Personality Test: 5 Signature Styles Reveal These Personality Traits

Signature Personality Test: Do you sign with your full name? or Underline below your signature? Or Put a dot at the end? Your signature holds secrets of your personality. What does your signature say about you? Graphology, the science of analyzing handwriting is used by experts to decipher your signature to reveal over 5,000 personality traits. Handwriting analysts look at the slant, size, spacing, readability, etc to reveal a lot about you, both in personal life and professional life. Let us read how to know personality by signature.

What does your signature say about you? | Personality Traits

#1 Signing Full Name

Most people use both their first and last name in their signatures, however, there are also instances of people using only their first name or just the last name or even simply their initials.

If you sign your full name, you are focused on the present. You strike a fine balance between your own identity and your family. If the first letter of your first name is capitalized, you have slightly more pronounced self-esteem. If the first letter of your last name is capitalized, you have a more emotional attachment to your family.

If you sign only your first name, you have a strong sense of self-awareness. You are independent and most likely move away from your family to work. You are very conscious of your life in general though on the outside you may seem pretty chill. You are also quite sensible about managing your money.

If you sign only your last name, you also exhibit an independent streak and confidence. This also exhibits a strong sense of love and loyalty towards your family. You tend to stay close to or around your family.

If you sign only with your initials, you are an extremely private person. You are conceited and do not open up easily. This also reflects high levels of an independent streak. If all or the first letters are capitalized, you showcase a healthy sense of self-esteem.

NOTE: However, if your last name shows a downward slant, it could indicate some negative emotions. If both your first and last name are in cursive, you tend to be very social and playful among people.

#2 Underlining Below Signature

A signature that is underlined signifies a need for recognition and status. The underlining may indicate a need for feeling important and noticed. In some cases, it may also show self-confidence and a desire for status and recognition. Too many underlines showcase a lack of confidence.

If you do not underline, you are a non-fussy person. You do not see any need or desire to feel important or noticed. You go with the flow.

If you underline once and upward, you show an optimistic and creative outlook, especially in your work. This is to let others know of your presence and what you have done.

If you underline twice, you have a strong desire or need to feel important. You like to be given credit for your work. This could also showcase insecurity or lack of self-confidence.

Also Read: 5-Minute Career Test: Your Favorite Color Reveals Your Perfect Job

#3 Putting a Dot at the end of Signature

If you put a dot after your signature, you have a strong self-awareness. You know what you bring to the table. You exhibit a sense of seriousness in your work even if in person you may be jolly and light-hearted. You are regarded as a titan of the industry.

You showcase strong leadership qualities. Most likely, strong business leaders sign with a dot at the end of their signature.

#4 Hard to Read Signature

A hard-to-read signature is also known as an illegible signature whereas if your signature is easy to read and straight, it is a legible signature.

If your signature is hard to read or looks like scribbling, you most likely have a quick mind. You are not bogged down by details or obstacles. You are confident in your abilities and work.

If your signature is easy to read, you are a balanced and even-tempered person. You are straightforward and filled with clarity as well as confidence.

#5 Slanting Signature

An upward slant shows ambition and a forward-thinking individual. You have developed a sense of ambition and a tendency to look toward the future.

A downward slant, i.e., the signature starts on the line and moves below, may show someone who lacks self-esteem.

A straight signature indicates a balance in a person's approach to life and work. You are self-sufficient, highly organized, and in control of your mind. You also tend to showcase a strong urge to not reveal your true emotions.

