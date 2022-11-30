Way You Hold Your Bag Who Am I Test: Do you hold your bag on your elbow? Shoulders? Cross-body? In your hands? In front of body? What does the way you hold your bag say about you? What a handbag says about a woman? How a woman holds her purse reveals her true nature, behavior, desires, strengths, and weaknesses. In this Who Am I test, we shall explore personality traits based on how you hold your bag. Find your 100% true nature.

Who Am I: How You Hold Your Bag Reveals Your True Nature

#1 On your elbow





If you hold your bag on your elbow, your traits reveal that you exude a love for power. You love exuding power, status, authority, and prestige. You may like to make it known to people that you are to be taken seriously and with respect. You may want to give out the impression that others should not underestimate you and keep themselves in check while talking to you. You like to make a statement with your bag-holding style that you know what you deserve and expect from others. You may like to carry your bag or purse as a badge of honor or as a way to depict a sense of superiority. Especially, if you have purchased your bag with your own hard-earned money, you would want to own it as your achievement. Usually, holding a bag in the crook of the elbow was practiced by women back in times when their belongings or luggage were carried for them. In modern times, you may be independent and self-sufficient yet you may like chivalrous behaviour, especially from the opposite gender. Most celebrities or people who love power may carry their bags in the crook of their elbow.

#2 On your shoulder

If you hold your bag on your shoulder, your traits reveal that you may be a carefree, confident, and comfort lover. You may prefer to keep it low and opt for things that offer you more functionality. Especially, if you hold your bag over one shoulder and it hangs freely then you may be a spontaneous and happy-go-lucky types. You may be self-assured in your ability to handle things as they may come. You may also be confident in yourself and may not feel the need to hide your true self. You may also want a certain degree of freedom and autonomy in life. Now, if you hold your bag over one shoulder and tightly to your body then you may be highly practical and focused on getting things done. You may also be cautious or guarded and often would want others to prove they are worthy of your trust. You may also suffer from low-self esteem at times. You may also feel like always watching out for yourself.

#3 In your hands

If you hold your bag in your hands, your traits reveal that you may want to signal that there is more to you than what people see or know about you. You may have a strong self-image. You may signal the importance of your work or career. You may exude a vibe that tells others that you are a woman of sophistication and substance. You may depict a woman who is confident, modern, independent, productive, goal-oriented, efficient, hard-working, well-organized, and assertive. You may be a perfect example of a woman who may want but does not need, she can handle her stuff. Your ambition and zeal to make it on your own shine through. You may like to learn and unlearn, and stay updated on as many things as possible. You may be also highly adaptable as per the situation. You may also be quite good at making your presence known without being loud or abrasive. You may like to have things in your control and to an extent you always do. You may also be quite ambitious about your professional life. You may also be seen as reliable and practical in your social circle. You may also have a warm and affectionate side for people you care about.

Hope you enjoyed this article on how you hold your bag reveals your true nature. One should note that they can have more than one way of holding their bags which would depict that they embody traits of more than one way of holding bags.

Tell us in comments: How do you hold your bag?

Check out more such fun tests to learn more about yourself!

Disclaimer: Our Personality Tests', 'Know Yourself Tests', 'Hidden Power Tests' , 'Who Am I Tests' are intended to be educational to increase your awareness about yourself. These should not be considered as psychological tools to diagnose yourself or anyone else in real life.