Math Riddles with Answers: Only the 1% Smartest Can Find All Missing Numbers

Math Riddles are so challenging, but that makes them worthwhile to solve. Math riddles are logical problems that require strong analytical abilities, high IQ, knowledge of math concepts, and good calculation skills. Math riddles have also been known to make Mathematics enjoyable for kids, students, and even adults to solve. Riddles, puzzles, and brain teasers can develop strategic thinking, logical reasoning, and problem-solving skills.

Math Riddles: Only High IQ Genius Can Find the Missing Numbers

Math Riddle #1

Math Riddle #2

Math Riddle #3

Math Riddle #4

Math Riddle #5

Math Riddles With Answers

Math Riddle #1

Answer: 363

Starting from 3, we add 3 to it and multiply the sum with 3 which gives us 12 next in the series. Similarly, we add 3 to 120 and multiply the sum with 3 which will give us 363.

Math Riddle #2

Answer: 2

2nd row: 9 + 5 + 1 = 15

Next, Diagonally when you add up 6 + 5 + 4, you will again get 15

Next, when you add the 2nd column, 8 + 5 + ?, you will notice the total should be 15 so to get that total, the only number fits is 2.

Math Riddle #3

Answer: 29

Lets solve the first block.

6 x 4 = 24

4 + 6 = 10

24 + 10 = 34

Similarly,

9 x 2 = 18

2 + 9 = 11

18 + 11 = 29

Math Riddle #4

Answer: 6

Let’s solve first row.

3 + 7 = 10 and 8 + 2 = 10

Similarly, 4 + 2 = 6 and 1 + 5 = 6

Math Riddle #5

Answer: 4 (second triangle) and 10 (3rd triangle)

Let’s solve first triangle, 6 = 3 + 7 – 4

Similarly, 2nd triangle will be: 4 + 2 - 2 = 4

Similarly, 3rd triangle will be: 5 + 9 – 4 = 10

Tell us in comments: Did you solve all these tricky math riddles?

