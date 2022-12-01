Know Yourself Test: Just as your eyes, nose, mouth, face shape, finger length, lip shape, etc can reveal a lot about you, similarly, your forehead can reveal your true nature and behavioural traits. Do you have a big forehead? narrow forehead? curved forehead? Read more to know yourself based on your forehead.

Know Yourself Test: Check Your Forehead to Know Your True Nature and Behaviour

#1 Big Forehead

Do you have a big forehead personality? Know Yourself Test reveals that you are good at offering advice, being organized, and being a multitasker. You may like to live in balance. You are good at multi-tasking because you are multi-talented. You may be analytical, wise, intelligent, intuitive, and successful in whatever endeavour you take on. You may prefer to stay ahead of the curve. You may like to know what the goal is or aim to be able to carve a better path for yourself. You may be extremely confident in your abilities to achieve your goal and handle unforeseen events. You may be okay with spending time with yourself. You like to be in charge of your own life. You may be good at spotting opportunities. You may be an explorer and open-minded. Usually, royalties, celebrities, businesspeople, etc are found with big foreheads. Usually, you may observe and listen but may keep your points a lot or not speak your mind at all.

#2 Narrow Forehead

Do you have a narrow forehead? Know Yourself Test reveals that you have a unique and rare personality. You may be social but enjoy your own company the most. You may act on your feelings and emotions more than what the facts or logic are telling you. You have a good habit of not letting things make you sad. If you ever feel too sad, you may divert your mind immediately by taking up a constructive project. You may be highly guarded but you are highly empathetic too. You may get hurt a lot more often due to your kind and helpful nature. You may not like to be the center of attention though you are loved for your genuine personality. You may however not conform to the rules of society easily. You do tend to have a mind of your own. You may like to live your life in alignment with what feels right to you. In relationships, one can count on you to be committed, honest, and stick around for the long term.

#3 Curved Forehead

Do you have a curved forehead? Know Yourself Test reveals that you are a friendly, easy-going, and cheerful individual. You may be good and quick at befriending people. You may have a charismatic personality that brightens up the lives of people, you may have been told so too. You have a bright, positive aura. You may exude warmth and friendliness. You may also be quick-witted yet graceful in what you say or comebacks. You may be quite good at motivating people and pushing them to achieve their goals or dreams. You may also be very calm at handling tough situations and tricky social situations. You may however tend to not let other people know when you are upset just to maintain the peace.

Tell us in comments: What is your forehead shape?

Disclaimer: Our Personality Tests', 'Know Yourself Tests', 'Hidden Power Tests' , 'Who Am I Tests' are intended to be educational to increase your awareness about yourself. These should not be considered as psychological tools to diagnose yourself or anyone else in real life.