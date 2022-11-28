Sudoku Solver Tips & Tricks: How to Solve a Sudoku Puzzle Easy, Medium, Hard

Sudoku Solver Tips: One of the most popular puzzle games in the world is a fantastic brain game. We all must have seen the printed version of Sudoku in newspapers and magazines. Sudoku is a logic puzzle game where one has to fill in the missing numbers in a 9x9 grid so that each row, column, and 3x3 section boxes contain all digits between 1 to 9 without repetition. Though, Sudoku requires no calculation or mathematical operations however it requires logic, reasoning, concentration and brain.

What is Sudoku?

Sudoku is a logic-based, number-based puzzle game that consists of 9x9 grids partially filled with numbers while partially empty. Each cell across the rows, columns, and 3x3 section boxes has a single solution only. Earlier, the Sudoku was published by the French newspapers under the name Number Place. It gained popularity in 1986 after being published the Japanese puzzle company Nikoli under the name Sudoku meaning Single Number. In 2004, Sudoku featured in The Times (London).

The difficulty level of a Sudoku puzzle can be easy, medium, hard, or very hard. Easier the puzzle, more the numbers pre-filled in the grids. Harder the puzzle, less numbers pre-filled in the grids. We have techniques for all types of Sudoku difficulty level. Here are Sudoku tips, techniques and strategies to solve any Sudoku.

How to Play Sudoku?

The objective of Sudoku is to fill in the missing numbers in a 9x9 grid so that each row, column, and 3x3 section boxes contain all digits between 1 to 9 without repetition. One needs to apply logic and keep few rules in mind:

(i) No row can contain more than one of the same number from 1 to 9

(ii) No column can contain more than one of the same number from 1 to 9

(iii) No 3x3 grid can contain more than one of the same number from 1 to 9

Steps to Solve a Sudoku: 10 Sudoku Solver Tips & Tricks for Beginners

1. Scanning Rows and Columns

Start by scanning rows and columns. Look for rows and columns with a lot of numbers already filled. For example, rows with almost 5 our 9 numbers or a 3x3 grid with 6 out 9 numbers pre-filled are a good place to start. This helps you in spotting which numbers are missing easily and quickly. Filling in these numbers will give you the boost and cue to finding the missing numbers across corresponding rows, columns, and grids.

2. Sudoku Pencil Marking

Another most systematic Sudoku solver strategy is pencil marking which means you pencil in possible numbers inside cells after scanning rows, columns, and grids. This helps you in identifying combinations and later erase numbers that do not fit the solution. Always use a pencil to solve Sudoku.

3. Check Single Candidate

In cases where 8 out 9 9 numbers have been used in the surrounding rows, columns, and grids, one needs to take a careful look and figure the only number missing. Suppose, 4 numbers are already filled in a 3x3 grid while two numbers have been used in the same row and two numbers have been used in the same column. This gives us cue in figuring that only one candidate (digit) is the right and remaining solution.

4. Elimination Method

Elimination process is another logical strategy to solve Sudoku where in you analyze the rows, columns, and grids and figure the remaining candidates by eliminating the possibilities of numbers as they might be already filled in or not a possibility due to their placement in the surrounding rows, columns, and grids.

Let us Solve a Sudoku

We shall solve the a1 to i1, a2 to i2, and a3 to i3 rows, columns, and grids to explain how to solve a Sudoku puzzle.

We begin with the a1 to i3 grids. After scanning through the rows and columns, we have a 1 in i2 and a 2 in f3. So, we will hold on and move ahead. We now see that g2 has a 3, e3 has a 3, hence we figure that c3, c2, b2, a2 cannot have a 3. Hence, we puta 3 in b1 cell.

Moving on, we notice that a3 has a 4 and 31 has a 4. Hence, g1, i1, g3, h3, i3 cannot have a 4. Hence, we put a 4 in h2 cell.

Moving on, we notice that we have a 5 in c1 cell. However, we do not see another of it. So we carry on. Next, we see a 6 in a1 and another 6 in f2 cell. So, using logic as previously, we figure that g1, i1, h2 cannot have a 6 in them. So the possibility of a 6 remains in the g3, h3, and i3 cells. However, we do not have a 6 in the surrounding columns, hence we keep it as a possibility and move on.

Next, we have only a 8 in h1 cell. Moving on, we have a 9 in b3 and another 9 in d2. Hence, we play on this. This gives us cue that a 9 cannot be placed in g3, h3, i3, and h2 cells. We left with possibility of a 9 either in g1 or i1 cells. Looking further column-wise, we see a 9 in g4 and h7 cells. Hence, we further know that a 9 cannot be placed in g1 cell. Hence, we are left with i1 cell to put a 9.

So far, our Sudoku looks like this:

Moving on, we go over the number 1 to 9 again. We see now that there is a 2 in f3 cell. Now, we scan the rows and columns again and see that the possibility of another 2 can be in the a2, b2, c2 cells as there is already a 2 in the 3x3 grid of d to f cells and g2, h2, i2 cells are filled.

Hence, after scanning across, we see there is a 2 in b8 cell, hence we rule that a 2 can be placed either in a2 or c2 cells only. Moving further, we figure there is 1 in i2. After further scanning, we spot a 1 in a4 and d6 cell. Hence, we have eliminated a1, d3, and e2 cells for putting a 1. We shall put the 1 in f1 cell.

Next, we notice there is a 5 in c1 cell hence d1, f1, g1 cannot have a 5. After elimination, we are left with e2 so we put a 5 in e2 cell and keep a possibility of a 5 in g3, h3, and i3 cells.

Now, our Sudoku looks like this:

In cells a1 to i1, we only have one candidate missing in d1 which is a 7. Now further, a 7 will go in g3 cell as upon looking we see a 7 in h6 and i7 cells. Moving on, we figure that an 8 cannot go in g3 as there is an 8 in h1 cell while a3, b3, c3 cells are already filled. Hence, we put an 8 in d3 cell.

Now, we have already figured that a 7 is in d1 and a 7 g3 so we can find if the remaining 7. Upon scanning, we see that there is a 7 in b4 and another 7 in c9 cell. Hence, with elimination method, we can put the remaining 7 in a2 cell.

Now back to the remaining 2, we see there is a 2 in b8 cell hence we are left with c2 cell. We put a 2 in c2 cell. Now we can fill the remaining single candidate in b2 cell which is an 8. Now, we are left with h3 and i3 cells. These two cells can be figured only after solving remaining rows, columns, and grids.

We shall share the solved Sudoku puzzle here for you to learn and practice.

