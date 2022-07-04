Your Finger length reveals these personality traits

Finger Length Personality Test: The length of your fingers is a great feature to study the personality of a person. To start with basic, we understand the anatomy of our hand starting with thumb, index finger, middle finger, ring finger, and the little finger (or also known as pinky finger). Biologically speaking, high levels of testosterone is linked with a shorter index finger. This means, you as a foetus in the womb were exposed to more amount of testosterone. Whereas psychological studies have shown that the length of your finger reveals a few surprises about your personality. Let us know what your index does, middle and ring finger length reveal about your personality.

What does finger length say about your personality?

Ready? Read below to know what your finger length say about you.

#1 Index Finger Longer than Ring Finger Personality

If your Index finger is longer than your Ring finger, then you are a leader who is quick to take charge of any situation. You are a confident and resourceful person who shines at leading the way. You are also found to be resourceful and quite good at giving advice. You are even-tempered. You are not the kind who will any decision on a whim. You are an analytical and far-sighted person. People look upto you for the right answers. You are quite wary of your actions too as they usually have a big impact on the people following you.

#2 Index Finger and Ring Finger Same Length Personality

If your Index finger and Ring finger are the same length, then you are a person who leads a balanced life. You are a compassionate individual. You give a warm vibe who is also known to be a good listener. You gain pleasure in helping others and listening to their problems. Others feel comfortable, recognized, and appreciated in your presence. You are mostly found in peaceful energy. People are also drawn to you and mostly confide in you with their deepest secrets.

#3 Ring Finger Longer than Index Finger Personality

If your Ring finger is longer than your Index finger, then you have high levels of confidence. You are a very calculated person who leads with a pragmatic and rational approach toward things. You have a strategic mind. You do not get stuck on one thing. One will seldom find you deterred by a problem or obstacle. You usually have a backup plan or an alternate solution if the first solution fails. You also have a charming personality and are quite popular with the opposite sex. Studies have found that men with ring finger longer than index finger were found to have an agreeable and approachable nature.

Did you enjoy discovering your finger length personality traits?

Did you know that the length of your finger reveals a few surprises about your personality? Scientists during their research on the links between finger length and personality have found that men & women with Ring fingers longer than Index fingers excel in puzzles, mathematics, Rubik’s cube, and endurance sports.

