approval of others and tend to be rebellious. You give very little regard to what others say about you. You are happiest when you are working on the manifestation of your goals.

2. Nubian Nose Personality

If you have a Nubian nose with a base that is very wide, you are most likely to stand out in a crowd. Former US President Barrack Obama is the classic example of this nose type. You are very open-minded, curious, and always seeking new creative ways to solve problems or reach an outcome. You embody an attractive and charismatic personality. You also tend to be emotionally expressive and able to put your opinions that make an impact.

You are a versatile thinker and knowledgeable individual. You tend to earn your wisdom through practical life and experiences. You are also an impressive conversationalist. You are an active social person and this makes you a people person as well. You are seldom to shy away from taking the spotlight in the room if need be. You know the right words to say and backed with the apt knowledge, who would not listen to you?

3. Straight Nose (Greek) Peronality

If you have a Straight nose, you exhibit a high level of personal attraction, clear thinking, tolerance, patience, compassion, simplicity, and trustworthiness. You are a very determined, practical, and prudent individual. You are loyal and would give in your everything to stay by the side of your loved ones. One interesting thing about you is your commitment to keeping a secret. You will take everyone’s secret to your deathbed. One can safely share their secrets with you. You will not betray their trust.

You have a pleasant appearance. However, you are slow to trust people or let them in on your own private matters. You will be polite and friendly but it takes time to earn your trust. You are also likely to be an expert on the subject of beauty and art. Men and women with such nose shapes are most likely to be found in jobs such as media, personal assistants, modeling, or some artistic career.

4. Crooked Nose Personality

If you have a Crooked nose, it will surprise you to know that you are quite contrary to the word crooked. You are the most simple and straightforward kind of individual. Your nose shape may tell a different story but you happen to be an individual with a strong character and generosity. You are an observer, and a good listener. Among a group of people, you will be the one who will understand rather than judge.

You are strongly grounded in your virtues and life values which also makes you are great companion, friend, partner, or parent. You listen calmly and respond before jumping to conclusions. In public settings or to gauge a situation, you may appear stubborn or cold but that is only a cover. In fact, many people with crooked noses have also made to celebrity fame so clearly, it could turn out a pretty unique feature of your face.

5. Fleshy Nose Personality

If you have a Fleshy nose, you are a fast thinker, clever, street-smart, sensible, and cautious kind of individual. You are also generous, kind, sensitive, and emotional but one only experiences these sides of you if they know you quite personally. Usually, you steer clear of speculations. However, interestingly you think fast and act fast on your thoughts. You can come across as aggressive at times.

You lead a positive life as you tend to focus on the positive aspects more. You will not waste time on spilled milk or anything other trivial matters. You tend to move fast and accomplish as much as possible. In the eye of the public, you may be cut-throat and aggressive but you are a very caring and loyal partner to be with. You speak the truth without wasting much time on sugar-coating it.

One should note that as per the famous Chinese face reading practices, one can change their destiny by changing the shape of their nose. One can also embody certain traits by contouring their nose in a specific manner. Also, we tend to apply a certain pressure on our noses throughout our lives while washing our face or massaging or applying creams which also leads to changes in the shape of our noses. If you may notice that lately, your personality traits have changed from the way you were before, then you may want to compare your nose shape from before.

