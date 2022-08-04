Personality Test: Animal You Choose Reveals These Personality Traits

Animal Personality Test: Today, we will be looking at four animals to describe four different personality types and their personality traits. The 4 Animal Personality Test is the original and most accurate personality test to determine ‘who you are?’ and your strengths, weaknesses, and career choices. As we know, the Chinese Zodiac recognized the connections between animals and humans approximately during the 5th century B.C.

4 Animal Personality Test: Which Animal Would You Choose?

#1 Lion Personality Type

If you choose Lion in the 4 Animal Personality Test, your personality traits reveal that you take charge, make things happen, enjoy challenges, achieve your goals, stand up for yourself, and keep moving on your path to success. You are determined, confident, strong, competitive, productive, bold, a decision-maker, brave, independent, a leader, and a hard worker. Your approach is ‘Let’s do it my way’ or ‘I want it right now’. People may find you unapproachable, angry, distant, cold, and intimidating.

You love to take lead. You have the natural ability to move in the right direction to achieve your goals. You are a self-starter. You spot opportunities and hate to waste time. If you come across a problem, you will immediately get to work to solve it. You are goal-driven and fast-paced. You like to hear things in sharp points rather than the whole story right to the last detail.

However, on the negative side, you can be extremely closed off to listening to inputs from others. At times, you become ruthless to get the work done rather than considering another person’s feelings or state of mind. If you feel that your time is being wasted or a decision is being stalled, you can get very irritated, argumentative, or angry.

In relationships, however, you can be quite generous and a good partner, mother, father, etc. Paired up with a like-minded partner, you can accomplish great things for your family. With the right mix of emotional and rational approaches, you can learn to include others in your decision-making and value their inputs or suggestions.

Lion Personality Careers and Hobbies: Judge, CEO, Business Owner, Entrepreneur, Manager, Fine dining, Competitive sports, High fashion, Hunting.

#2 Otter Personality Type

If you choose Otter in the 4 Animal Personality Test, your personality traits reveal you enjoy change, starting new things or projects, can sell an idea, motivating people to get going, and living in the spur-of-the-moment. You are passionate, filled with bright ideas, talkative, friendly, fun-loving, creative, cheerful, funny, and a people person. Your approach is ‘let’s do it the fun way’. You are intelligent, overflowing with energy, and most likely quite popular and loved among your social groups, family, and friends.

However, you have a tendency to doubt yourself and be fearful of failure. You avoid taking leadership roles. You tend to perform better in group situations. You are great at giving good advice to your colleagues and friends. You are well suited for careers such as design, advertising, or engineering. You are creative and enthusiastic. However, you are quick at starting things but at times you leave projects unfinished.

In relationships, you lead by your heart rather than your head. You can become a people pleaser and lose yourself in making a relationship or marriage work. You may say yes very often in a fear of being disliked. You may feel worn out too due to excess people pleasing. Overall, you make an empathetic partner. Therefore, selfish partners are a not good match for you. Impressing you with physical beauty alone is not enough. You must experience a deeply rooted emotional and sexual connection with your partner.

Otter Personality Careers and Hobbies: Engineering, Pro Sport, Medical, Design, Computers, Mathematics, Surfing the Web, Swimming, Cuddling, Reading.

#3 Golden Retriever Personality Type

If you choose Golden Retriever in the 4 Animal Personality Test, your personality traits reveal that you avoid arguments, stick up for people, and put others first. You are sensitive, loyal, calm, relaxed, generous, warm, tolerant, flexible, kind, thoughtful, helper, patient, peacemaker, and a good listener. Your approach is ‘let’s keep the peace’. Although you may be predictable, you are seldom eccentric or boring. You are energetic and eager to please. You are expressive with people you are close to, to an extent that you cannot disguise your dislike for something. Sometimes, you do take lead, but you are also happy to simply tag along.

You are a generous person who would not mind sharing your food or items with someone you are close to, but you also want the feeling to be reciprocated. You can also make good leaders. You have a commanding and noticeable presence. You are well respected for your intelligent insights and gregarious nature. You are a team player and considerate of others. You will engage mostly everyone and make them comfortable. Your nature to help others or be there for them can be seen when you will sit with someone who is struggling to listen to them and give them encouragement.

In relationships, you are an extremely wonderful partner. With you around as a partner, one can proudly say that chivalry is not dead. You can make your partner feel like the most important person in the world. You are a great match for partners who thrive on attention and words of encouragement. However, unlike the lion personality, you tend to procrastinate solving problems or avoiding problems.

Golden Retriever Personality Careers and Hobbies: Waiter, Retailer, Medical, Sales, Shepherd, Making love, Hiking, Team sports, Biking.

#4 Beaver Personality Type

If you choose Beaver in the 4 Animal Personality Test, your personality traits reveal like facts, do not give up easily, read all instructions, make lists of things to do, think before decision-making, use critical thinking to solve issues, have high standards, and prefer rules and consistency. You are reliable, controlled, serious, practical, careful, determined, and organized. Your approach is ‘let’s do it the right way’, ‘I will do the best I can’, ‘let’s get it perfect’, ‘let me think about that’, ‘I will work it out’, ‘how does that work?’. You tend to be workaholics. You draw huge levels of self-esteem from your work or career. You are organized and structured. You are a stickler for practical and methodical ways.

You are always prepared for any unforeseen event or emergency role. You will get down to it right away if a last-minute project comes in. You have a conscientious and committed attitude at work. You are well suited for unsupervised roles such as bank managers, naval officers, ship captains, judges, or accountants. You love to keep yourself busy with work, both at work and at home.

In relationships, you are a passionate, supportive, committed partner. You make sure your relationship or marriage survives the most difficult challenges. Your idea of support is more on the financial front rather than emotional. You are sentimental however you will focus more on providing the best for your partner. Coupled with a partner who appreciates your hardworking spirit, and ability to provide safety, security, and comfort is a great match for you.

Beaver Personality Careers and Hobbies: Engineer, Naval Officer, Manager, Judge, Gardening, Collection, Sewing, Woodwork.

