Can You Spot A Mobile Phone In This Optical Illusion Challenge Within 5 Seconds?

There is a mobile phone on this carpet. Can you find it? But of course, this is an optical illusion so it will not be easy to spot the phone. We challenge you to spot the mobile phone within 5 seconds. If you are looking for an optical illusion challenge to test your observational skills and IQ level, try this one!

Optical illusion drawings indeed possess a captivating quality that can both intrigue and challenge our perception. Optical illusion drawings serve not only as intriguing visual puzzles but scientists and psychologists utilize these drawings to gain insights into how our brain processes visual information.

SHARE this optical illusion picture with your family, friends, and colleagues.

Optical Illusion IQ Test: Spot A Phone In 5 Seconds, Only 2% Pass This Challenge!

Here, we have an optical illusion drawing where we can see a carpet with a beautiful floral design. There is a table on top of it which looks clean and minimalist. But there is a mobile phone too!

Only people with eyes like a hawk can find the mobile phone in this optical illusion. Claims tell that 99% failed to find it. Can you beat the 99% and solve this illusion challenge?

Can you see a phone anywhere in this picture?

Look at the picture carefully. Keep in mind, this is an optical illusion so the picture can play visual trickery on your mind and vision.

You have only 5 seconds.

Your time starts now…

1 second…

2 seconds…

3 seconds…

4 seconds…

5 seconds…

Did you spot the mobile phone hidden in the optical illusion in 5 seconds?

Congratulations! You are part of an elite 2% who have successfully conquered the mind-bending optical illusion challenge. Your remarkable ability to navigate the intricate details and spot the hidden mobile phone in the picture showcases your keen vision and extraordinary attention to detail. But that's not all—it reveals a whole new level of creativity and imaginative thinking that sets you apart.

Optical Illusion Hidden Objects Answer

However, if you are still looking for the hidden phone in this optical illusion. Do not worry, we have shared the answer below.

Did you enjoy this optical illusion?

