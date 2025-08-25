RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 Releasing Soon at rrbcdg.gov.in, Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Steps Here

RRB Group D Admit Card 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to release the RRB Railway Group D Admit Card 2025 soon for 32,438 vacancies announced for Level 1 posts, including Track Maintainer Grade-IV, Helper/Assistant, and Pointsman. Candidates who have successfully filled the online application form between January 23 and February 22, 2025 are eagerly waiting for the release of RRB Group D. The Railway Group D exam is expected to get released between September and October 2025.
The RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 will act as an official document which candidates need to carry to the examination centre. It contains important information such as exam date, shift timing, venue, and candidate details. Without presenting the admit card, candidates will not be allowed to attend the examination.
RRB Group D Admit Card 2025: Overview
The RRB Group D admit card 2025 will get released 4 days before the examination. Before releasing the admit card RRB will release the exam dates and city slip (10 days before the exam). Check the table below for the RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 Overview.
|
Registration Dates
|
23 Jan – 22 Feb 2025
|
Admit Card Release Date
|
4 Days Before Exam
|
Expected Exam Dates
|
September-October 2025
|
Posts Included
|
Track Maintainer, Helper, Assistant, Pointsman
|
Selection Process
|
CBT, PET, DV, Medical Test
|
Official Website
|
rrbcdg.gov.in
|
Mode of Admit Card
|
Online Only
How to Download the RRB Group D Admit Card 2025?
Candidates will be able to download the Railway Group D Admit card from the official website after it gets released officially. Candidates will be able to download admit cards 4 days before the examination by logging into their account with their registration number and password. Check the steps below to download the Railway Group D Admit Card 2025 from official website
- Visit your regional RRB website, rrbcdg.gov.in.
- On the homepage, click on Group D Admit Card 2025 Link
- Now provide your registration number and date of birth.
- Now complete the captcha verification and click on the submit button
- Verify the details and print the admit card for future reference.
What are the Key Instructions for RRB Group D Exam Day 2025
On the day of the exam, candidates must follow strict guidelines of Indian Railways to ensure smooth conduct. The RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 will contain detailed instructions; some of the list is provided below
- Carry a printed copy of your admit card. Digital copies are not accepted.
- Bring a valid photo ID (Aadhaar, PAN, Voter ID, or Passport).
- Reach the exam centre at least 1 hour before reporting time.
- Avoid wearing layered clothing, jewellery, or accessories that may delay frisking.
- Electronic devices like mobile phones, smartwatches, calculators, and Bluetooth gadgets are strictly prohibited.
- Biometric verification will be conducted, so avoid applying mehendi or ink on fingers.
- Follow all COVID-19 protocols if applicable.
