Personality Test: Your Foot shape reveals these personality traits

Foot Shape Personality Test: Have you wondered what your foot shape could reveal about your personality? We all have different shapes of feet and toes. Studies have revealed that a lot can be learned about the personality of a person by their foot shape. We list down the 4 basic types of foot shapes: Egyptian foot shape, Roman foot shape, Greek foot shape, and Square foot shape.

In our previous personality tests series, we have shared interesting personality traits based on the shape of your nose, sleeping positions, sitting positions, walking style, and your favorite coffee.

What does your foot shape say about your personality?

#1 Egyptian Foot Shape Personality

If your big toe is the biggest and all the following four toes descend in a slant at 45 degrees angle, then you have an Egyptian foot shape.

You have feet of royalty. You like to be taken care of and pampered. Aesthetics are very important to you. You are highly guarded and do not like to invasion in your privacy. People with Egyptian foot shape are usually secretive. Many aspects of their life are completely hidden from the outer world.

They usually lost in their own dream world. They enjoy their own company and ‘me’ time. You also tend to find escape from reality. You have a personality of a dreamer. You can also be impulsive and rebellious. They can be moody and have outbursts of energy as per their own mood.

#2 Roman Foot Shape Personality

If your first three toes (including the big toe) are of the same height followed by the fourth and fifth toes descending in height, then you have a Roman foot or also known as the Common foot.

You are charismatic, courageous, and outgoing. You are open to new experiences. You enjoy social settings where you get to meet new people, and discover new cultures. You also make a loyal partner who loves spending time with their loved ones. You would go the extra mile for their happiness.

People with Roman foot shape lead a well-balanced life and usually maintain a proportionate body shape. However, they can also be arrogant or stubborn.

#3 Greek Foot Shape Personality

If your second toe is bigger than the rest of your toes, then you have a Greek foot shape or also known as the Flame foot shape or Fire foot shape.

You are a creative individual who loves bringing new ideas. You are highly enthusiastic and motivational, and you love encouraging people to achieve their dreams too. You are also quite impulsive and always high on energy. You are sporty and active. There is seldom a dull moment with you. Your spontaneity always keeps things interesting.

However, people with Greek foot shape are prone to taking stress. They also struggle with decision-making. Their high energy levels also lead to exhaustion or burnout at times.

#4 Square Foot Shape Personality

If the height of all your toes including the big toe is almost the same, then you have a Square foot shape or also known as the Peasant foot shape.

You are practical, reliable, honest, and balanced. You lead a very balanced life. You will carefully examine all details, and go through all the pros & cons of a matter before taking any decision. You can take a bit longer to ponder upon something but once you make a decision, you will follow through it whole-heartedly.

People with square foot shape are always weighing the positive and negative. They have excellent conflict resolution quality. They are also quite analytical. They are also very secure in themselves.

Did you enjoy reading about your foot shape personality traits?

Did you enjoy reading about your foot shape personality traits?

