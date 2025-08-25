RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 Releasing Soon at rrbcdg.gov.in, Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Steps Here

RRB Group D Admit Card 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to release the RRB Railway Group D Admit Card 2025 soon for 32,438 vacancies announced for Level 1 posts, including Track Maintainer Grade-IV, Helper/Assistant, and Pointsman. Candidates who have successfully filled the online application form between January 23 and February 22, 2025 are eagerly waiting for the release of RRB Group D. The Railway Group D exam is expected to get released between September and October 2025.

The RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 will act as an official document which candidates need to carry to the examination centre. It contains important information such as exam date, shift timing, venue, and candidate details. Without presenting the admit card, candidates will not be allowed to attend the examination.

RRB Group D Admit Card 2025: Overview

The RRB Group D admit card 2025 will get released 4 days before the examination. Before releasing the admit card RRB will release the exam dates and city slip (10 days before the exam). Check the table below for the RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 Overview.