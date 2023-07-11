Puzzle for testing your IQ: In this visual puzzle, there is one mistake. Your challenge is to observe the picture carefully and spot the mistake within 5 seconds. This puzzle will test your intelligence level and general awareness. Can you find the mistake?

Are you among the top 1% with high intelligence to solve this puzzle? At first glance, the picture looks perfectly fine. Use your intelligence to try to find what is wrong in the picture. This picture puzzle will test your IQ and knowledge of static GK. Take this picture puzzle challenge to beat the 99% and pass this IQ test.

Picture Puzzle IQ Test: Only Top 1% with High Intelligence Can Spot The Mistake Within 5 Seconds!

Image: Bright Side

Here, we have a picture of a polar bear and a few penguins together in an icy region. They are gathered on an ice sheet. The penguins have their little ones too. But claims tell that there is something wrong with this picture. Can you find out what is the mistake here?

How much do you know about polar bears and penguins? This is a fascinating picture riddle to jog your memory and learn amazing facts.

Do you take the challenge to find the mistake in this puzzle?

Your time starts now! You have 5 seconds to answer!

We have provided the answer below. Scroll down only after solving the puzzle.

Did you find out what is wrong in the picture within 5 seconds?

Great work! You really are highly intelligent and among the top 1% high IQ people who solved this puzzle. If you spotted the error in this picture within 5 seconds, it tells that you have excellent general awareness knowledge and also efficiency to tackle challenges under time pressure.

Find The Mistake In The Picture With Answer

However, If you are still trying to find the mistake in this puzzle, we have provided the answer below. You will not see polar bears and penguins together. Polar bears live in the Arctic (North Pole) whereas penguins are mostly found in Antarctica (South Pole).

Did you enjoy this puzzle?

