Math Riddles to Test Your IQ: Can You Solve Them All?

Math Riddles are so challenging but that is what makes them worthwhile to solve. Math riddles are logical problems that require sharp analytical abilities, high IQ, knowledge of math concepts, and good calculations skills. Math riddles have also been known to make Mathematics enjoyable for kids, students, and even adults to solve. Riddles, puzzles, and brain teasers can develop strategic thinking. We have compiled some of the world’s toughest math riddles, math puzzles, and math brain teasers to boost your brain power!

Math Riddles to Test Your IQ: Only Genius Can Solve These

Math Riddle #1

I am an odd number; take away an alphabet, and I become even.

What number am I?

Math Riddle #2

If 2+9=711,

14+6=820,

17+11=628

Then, 12+3=??

Math Riddle #3

A little boy goes shopping and purchases 12 tomatoes. On the way home, all but 9 get mushed and ruined.

How many tomatoes are left in good condition?

Math Riddle #4

I have 6 eggs, I break 2, I ate 2.

How many eggs do I have?

Math Riddle #5

If 11 + 11 = 4

12 + 12 = 6

13 + 13 = 8

Then, 14 + 14 = ??

Math Riddles with Answers

Math Riddle #1

Answer: Seven

If we remove the first letter ‘S’ from the word seven, it becomes ‘even’.

Math Riddle #2

Answer: 12+3=915

2+9=711(=9+2=711)

9+2=(9-2)(9+2)

=711

14+6=820

14+6=(14-6)(14+6)

=820

17+11=628

17+11=(17-11)(17+11)

=628

12+3=?

12+3=(12-3)(12+3)

=915

Math Riddle #3

Answer: He has left with 9 tomatoes.

He has 12 tomatoes in total. Now when you read the statement carefully, you will notice all but 9 get mushed and ruined. This means that 3 out 12 tomatoes got mushed and ruined. So, he has left with 9 tomatoes.

Math Riddle #4

Answer: 6 eggs

This Egg riddle seems like a math puzzle but is all about understanding the tricky tenses here. ‘I have 6 eggs’ is present tense. ‘I broke 2, cooked 2, and ate 2 eggs’ is past tense. So, in the given moment, you have 6 eggs.

Math Riddle #5

Answer: 14+14=10

11 + 11 = 4 because addition of all digits in the equation (1+1+1+1=4). Similarly, (1+2+1+2=6) and (1+3+1+3=8). Therefore, 14+14=1+4+1+4 will equal to 10.

Tell us in comments: Did you solve all these tricky math riddles?

Also Read: Math Riddles: Only High IQ Genius Can Solve These

Also Read: Tricky IQ Riddles: Only 1 in 5 people with high IQ can solve these

Also Read: Personality Test: 5 Signature Styles Reveal These Personality Traits

Also Read: 5-Minute Career Test: Your Favorite Color Reveals Your Perfect Job

Also Read: 5 Minute Personality Test: The Animal You See First Reveals Your Dominant Personality Traits

Also Read: Personality Test: Your Favorite colour Reveals These Personality Traits

...and many more!