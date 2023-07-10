Which Tank Will Fill First? Answer In 5 Seconds, 98% Fail This Test!

Puzzle for testing your IQ: Which tank will get filled first? Most people get it wrong. Claims tell that 98% of people failed this test. At first glance, the picture looks easy and while people answer in haste, hence they get it wrong. It requires eyes like a hawk to spot the errors in the picture and establish the connection between the pipes.

This picture puzzle will test your IQ, logical reasoning, problem-solving abilities, and decision-making skills. Take this picture puzzle challenge to beat the 98% and pass this IQ test. Even people with the best judgement skills and exceptional observational powers are scratching their heads to solve this picture puzzle.

Picture Puzzle IQ Test: Which Tank Will Fill First? You Have 5 Seconds To Answer, 98% Fail!

Here, we have a picture of 7 tanks. A tap is filling all the buckets, starting from tank 1. You have to determine which tank is going to fill first. Can you crack this puzzle challenge within 5 seconds?

Only 2% of people with the best judgement skills and exceptional observational powers could solve this puzzle quickly in 5 seconds.

Your time starts now! Answer in 5 seconds!

We have provided the answer below. Scroll down only after solving the puzzle.

Did you find out which tank will fill first in the picture?

Great work! You have patience, attention to detail, visual reasoning skills, problem-solving skills, and creativity. You are curious and enjoy a challenge. They are often able to see the big picture and are able to break down complex problems into smaller, more manageable steps.

Which Will Fill First Puzzle Answer

However, If you are still trying to find which tank will fill first in this puzzle, then we have provided the answer below.

Water from tank 1 will flow to tank 3 first. However, the pipes from tank 3 to tank 4 and tank 5 are closed. Therefore, by the time tank 1 fills up to the top, water will flow from tank 1 to tank 2, but again the pipe to tank 6 is closed hence, tank 7 will fill up.

Did you enjoy this puzzle?

