Know Yourself Test: What is the length of your pinky finger? Is your little finger shorter than your ring finger? Is your little finger longer than your ring finger? Is your pinky finger and ring finger at the same level? Did you know that the length of your little (pinky) finger can tell a lot about your behavioural style. What does your pinky finger say about you? In this Know Yourself Test, we have three types of pinky finger lengths. Check your hand to see the length of your pinky finger and choose which image matches your finger length.

Know Yourself Test: Check Your Pinky Finger Length to Know Your True Behavioural Style

#A Pinky Finger and Ring Finger at the Same Level

If you choose Option A, your behavioural style reveals that you are highly aware of yourself, your wants, needs, and your inner self. You tend to stand out in crowds. You have a calm aura and a calm mind. You are able to weigh your factors considerably to reach a decision. You also tend to be committed to your goals. You also have good at controlling your mind, emotions, and thoughts. You like to spend time in places that are serene and calming. You avoid places or people that bring chaos to your life. You are a highly organized and efficient planner. You like to live life in a moderate way. You like to have balance in all aspects of your life, be it work or relationships. You may not possess high levels of ambition however you are open to building yourself. You may also be introverted but present yourself as an independent. You may come off as arrogant and stoic.

#B Pinky Finger Shorter than Ring Finger

If you choose Option B, your behavioural style reveals that you may possess high emotional intelligence. You may be a good listener to the needs or wants of other people. You may value emotions as much as logic. You may however shut down or retract yourself from situations or relations that do not sync with your values or worse hurt you. You may forgive however you may find it difficult to forget the incident. You may be stubborn and analytical when you are speaking the right thing. You may enjoy charity work, feeding someone in need, and providing for others. You may gain pleasure in being the one who does something kind for others. You may give kind gestures to people who especially belong to the weaker fragment of society. You may be friendly however do not like everyone to have access to your energy. You do not like to compromise with your values and principles. You may be ambitious and have big dreams. Your belief in yourself and your self-concept is infectious.

Also Read: Know Yourself Test: Sitting Position You Choose Reveals Your True Nature and Character

Also Read: Sleeping Position Personality Test: What Does Sleeping On Your Back Say About You?

#C Pinky Finger Longer than Ring Finger

If you choose Option C, your behavioural style reveals that you are sensitive and deeply emotional. You may tend to overgive love. You may however not share your thoughts easily. You may go over things for some time before taking any action. You may be rational and analyze everything. You may also be good at keeping secrets. You may be discreet and tactful. You may not easily be influenced by the opinions of others. You may do what you think is right and which could sometimes be detrimental to your own benefit. You may be extremely confident and daring. You may hold yourself to high standards. You may also like to stay natural. You may also be quite dedicated to your goals and aims. You may also make your life revolve around your partner. You could also get quite aggressive or loud to get your point across.

Tell us in comments: What is the length of your pinky finger?

Check out more such fun tests!

Also Read: Who Am I Test: Choose Your Standing Position to Find Your True Self

Also Read: Your Finger length reveals these personality traits

Also Read: Personality Test: Your Nose shape reveals these personality traits

Also Read: Personality Test: Your Foot shape reveals these personality traits

Disclaimer: Our Personality Tests', 'Know Yourself Tests', 'Hidden Power Tests' , 'Who Am I Tests' are intended to be educational to increase your awareness about yourself. These should not be considered as psychological tools to diagnose yourself or anyone else in real life.