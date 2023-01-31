Today we bring you the popular classic logic-based number puzzle of all time called Sudoku. Solve sudoku online to test your brain power. Sudoku is one of the world’s most brain-challenging number games that is a logic-based, combinational number placement puzzle. The objective of the classic Sudoku puzzles is to fill a 9x9 grid with numbers 1 to 9 so that each row, each column, and each of the nine 3x3 sub-grids contains all of the numbers 1 to 9.

Our daily Sudoku is a free online game that will benefit you in a number of ways such as enhancing your brain power, strengthening your logical thinking, and also serving as a stress buster. Enjoy exciting web sudoku puzzles online on Jagran Josh every day. Pick up a pencil, paper, and eraser to get started.

What is Sudoku?

Sudoku is a popular logic-based, combinational number puzzle that requires logic and reasoning. The puzzle is spread on a 9x9 grid which consists of 3x3 sub-grids. The puzzle comes with a few numbers pre-filled depending on the difficulty level which ranges from easy, moderate, difficulty, and extremely difficult. The easier the level of a Sudoku puzzle, the more numbers will be pre-filled across the squares on the 9x9 grids As the level of difficulty increases, the number of empty squares.

Tips and Tricks to Solve Sudoku

Sudoku Solver Tip: Start by scanning rows and columns. Look for rows and columns with a lot of numbers already filled. For example, rows with almost 5 or 9 numbers or a 3x3 grid with 6 out of 9 numbers pre-filled are a good place to start. This helps you in spotting which numbers are missing easily and quickly. Filling in these numbers will give you the boost and cue to find the missing numbers across corresponding rows, columns, and grids.

Today’s Sudoku Puzzle Online, 31 January 2023

Do not scroll below before you are done solving the puzzle. The solution to the Daily Sudoku puzzle is provided below.

Today’s Sudoku Puzzle Online, 31 January 2023 with Answers

Come tomorrow to check out another exciting Sudoku puzzle on Jagran Josh.

