Born in August? Know Interesting Personality Traits, Career, and Love Life Facts

Birth Month Personality Traits: Psychologists have studied that certain personality traits are associated with your birth month, as per a study published in Comprehensive Psychology. Birth month can influence our personality traits such as being extroverted or introverted. Studies have shown that people born in odd-numbered months are more likely to be extroverted than those born in even-numbered months. Let us explore what is your personality if you were born in August?

August Birth Month Personality: What does your birth month say about you?

If you were born in August, then your birth month personality reveals that you are highly confident, determined, hard-working, and strong. You make excellent CEOs or bosses. You do not enjoy taking orders from others but rather leading the way. You can give an impression that you have it all under control. You tend to be quite a workaholic when you have goals or deadlines. However, you make it up by indulging in activities that give you space to let out stress such as adventurous trips or exercising. You are also a very social and outgoing person who enjoys going to new places and meeting new people. You are a stickler for honesty. You are blunt and straightforward in what you have to say or do. You move with an ‘I don’t give a damn’ attitude. You can get quite annoyed over trivial things. You have a bad temper if something keeps tugging at your nerves. Though, you are a kind-hearted person beneath all that rage.

People born in August can also be their biggest self-critic. You are advised to practice saying affirmations such as ‘I am enough. I embrace my imperfections. I am grateful.’ You can be pretty reckless too due to high energy levels. You can sometimes experience extreme highs and lows due to your impulsive nature. You, however, learn your lessons from your own mistakes. You enjoy being the center of attention. You are quite a spontaneous and go-with-flow kind of individual. Planning and routines tire you, even if you may not show it. You are pretty practical as much as they are sentimental or passionate about something. They are organized and cutting-through-the-chase kind of people. They will be quick at finishing up tasks and moving on to the next big thing.

5 Key Personality Traits of August-born People

August-born people value self-respect and being self-reliant. This quality makes them good with money also. They are quite proficient at saving their own money or managing different sources of income. They love luxury. They want the best of everything. Settling is not a thing in their life.

August-born people are self-motivated, enthusiastic, stubborn, and energetic. They are always one step ahead to foresee obstacles ahead in your path. They are prepared with a solution or plan to overcome any adverse unforeseen incidents as well. They are crazy about being on the top or being successful. They do not give up easily.

August-born people are okay with enjoying their solitude. They are quite social yet selective about who they let in their close friend circle. They are slow to open up to anyone or let in on their secrets. They have quite a few parameters for befriending anyone.

August-born people are effective communicators. They are confident and well-researched in their topics of conversation. Their communication style is quite larger than life kind. Their inquisitive nature makes them quite well-learned about many things and hence they are able to strike up a conversation about almost anything with ease.

August-born people are also a lot of times the center of attention in a room of people. They have a way about their presence in a crowd. They usually cannot go unnoticed. Ever noticed a man coming upto you with all the gutsy and conversationalist vibe in a room full of people? Well, there is an August-born man.

August Birth Month Personality: What does birth month say about your career?

August-born people are natural leaders. They love and know how to manage the limelight. They are filled with immense confidence and charisma. They are less likely to back down from an argument especially if they have a passion for the topic being discussed. They will at all costs stand their grounds. They are also found to be highly optimistic. They will exude an excessively positive attitude, no matter how adverse the situation. They are highly skilled and mentally advanced at problem-solving or managing a crisis.

They are more likely to pursue a vocational career. They take up careers that give them creative satisfaction as well as monetary benefit. They make good financial planners or financial advisors as well.

Career choices for August-born people include actor, politician, travel writer, motivational speaker, events, entrepreneur, representatives or agents of celebrities/athletes, etc.

August Birth Month Personality: What does birth month say about your love life?

August-born people are romantics but they are not easily impressed. They have high standards and a very picky. They are conservative at heart. They will make sure that their love, affection, and efforts will be reciprocated before they start investing themselves in a relationship. They are big on gestures, funny, and brave. Expect a lot of candlelight dinners, being spoiled with gifts, extravagant vacations, dancing partners, and passionate romance. They can be quite stubborn also. They will want their partner to hear their side of the story. They cannot keep quiet if their needs are not being met. They will also most likely hide their sensitive side to protect their pride. They like to be treated as royalty. At the least, they will appreciate if they are treated with respect, loyalty, and reciprocation for their efforts. They are also pretty practical and detail-oriented. They are less likely to throw a tantrum, they will be outspoken about what is it that they want.

