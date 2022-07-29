Personality Tips for Good Impression: In public speaking, your body can be an effective tool for adding emphasis and clarity to your words. Body gestures are also our most powerful instrument for conveying our confidence levels, mindset, and the message we want to convey. Why? More than half of all human communication takes place nonverbally. Scientific studies have proven that body language determines the personality of an individual. Hence, people who can understand and relate how body language and gestures help one to build his personality know that if you want to achieve an effective personality, you will also need to improve your body language. Proper speaking posture, gestures, body movement, facial expression, and eye contact are keys to a powerful personality for making a positive first impression on an audience.

In this Personality Tips article, we share 5 Body Language Gestures That Leave a Bad Impression.

You can also check out more such personality tests on Jagran Josh (below) where we have explored what personality traits are revealed based on your eye color, blood type, love language, favorite number, favorite color, nose shape, foot shape, finger length, standing position, sleeping position, sitting position, favorite coffee, walking style, and more.

Personality Tips: Know 5 Body Language Gestures That Leave Bad Impression

#1 Crossing Arms Behind Your Back

If you are crossing your arms behind your back while talking to someone, you could be non-verbally leaving a bad impression on them. You could seem like you are trying to cut off the communication or seem quite cocky and authoritative (unless you want to seem like that). This could also convey that you do not trust the other person in either what they are telling you. Psychologists say that crossing arms or hands behind your back while talking is a way of telling someone that ‘I am unsure of you’. In some cases, if you hold both your arms and tightly clasp hands, one may also interpret that you may be hiding a truth when asked a question during a conversation. Yes, if you hold arms behind your back with one hand gripping another hand tightly and shoulders slouching, it is a sign of frustration, anger, nervousness, and lack of confidence.

#2 Touching Your Face

If you are touching your face while talking to someone, you could be non-verbally leaving a bad impression on them. Touching your face in the middle of a conversation or interview is a very low-power gesture. You are showcasing signs of nervousness, anxiety, lack of control, and confidence. Yes, touching your face while talking is among the four common gestures that turn people off. This also conveys that you are constantly thinking about something and shows a lack of presence of mind in the current conversation. Keep in mind that generally if you touch another's face is a gesture of intimacy and affection, but to touch your own face is to mask your true emotions.

Also Read: Personality Test: Your Eye Color Reveals These Personality Traits

#3 Hand Clasping or Intertwined Fingers

If you are clasping your hands or fingers while talking to someone, you could be non-verbally leaving a bad impression on them. Yes, while many people may think that clasping their hands or intertwined fingers gives a powerful and authoritative look, it is the total opposite of it. Clasping your hands or intertwined fingers during a conversation gives the impression that you are anxious, nervous, hesitant, worried, and lack confidence. If you keep clasping or wringing your hands while presenting something or talking, it could mean you lack preparation. It is also a sign of frustration, stress, and tension. The harder you clasp your hands or fingers, the more you seem like someone who is stressed and most probably hiding or unprepared.

#4 Pointing Finger at Someone/ Something

If you are pointing finger at someone while talking, you could be non-verbally leaving a bad impression on them. Pointing finger could be used by many people to emphasize their statement or to point out something. However, it is NOT a good gesture as it comes across as rude and aggressive. You could come off as being assertive or lecturing the other person. Pointing fingers at someone can also offend the other person. In educated societies, pointing a finger at something is also perceived as a lack of manners.

Also Read: Blood Type Personality Test: What Your Blood Type Reveals About Your EQ, IQ, Career Choices

#5 Crossing Legs While Standing

If you are crossing your legs while talking to someone, you could be non-verbally leaving a bad impression on them. You could seem like you lack confidence in what you have to say. If You take one leg and cross it over another, then it is NOT a great posture. This not only strips you of your confidence but also makes your words less powerful or effective. Crossing your legs while talking or presenting yourself could also seem like you are holding back, or fearful or anxious. One can notice such crossing of legs gestures particularly in elevators when one stands among people whom he/she doesn’t know. However, crossing legs in the middle of a conversation can seem like a defensive or closed-off attitude.

Also Read: Personality Test: Your Favorite Number Reveals These Personality Traits

Did you enjoy reading about Personality Development Tips & Tricks?

Check out more such personality tests below

Also Read: Personality Test: Your Favorite Color Reveals These Personality Traits

Also Read: Personality Test: Your Standing position reveals these personality traits

Also Read: Personality Test: Your Foot shape reveals these personality traits

Also Read: Personality Test: Your sleeping position reveals these personality traits

Also Read: Personality Test: Your Nose shape reveals these personality traits

Also Read: Personality Test: Your Sitting position reveals these personality traits

Also Read: Personality Test: Your Love Language Reveals These Personality Traits