Color Psychology: How Red Color Affects Your Behaviour, Emotions, and Mood?

Red Color Psychology: The red color meaning is associated with excitement, passion, danger, energy, and action. You might’ve noticed that some brands use red for ‘order now’ buttons or for their packaging as a way to stand out on the shelf. In color psychology, red is the most intense color. Its ability to instantly grab people's attention is the reason why it's often used to warn people of impending danger. Think: stop signs, sirens, fire engines, breaking news banners, and red traffic lights.

Color Psychology of Red

Red color is found to be the most intense color that can attract attention and invoke strong emotions such as passion, love, or anger. Color analysts find red as the color of power, courage, strength, and danger as well. Red color is found to be effective at increasing appetite, imagine a red apple. It is also found to be effective at enhancing metabolism and regulating respiration rate, and blood pressure. Red color is energizing, stimulating, vibrant, exciting, and motivating. Red infills you with confidence and makes you step out of your comfort zone.

Red color is quite a primary color used by brands such as YouTube or Coca-Cola. Brands use red to induce excitement and compel users to take action. For example, the play buttons on websites or doors or other call-to-actions icons are in red color.

Color Psychology: How Red Affects Your Mood?

Wearing red color can increase your energy levels. During sports, wearing red can also induce the feeling of winning. Sportspersons wearing red-colored uniforms may make them feel dominant and perform more aggressively. Athletes in red-colored clothing may be seen as more dominant, more aggressive, and more likely to win a physical competition. At work, wearing red color can make you feel energetic and poised to achieve success. Red color is also associated with prestige and ‘red carpet' feeling. The color of ‘power tie’ is also found to be red across the world as per color analysts.

Red is also linked to passion, love, and desire. These associations could explain why people wearing red are consistently rated as more attractive by the opposite sex. In a study, researchers found that a woman wearing red-colored clothes or nail polish was found to be more attractive to the opposite sex. Studies have also noted that men found women wearing red more sexually desirable than compared to other colors.

What are the positive effects of Red color on human brain?

(i) Stimulates heartbeat, breathing, metabolism, and appetite

(ii) Makes you feel passionate and energized

(iii) Motivates us to take action.

(iv) Increase confidence levels

(v) Make you feel more attractive and sensual

What are the negative effects of Red color on human brain?

(i) Increased levels of irritability

(ii) Increased levels of anger

(iii) Increased levels of dominance

(iv) Increased levels of eyestrain

(v) Increased levels of impulsiveness

Some may find red fun and playful, while others feel it is too bold, exciting, or even dominating. Color Psychology is an interesting field to study how colors impact our mood, emotions, and behavior. The Lüscher color test invented by Swiss psychotherapist Max Lüscher in 1947 is also a great psychological tool to identify key personality traits of any individual.

