What Am I? Riddles: Only Smartest 1% Can Solve These Tricky Puzzles

What Am I Riddles are guaranteed to leave you puzzled. These riddles are going to test your brain power. You will need to be clever and creative to figure out the right answer to these What Am I riddles. Studies have found that riddles, brain teasers, and puzzles aid in increasing IQ levels, enhancing problem-solving skills, improving reflexes, sharpening the thinking process, exercising the mind, improving concentration, stimulating creativity, enhancing retention power, and regulating mood with an increase in production of dopamine.

You can play around with all kinds of riddles, puzzles, or brain teasers, whether it is the New York Times Sunday crossword puzzle, Riddle Me this, or the 1000-Piece Jigsaw Puzzle. All of them are beautiful, stimulating, and challenging to your brain power.

What Am I Riddles with Answers: Only Smartest 1% Can Solve

What Am I Riddle #1

What begins with T ends with T and has T in it?

What Am I Riddle #2

What occurs once in a minute, twice in a moment, and never in one thousand years?

What Am I Riddle #3

I am clean when I'm black, dirty when I'm white. What am I?

What Am I Riddle #4

I must be broken before you can use me. What am I?

What Am I Riddle #5

I'm tall when I'm young, and I'm short when I'm old. What am I?

What Am I Riddle #6

The more you take, the more you leave behind. What am I?

What Am I Riddle #7

I have two hands, but I cannot scratch myself. What am I?

What Am I Riddle #8

I have branches, but no fruit, trunk or leaves. What am I?

What Am I Riddle #9

I am the beginning of everything, the end of everywhere. I’m the beginning of eternity, the end of time and space. What am I?

What Am I Riddle #10

If you have me, you want to share me. If you share me, you haven’t got me. What am I?

What Am I Riddles Answers

What Am I Riddle #1

Answer: A teapot

What Am I Riddle #2

Answer: The letter 'M'

What Am I Riddle #3

Answer: Blackboard

What Am I Riddle #4

Answer: An egg.

What Am I Riddle #5

Answer: A Candle

What Am I Riddle #6

Answer: Footsteps

What Am I Riddle #7

Answer: A clock.

What Am I Riddle #8

Answer: Bank

What Am I Riddle #9

Answer: Letter ‘E’

What Am I Riddle #10

Answer: A Secret

