Math Riddles are so challenging, but that makes them worthwhile to solve. Math riddles are logical problems that require strong analytical abilities, high IQ, knowledge of math concepts, and good calculations skills. Math riddles have also been known to make Mathematics enjoyable for kids, students, and even adults to solve. Riddles, puzzles, and brain teasers can develop strategic thinking, logical reasoning, and problem-solving skills.

Tricky Math Riddles: Only Genius Can Solve These

Math Riddle #1

Math Riddle #2

Math Riddle #3

Math Riddle #4

Math Riddle #5

Math Riddles with Answers

Math Riddle #1 Answer

1 + 1 + 1 + 1 + 1

1 + 1 + 1 + 1 + 1

1 + 1 x 0 + 1 =??

The answer is 30.

We apply the BODMAS rule (B – Brackets, O – Order of powers or roots, D – Division, M – Multiplication A – Addition, and S – Subtraction).

First, multiply the 1 x 0 in the third line which gives 0.

1 + 1 + 1 + 1 + 1

1 + 1 + 1 + 1 + 1

1 + 0 + 1

Now, before we start adding up all the 1s, we notice that the last 1 in the first line as well as the second line do not have any operation such as (+/-/x/÷) next to them.

So, we have to assume that the last 1 in the first line and the first 1 in the second line form 11 which will give us this equation: 1+1+1+1+11

Moving on, we have 1 + 1 + 1 in the second line and again the 1 at the end in the second line with no operation next to it. So, we will again assume that the last 1 of the second line and the first 1 of the third line form 11. Now, we have the following equation below:

1+1+1+1+11+1+1+1+11+0+1 which equals to 30.

Math Riddle #2 Answer

If 4+2=26

8+1=79

6+5=111

Then, what is 7+3=??

The answer is 410.

4+2=26 is because 4-2=2 and 4+2=6, so it is 26. Similarly, 8+1=79 because 8-1=7 and 8+1=9, so it is 79, and 6+5=111 because 6-5=1 and 6+5=11, so it 111.

Therefore, 7+3 will be 410 because 7-3=4 and 7+3=10, so it will be 410.

Math Riddle #3 Answer

If you multiply all the numbers on the telephone number pad…

What number do you get?

The number is Zero (0).

The numbers on a telephone's number pad are 0–9. So multiplying them all together gives 0, because anything multiplied by 0 is 0.

Math Riddle #4 Answer

7 + 7 ÷ 7 + 7 x 7 – 7 =??

The answer is 50

We shall apply the BODMAS rule:

Step 1: Divide the numbers 7 ÷ 7

7 + 1 + 7 x 7 - 7

Step 2: Multiply the numbers 7 x 7

7 + 1 + 49 - 7

Step 3: Addition of numbers 7 + 1

8 + 49 - 7

Step 4: Subtracting the remaining 7

57 – 7 = 50

Math Riddle #5 Answer

If seven people meet each other and each shakes hands only once with each of the others.

How many handshakes will be there in total?

The answer is 21 handshakes.

Most people would think there were 42 handshakes. The first person shakes the hand of 6 others, the second person shakes the hand of 5 remaining people, the third person shakes the hand of 4 remaining people, the fourth person shakes the hand of 3 remaining people, and the 5th person shakes the hand of 2 remaining people, and the sixth person shakes the hand of 1 remaining person. 6+5+4+3+2+1=21

Tell us in comments: Did you solve all these tricky math riddles?

