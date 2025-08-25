ICSI Result 2025 Live Updates
Focus
Quick Links

RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 Releasing Soon at rrbcdg.gov.in, Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Steps Here

By Mohd Salman
Aug 25, 2025, 13:55 IST

RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 will be released 4 days before the exam for 32,438 Level 1 vacancies. Candidates must download admit cards from their regional RRB website. The admit card contains the exam details and must be carried with valid ID. Check details here.

RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 Soon
RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 Soon

RRB Group D Admit Card 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to release the RRB Railway Group D Admit Card 2025 soon for 32,438 vacancies announced for Level 1 posts, including Track Maintainer Grade-IV, Helper/Assistant, and Pointsman. Candidates who have successfully filled the online application form between January 23 and February 22, 2025 are eagerly waiting for the release of RRB Group D. The Railway Group D exam is expected to get released between September and October 2025.
The RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 will act as an official document which candidates need to carry to the examination centre. It contains important information such as exam date, shift timing, venue, and candidate details. Without presenting the admit card, candidates will not be allowed to attend the examination.
RRB Group D Admit Card 2025: Overview
The RRB Group D admit card 2025 will get released 4 days before the examination. Before releasing the admit card RRB will release the exam dates and city slip (10 days before the exam). Check the table below for the RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 Overview.

Registration Dates

23 Jan – 22 Feb 2025

Admit Card Release Date

4 Days Before Exam

Expected Exam Dates

September-October 2025

Posts Included

Track Maintainer, Helper, Assistant, Pointsman

Selection Process

CBT, PET, DV, Medical Test

Official Website

rrbcdg.gov.in

Mode of Admit Card

Online Only

How to Download the RRB Group D Admit Card 2025?

Candidates will be able to download the Railway Group D Admit card from the official website after it gets released officially. Candidates will be able to download admit cards 4 days before the examination by logging into their account with their registration number and password. Check the steps below to download the Railway Group D Admit Card 2025 from official website

  • Visit your regional RRB website, rrbcdg.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, click on Group D Admit Card 2025 Link
  • Now provide your registration number and date of birth.
  • Now complete the captcha verification and click on the submit button
  • Verify the details and print the admit card for future reference.

What are the Key Instructions for RRB Group D Exam Day 2025

On the day of the exam, candidates must follow strict guidelines of Indian Railways to ensure smooth conduct. The RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 will contain detailed instructions; some of the list is provided below

  • Carry a printed copy of your admit card. Digital copies are not accepted.
  • Bring a valid photo ID (Aadhaar, PAN, Voter ID, or Passport).
  • Reach the exam centre at least 1 hour before reporting time.
  • Avoid wearing layered clothing, jewellery, or accessories that may delay frisking.
  • Electronic devices like mobile phones, smartwatches, calculators, and Bluetooth gadgets are strictly prohibited.
  • Biometric verification will be conducted, so avoid applying mehendi or ink on fingers.
  • Follow all COVID-19 protocols if applicable.

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News